Daily Bulletin: ED to interrogate Robert Vadra again today; Donald Trump nominates David Malpass as World Bank chief; day's top stories

Robert Vadra interrogation enters second day

Robert Vadra is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate once again on Thursday for another day of questioning. Vadra, married to newly appointed AICC president in eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi, had appeared before the ED on Wednesday in connection with a 2009 money laundering investigation relating to alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.

Vadra has denied these allegations and termed them a "political witch hunt" against him. Priyanka accompanied him in a white Toyota Land Cruiser, along with SPG personnel, and dropped him outside the agency's office in Jamnagar House in central Delhi. She soon left in her convoy of vehicles. "He is my husband, he is my family...I support my family," she said when asked whether she was sending a message by dropping off her husband. When asked if it was a political vendetta, she said that everyone knows why this is being done. The case pertains to money laundering and alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.

Rajeev Kumar to file counter affidavit against CBI in Supreme Court

A day after the Supreme Court directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to make himself "available" for questioning by the CBI in the chit fund scam case, the top police officer is planning to file a counter affidavit against the investigating agency in the Supreme Court. Kumar is going to state in his affidavit that the basic information based on which the CBI has made its case against him is false, and oppose the CBI's claim that he was leading the SIT which investigated the Saradha scam initially. The CBI on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that Kumar tampered with the electronic evidence and handed over the document to the agency some of which were "doctored". The CBI also alleged that there was a "willful" omission and commission by him and the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of which he was its functional head.

RBI Board meet deferred to 18 February

The meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) central board, which was slated to take a call on the interim dividend, has been deferred to 18 February, said sources, a PTI report said. The board meeting, which will be the first after the Interim Budget 2019-20, will also be addressed by the finance minister. The customary post-Budget board meeting was earlier scheduled for 9 February but has now been deferred, the sources said. The RBI board is going to take up a request from the government for payment of interim dividend for the current financial year, they said. The board will take a view based on the central bank's first six months of audited earnings and finalise interim dividend transfer. The RBI follows July-June financial year. So, the first half is completed in December.

Trump nominates David Malpass for World Bank president

US President Donald Trump has nominated a senior Treasury official David Malpass as the next president of the World Bank. If voted by the Directors of the World Bank Group, he would replace Jim Yong Kim as the president of the world bank, a position which has traditionally been held by Americans. The position of Managing Director of International Monetary Fund has gone to Europe. Given the vote share of various countries inside the World Bank, the confirmation of Malpass as its next president is now a mere formality. Announcing his nomination on Wednesday, Trump declared Malpass as a "special man", and as someone who was eminently qualified for the position. In his current capacity as the Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, Malpass, 62, oversees the working of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. An internationally renowned economist, Malpass brings 40 years of experience in economics, finance, government, and foreign policy to his new assignment, Trump said.

Ariana Grande to skip 2019 Grammys, following disagreement with event's producers

Singer Ariana Grande has opted out of attending this year's Grammy Awards ceremony. According to Variety, the singer felt "insulted" after producers refused to let her perform her song '7 Rings' at the event.

A source told the outlet that Grande and the producers had a settlement where '7 Rings' would be part of a medley. However, the singer pulled out after producers insisted that the second song would be one of their choice. The source added that such restrictions were not imposed on other performers at the show.

Mukesh Ambani to attend two-day Bengal Global Business Summit starting today

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries will lead a clutch of industrialists to the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) starting on Thursday. Sajjan Jindal —chairman and managing director, JSW Group; Kishore Biyani — founder and CEO, Future Group; Sanjiv Puri — CEO, ITC; Sanjiv Goenka — Chairman, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group; Harshvardhan Neotia — Chairman Neotia Group are some of the other industrialists expected to attend the summit. To shed the state's investor-wary image and woo much-needed business capital, the West Bengal government has prepared a list of 150 investable projects, representing around $17.8 billion worth of opportunity. The state government has reached out to various states and even foreign countries in the run-up to the event, to be held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Rajarhat, Kolkata from Thursday.

2019 to officially introduce 59 new emojis

At the beginning of every year, the Unicode Consortium decides which new emoji you'll see, and this year's selection includes 59 new base emojis. These 59 emojis further include 171 variants for gender and skin tone, taking the total number of new emojis for 2019 to 230. These include accessibility-related emojis like wheelchairs and guide dogs to new food items like falafels, onion or garlic as well as new fauna — sloth, flamingo, or even an orangutan. But just because they are official now, doesn’t mean you’ll be using them any time soon. These emojis will come to your respective keyboards only by the last quarter of 2019.

