Daily Bulletin: Delhi HC to hear Manoj Prasad's plea; Pittsburgh shooter indicted on 44 counts; India face West Indies; day's top stories

CBI Case: Delhi HC to hear Manoj Prasad's plea today

The Delhi High Court on Thursday is set to hear a plea of middleman Manoj Prasad, arrested in the bribery case involving CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, seeking quashing of the FIR against him. Justice Najmi Waziri, who was scheduled to hear the petition Tuesday, listed it for Thursday after Prasad’s counsel sought an adjournment saying the senior advocate who has to argue the matter was busy in the Supreme Court.

The court would hear three separate pleas — of Asthana, CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar and Prasad seeking quashing of FIR against them. The court had on Monday heard the three pleas and while Asthana and Kumar’s petitions were listed for November, Prasad’s matter was fixed for Tuesday.

Prasad, arrested on 17 October, was produced before a trial court in New Delhi on Tuesday on expiry of his CBI custody. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody. Kumar, who was arrested on 23 October, was also sent to judicial custody. The high court had on Monday observed that Prasad’s case was on a different footing from that of Asthana and Kumar.

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect indicted on 44 counts

The suspect in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on 44 counts, including hate crimes and murder. Eleven people were gunned down in what was the deadliest attack on Jews in American history.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions after announcing the indictment said hatred and violence on the basis of religion can have no place in the American society. “Every American has the right to attend their house of worship in safety,” he said.

Robert Bowers, 46, who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue, faces a possible death sentence, or life without parole. “These alleged crimes are incomprehensibly evil and utterly repugnant to the values of this nation. Therefore this case is not only important to the victims and their loved ones, but to the city of Pittsburgh and the entire nation,” Sessions said.

Fifth ODI: India eye triumph against West Indies

India eye another home series triumph against the Windies as the two teams lock horns in the 5th ODI to be played at Thiruvananthapuram. With the series reading 2-1 in hosts' favour, a victory in the final ODI will ensure India earn their sixth consecutive bilateral ODI series win at home and eighth bilateral series victory against the Windies.

World Bank's ease of doing business ranking: India jumps 23 notches to 77th place

India has jumped 23 places to rank 77th in the World Bank's 'ease of doing business' ranking, helped by improvement in six out of 10 indicators. India improved its ranking for the second straight year on the back of reforms related to insolvency, taxation and other areas. India was ranked 100th in the World Bank's Doing Business report last year.

The ranking comes as a shot in the arm for the Narendra Modi government which faces strong dissenting voices from Opposition parties ahead of the general elections next year.

In its annual 'Doing Business' 2019 report, World Bank said India improved its rank on six out of the 10 parameters relating to starting and doing business in a country. These parameters include ease of starting a business, construction permits, getting electricity, getting credit, paying taxes, trade across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency.

India was ranked 142nd among 190 nations when the Modi government came to power in 2014. It rose to the 100th spot in the last ranking from 131st rank in the previous year.

Delhi pollution: State govt deploys 44 teams to monitor air pollution

About 44 joint teams from various agencies will be deployed from Thursday to check air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government said, as the air quality in the city nosedived to 'severe' category on Wednesday. The teams have been mandated to take strict punitive action against violators responsible for sources of air pollution, it said in a statement.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 401, falling in the 'severe' category, the highest this season, Central Pollution Control Board officials said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) recorded the AQI at 410. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Eighteen areas of Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality with the highest AQI at 4 pm recorded at Anand Vihar at 467, according to data by the CPCB. Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida recorded 'severe' air pollution, crossing the AQI of 400. Greater Noida's air is also on the brink of turning severe, according to the data.

Sensex rallies post-govt statement on RBI autonomy

The benchmark indices on Wednesday rebounded after the government said RBI's autonomy was essential but its functioning must be guided by public interest and needs of the economy. The 30-share Sensex rallied 550.92 points, or 1.63 percent, to close at 34,442.05, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 188.20 points, or 1.85 percent, to end above the 10,350 mark at 10,386.60.

Investor sentiment turned positive after the Finance Ministry issued a statement to dampen concerns over a spat between the government and the central bank. Sector-wise, banking, IT, pharma and realty indices drove the market momentum.

Rakhi Sawant sues Tanushree Dutta for defamation, seeks '25 paise' damages

Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant on Wednesday filed a 25 paise defamation suit against Tanushree Dutta for allegedly hurting her reputation by making "unwholesome" and "deeply derogatory" statements.

She claimed that Tanushree spoke in a derogatory fashion about her during an interview with a television channel where she accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on a movie set in 2008.

In her suit, filed at a civil court in suburban Malad, Sawant said she has been part of the film industry for two decades and made a "promising career and name for herself".

"The defendant (Tanushree) had an uncharacteristic, unstable and disappointing career in the film industry, spanning for only five years. After which she was out of the limelight."

Bezel-less Lenovo Z5 Pro expected to launch in China

After a bunch of leaks and teasers from Lenovo on Weibo, the Lenovo Z5 Pro is finally expected to launch in China on Thursday.

Firstpost has learnt a few things about what to expect from prior leaks, like the massive screen-to-body ratio and dual 24-megapixel + 16-megapixel main cameras and also the presence of a rigorously tested mechanical camera slider. That said, there's no other information as to whether the device will pack an in-display fingerprint reader underneath the OLED screen.

There are also no clues dropped on pricing specifics yet, meaning that one will have to wait and watch.