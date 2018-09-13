Daily bulletin: DUSU election results to be announced today, Apple iPhone XS, XS max and XR launched; day's top stories

Apple iPhone XS, XS max and XR launched

Apple on Wednesday unveiled updated versions of its priciest iPhones along with a new smartwatch that allows users to take their own electrocardiograms as the US tech giant looks to boost its momentum in a sputtering market. The California tech giant revealed its iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, updating the top-of-the-line handsets released a year earlier. They also introduced a more affordable iPhone called the iPhone Xr. The iPhone Xs starts at Rs 99,900, the larger iPhone Xs Max begins at Rs 1,09,900 and the supposedly more affordable iPhone Xr starts at Rs 76,900. The new devices are aimed at maintaining Apple's share in the premium segment. Apple also introduced the fourth generation of Apple Watch with a major redesign — and a series of features designed to improve its performance as a medical and health device.

DUSU election results counting to begin at 8.30 am

The results for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are to be announced on Thursday. The counting of the votes will begin from 8.30 am. Amid heavy police presence, the polls went off peacefully with around 44.46 percent voter turnout till 7.30 pm on Wednesday. Polling took place at 52 centres in the colleges, where as many as 1.35 lakh voters have been involved in deciding the fate of 23 candidates in the DUSU polls. According to the information received by PTI, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won 71 seats in 19 colleges. The RSS-affiliated party won in various colleges, including Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Kirori Mal College, Bhagat Singh (Morning), Zakir Hussain (Morning), Dyal Singh (morning) colleges in Wednesday's poll. The National Students' Union Of India (NSUI) won 75 seats in 20 colleges. They won in Sri Venkateswara College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Aryabhatta College, Zakir Hussain College, among others. The results will be officially announced on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi demands immediate probe into allegations made by Vijay Mallya, asks Arun Jaitley to step down

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded an immediate probe into the "extremely serious" allegations made by fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya and said finance minister Arun Jaitley should step down till the investigation is over. Mallya, facing charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore and fighting an extradition case, told reporters in London that he met the finance minister before leaving India and offered to settle with the banks. "Given Vijay Mallya's extremely serious allegations in London on Wednesday, the prime minister should immediately order an independent probe into the matter. Arun Jaitley should step down as the finance minister while this probe is underway," Gandhi tweeted.

Kerala nun rape case: Police summons Jalandhar bishop to appear on 19 September

The Kerala Police on Wednesday summoned Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar diocese to appear before it on 19 September in connection with the probe into allegations of rape by a nun amid mounting pressure for action against him and continuing protests. Announcing the decision to summon the clergyman after a meeting where the probe in the case was reviewed, Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakhare said the delay in completing the investigation was due to "contradictions" in the statements given by the victim, the witnesses and the accused. Sakhare said a decision on arresting the bishop could be taken only after ironing out the contradictions in the statements.

Arvind Kejriwal in Seoul: Visits Cheonggyecheon stream, attends Sarang festival

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday visited Seoul's Cheonggyecheon, an open public space and the site of an urban renewal project which is now a popular tourist attraction. Kejriwal, accompanied by Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain is currently visiting South Korea, his first bilateral visit to a foreign country after becoming chief minister. Kejriwal also attended a leg of the ongoing India Festival in South Korea – 'Sarang 2018' at Yonsei University, and praised the Indian Embassy in Seoul for showcasing India's heritage to Koreans. Kejriwal is scheduled to leave Seoul on 14 September.

Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck quit DC cinematic universe

Henry Cavill reportedly is no longer part of DC cinematic universe as Superman. The actor, who first appeared as the superhero in 2013’s Man of Steel, and later reprised his role in Superman V Batman and last year’s Justice League, is parting ways with Warner Bros, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. The studio is unlikely to make a solo Superman film for at least several years. Ben Affleck is also being said to depart his DCEU role as Batman, as a new, probably younger actor is expected to take on the mantle in Matt Reeves’ stand-alone film.