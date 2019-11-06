Daily Bulletin: Delhi HC to hear police personnel's plea; SC takes suo motu cognisance of rising pollution levels in National Capital; day's top stories

Tis Hazari clash: Delhi HC to hear police personnel's plea; lawyers to continue strike

Day after Delhi Police personnel, who had been on an 11-hour protest against lawyers over 2 November Tis Hazari court incident, the Delhi High Court will hear a petition filed by police officials on Wednesday at 3 pm. Bar Council associations in Delhi who were issued notice and told to ensure restraint will also file their responses.

The police personnel, who launched the protest on Tuesday to seek stern action on repeated violence against them by lawyers, called off their agitation in the evening hours and agreed to rejoin duty.

Meanwhile, Delhi Districts Courts Coordination Committee said lawyers will be continuing their protest on Wednesday, with no work to be done in district courts.

"Abstinence from work in all Delhi District Courts will continue on Wednesday," said Delhi Districts Courts Coordination Committee.

On Tuesday, at least a thousand policemen had gathered outside the police headquarters since morning to stage a protest against the assault on their colleagues, one on Monday when a policeman was beaten up outside the Saket district court, and another on Saturday outside the Tis Hazari court after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer which led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

SC takes suo motu cognisance of Delhi-NCR pollution; to hear petitions at 3.30 pm

As air pollution levels continue to remain at an alarming level in the national capital and adjoining areas, the Supreme Court on Tuesday registered a fresh case on its own concerning the issue and will take up the matter on Wednesday.

A special bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta will hear the suo motu case entitled, 'Alarming rise in air pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas, for hearing along with the pending matters on pollution.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to hover between "severe" and "very poor" category.

In a separate pollution-related matter, the top court had on Monday termed the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR "atrocious" and banned all construction and demolition activities, along with burning of garbage and waste, in the region.

The apex court had observed that people could not be "left to die" due to the "worse-than-emergency situation" and said that those carrying out construction and demolition activities, despite its order, would be fined Rs 1 lakh. It added that a penalty of Rs 5,000 would be imposed if anyone was found burning garbage and waste in the region.

As impasse over Maharashtra govt formation continues, Devendra Fadnavis meets Mohan Bhagwat

Amid the stand-off with the NDA ally Shiv Sena over government formation, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis flew to Nagpur on Tuesday night and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

He arrived at the RSS headquarters in Mahal area in Nagpur around 9.25 pm and left after one and a half hours.

RSS functionaries in Nagpur were tight-lipped about what transpired at the meeting, though it is being speculated that the meeting was about the political deadlock in the state after the 21 October Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, senior state BJP leader and finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had said that "good news" about government formation may come at any moment.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut, however, said his party was firm on a written assurance from the BJP over power sharing, including rotating chief ministerial post for two and a half years.

Onion prices likely to go up further due to unseasonal rainfall, says Odisha minister

The Odisha government on Tuesday said the price of onions may further go up by Rs 6-10 per kilogram, due to rain in three supplier states. While the prices of onions touched Rs 80 per kilogram in August and September, prices have again shot up due to a shortage, triggered by unseasonal rainfall leading to crop damage in the main onion growing zones in Maharashtra.

"Onion prices will go up by another Rs 6-10 as rain in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka have affected the supply of onion to Odisha," Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister RP Swain told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

Replying to a question on the state government's steps to regulate the price, the minister said, it is planning to open outlets for sale of onion at a subsidised rate.

Cyclone Maha to make landfall in Gujarat on 7 November; rainfall also expected in Maharashtra and Goa

Severe cyclonic storm 'Maha' is expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast near the Union Territory of Diu on Thursday, and will cause rainfall in parts of Maharashtra and Goa over the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) was on Tuesday quoted by reports as saying that Cyclone Maha, reportedly named by Oman, was forming over the east-central and west-central areas of the Arabian Sea, adding that it is likely to move rapidly towards the east-northeast while weakening further. The cyclone was initially categorised as an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'.

"Parts of Konkan, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Goa may witness some rainfall till 7 November, as a result of the cyclonic storm. Isolated places in central Maharashtra and Marathwada may witness thunderstorm and lightning," an IMD bulletin said.

IOC may consider bidding for Centre's stake in BPCL

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), may consider bidding for the Centre's stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) if such a need arises and the government agrees to reduce the quantum shares on offer in the company, including a waiver from mandatory open offer.

Top official sources said that BPCL would fit well into the scheme of things of IOC, and together the entity would become a powerhouse of refining and retailing activity, which would give tough competition to other players in the field, including the global giants eyeing the Indian market.

When asked recently, IOC Chairman Rajiv Singh did not deny IOC's interest in BPCL, but said: "These are big offerings where the Government of India's entire stake is being sold."

Champions League: Manchester City aim to seal knockout berth; Bayer Leverkusen, Olympiacos search for first win

English champions Manchester City will eye for nothing less than a win when they travel to Italian outfit Atalanta in their Champions League group C game on Wednesday. Having earned the maximum nine points from three games, victory for Pep Guardiola's men will confirm a place in the round of 16 stage.

Bayern Munich, who recently sacked manager Niko Kovac, play hosts to winless Greek outfit Olympiacos in a group B match while Red Star Belgrade welcomes Tottenham Hotspur in Serbia. German side Bayer Leverkusen will search for their first win when they host Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. Lokomotiv Moscow-Juventus, Paris Saint Germain-Club Brugge and Real Madrid-Galatasaray are the other key clashes.

More than 11,000 scientists have declared a "climate emergency"

In a new paper titled "World Scientists' Warning of a Climate Emergency" published on BioScience, more than 11,000 scientists from 153 countries have signed a declaration that claims the earth is facing a "climate emergency".

This crisis is accelerating faster than expected and it potentially threatens natural ecosystems and our future, according to the paper. It suggests to cut back on the emissions from "short-lived climate pollutants" and "quickly implement massive energy efficiency and conservation practices."

Martin Scorsese once considered directing the Joker standalone film

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese was once actively considering to direct Warner Bros blockbuster Joker but admitted that he couldn't take the final leap.

“I thought about it a lot over the last four years and decided I did not have the time for it. Todd (Phillips) told me, 'Marty, this is yours,' and (I said), 'I don't know if I want to.' For personal reasons, I didn't want to get involved, but I know the script very well. It has a real energy and Joaquin (Phoenix). You have remarkable work," Scorsese told BBC.

