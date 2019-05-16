Daily Bulletin: EC's Article 324 comes to force at 10 pm today in West Bengal; Modi, Mamata to hold rallies on last day of campaigning; day's top stories

All eyes on Bengal: Modi, Mamata to hold rallies today

Campaigning in nine seats of West Bengal, which will be going to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha election on 19 May, will now have to an end on Thursday night, following an order by the Election Commission invoking Article 324, amid heightened violence in the state. In a hurriedly-convened press conference, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar said that campaigning for the last phase will end at 10 pm on Thursday, and mentioned that it was for the first time the poll panel has taken such an action using constitutional powers. Campaigning was originally scheduled to end on Friday. The development came in the wake of Tuesday's violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata, triggering a sharp response from state chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Accusing the Election Commission of working at the behest of the BJP, TMC chief Mamata called the order an "unprecedented, unconstitutional and unethical gift" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On what is now the last day of campaigning in West Bengal, Modi is expected to hold two rallies in the state – at Mathurapur and Laxmikantpur. Modi will be travelling to the state after three rallies in Mau, Chandauli and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. Modi said on Wednesday that TMC "goons" and the state government have teamed up against the people of West Bengal.

Mamata has two public rallies, at Mathurapur and Diamond Harbour, and two roadshows, at Behala and Kolkata, scheduled on Thursday.

Meanwhile, BJP's South Kolkata candidate Chandra Bose will garland a statue of Vidyasagar with a lotus garland.

EC orders Twitter India to remove content related to exit polls

Election Commission of India has ordered Twitter India to remove all the tweets related to 2019 Lok Sabha elections exit polls.

This comes a day after it was reported that the ECI has received complaints against three media houses with respect to displaying poll surveys, predicting results of Lok Sabha elections.

ECI had sought an explanation from these media houses as to why action should not be taken against them for the violation of the provision of Section 126A of Representation of People Act.

Spoke only historic truth, says Kamal Haasan on Godse remark controversy

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan Wednesday said he only spoke a "historic truth" after his remark that free India's first extremist was a Hindu, a reference to Mahatma Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse, triggered a huge controversy.

The Madras High Court, meanwhile, refused to entertain a petition by Haasan, the founder of new political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him. The MNM claimed that Haasan's comments had been taken "completely out of context."

In his first response after the Sunday remarks that landed him in trouble with court and police cases, Haasan asked his detractors to make "valid allegations", asking if he could cater to only one section of people after entering active politics. "They got angry for what I spoke at Aravakurichi. What I spoke (there) is historic truth. I did not lure anyone to a brawl," he said during a by-poll campaign at Tirupurankundram near Madurai.

Encounter underway in Pulwama; 2 terrorists holed up in Dalipora

Two militants are currently holed up in a house in the Dalipora area of Pulwama, in an exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul to meet Alwar gangrape survivor between campaign rallies; Amit Shah to tour UP

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will visit the family of the 19-year-old gangrape survivor in Rajasthan's Alwar on Thursday. The visit, originally scheduled on Wednesday, had to postpone his visit as his chopper could not land in the area due to bad weather. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande and deputy chief minister and PCC president Sachin Pilot were to accompany Rahul.

The 26 April incident had provoked anger and protests across the state drawn attacks on the Congress government by Modi as well as BSP chief Mayawati.

Rahul is expected to hold campaign rallies in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and Bikram in Bihar. He is scheduled to end the day with a roadshow in Patna district. Meanwhile, Rahul's BJP counterpart Amit Shah is also expected to hold rallies at Maharajganj, Sikandarpur, Fefna and Deoria in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

ArcelorMittal resolution plan violates IB Code, says Prashant Ruia to NCLAT

Prashant Ruia, the promoter of debt-ridden Essar Steel, on Wednesday submitted before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal that the resolution plan moved by ArcelorMittal is in violation of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code.

Senior advocate UK Chaudhary, representing Ruia, said that the proposal of ArcelorMittal India was in violation of IBC code as the proposal if approved negates the right of Subrogation of the Guarantor.

"Item 18 in the addendum of the resolution plan says that subrogation right of the guarantor would stand extinguished on the approval of the resolution plan," he said.

Amicus curiae PS Narsimha says rather than court or CoA, elected bodies should run cricket

Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae PS Narsimha has said he is confident that the BCCI is moving towards forming a democratically elected body which should actually govern the game rather than the court or its appointed bodies. Narsimha recently submitted a report in the apex court after meeting representatives of various state associations and having made some headway where stakeholders are now getting ready for an election.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.