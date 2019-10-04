Daily Bulletin: Devendra Fadnavis to file nomination for Maharashtra Assembly polls today; SC to hear Chidambaram's bail plea; day's top stories and more

Devendra Fadnavis to file his nomination for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 today

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will file his nomination on 4 October at 10 am from South-West Nagpur Assembly Constituency, say reports.

Prior to his filing nomination, a rally will begin from Samvidhan Square at 9.30 am. Fadnavis will lead the rally till the nomination venue and will be accompanied by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Union leaders Bhupendra Yadav, Saroj Pande and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil.

This year, 52 sitting BJP MLAs have been given tickets while names of 12 ministers have been dropped.

INX Media corruption case: SC to hear Chidambaram's bail plea today

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram's bail plea in the INX Media corruption case will come up for hearing before the Supreme Court on Friday. The matter has been listed for hearing before a bench of Justices R Banumathi and Hrishikesh Roy.

Chidambaram (74), who held the finance as well as the home portfolios in the UPA government from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from his Jor Bagh residence here on 21 August in connection with the case.

He is presently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody, which was extended till 17 October by a court on Thursday.

A bench headed by Justice Banumathi had, on 5 September, denied anticipatory bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The senior Congress leader has moved the apex court seeking bail in the corruption case and has challenged the Delhi High Court's 30 September verdict rejecting his bail plea.

RBI likely to go for another rate cut today; fifth in a row

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to go for yet another rate cut on Friday, the fifth in a row, as inflation is within the comfort zone and the need to boost the economy is pressing.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has already hinted that benign inflation provides room for further monetary policy easing while space for fiscal space is limited.

The government has announced a series of measures including a steep cut in corporate tax, the rollback of enhanced surcharge on Foreign Portfolio Investors among others to jump-start growth which hit a six-year low of 5 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The six-member MPC is scheduled to announce the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy for 2019-20 today, after a three-day meeting.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad over Bandipur tiger dispute with Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit activists in his constituency Wayanad in Kerala regarding a dispute around the Bandipur forest area. The activists are protesting against the travel ban on National Highway 766, which cuts through Bandipur forest area, between 9 pm and 6 am.

Following an order of the Karnataka High Court, the stretch has remained closed for night traffic for the past 10 years to avoid wild animal casualties. The Supreme Court recently had sought a report on the possibilities of complete closure of the route after upgrading the alternative Kutta Gonikuppa road. Karnataka vehemently opposes the lifting of the ban.

The locals of Wayanad, who have been organising these protests worry that if the highway is banned, the entire economic activity of a town, centred around agriculture and commerce, will collapse. For the last nine days, young men, from different political organisations, have been on a relay hunger fast. The ban has been affecting the people of Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

Expressing solidarity with the fasting youth, the Congress MP had said the traffic ban has caused hardship to lakhs of people in Kerala and Karnataka and asked the central and state governments to safeguard the interests of local communities while protecting the environment.

"I stand in solidarity with the youth on an indefinite hunger strike since September 25th protesting against the daily 9-hour traffic ban on NH-766 that has caused immense hardship to lakhs of people in Kerala and Karnataka," the former Congress president said in a tweet.

Last month, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had batted in favour of an elevated highway through the Bandipur National Park connecting Wayanad in Kerala and Mysore in Karnataka.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet Narendra Modi in Delhi today

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao left for the national capital and is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, official sources said.

"The chief minister left for Delhi. He will be meeting the Prime Minister on 4 October at 11 am," the sources said. Though the agenda of the meeting is not yet officially disclosed, sources said Rao may press for the early release of pending funds from the Centre, among other issues.

This would be the first meeting between Modi and the Telangana Chief Minister after the former became prime minister for the second term.

India vs South Africa: Proteas aim to fight back from the brink

Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal completed a double century Thursday as India put South Africa's bowlers to the sword in the first Test. Agarwal made 215 out of India's 502 for seven declared in Visakhapatnam.South Africa then lost cheap wickets before the second day ended, reaching 39 for three at the close, leaving them in need of a massive turnaround on Day 3 of the Test if they are to have any chance of winning it.

Netflix renews Dear White People for fourth and final season

Netflix has given a fourth and final season order to its hit satirical college comedy series, Dear White People. Logan Browning, Brandon P Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson are all set to return in the upcoming season.​

Next iPhone SE to look like iPhone 8 says new report

Former KGI Analyst MIng-Chi Kuo has said that Apple will be launching the iPhone SE 2 in 2020 and that it will resemble the iPhone 8 in terms of design. He also stated in his report that the device will be powered with the same chipset as the iPhone 11-series which is the A13 Bionic SoC. As per previous reports, Apple was said to be preparing for the launch of this new iPhone in spring of 2020.