Daily Bulletin: Cyclone Fani moves to Bangladesh, kills 9 dead in Odisha, Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Amethi; day’s top stories

Cyclone Fani causes destruction in Odisha, kills nine; moves to West Bengal

Cyclone Fani, one of the strongest storms to batter the Indian subcontinent in decades, uprooted trees and triggered rains as it entered West Bengal post-midnight on Saturday, hours after making landfall and causing havoc in Odisha on Friday. The cyclone has now started moving into Bangladesh.

Cyclone 'Fani' barrelled through Odisha, unleashing copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kilometres per hour, killing at least nine people, blowing away thatched houses, and swamping towns and villages, officials said.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' or the 'Hood of Snake' made landfall around 8 am in Puri, with roaring winds flattening huts, enveloping the pilgrim town in sheets of rain, and submerging homes. Though the 'extremely severe' cyclone unexpectedly weakened into 'very severe' cyclonic storm in a matter of few hours, it left a trail of devastation in large parts of coastal Odisha, with Puri being the worst hit.

Poll watch: Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Amethi, Narendra Modi to campaign in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

On the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Modi will hold rallies in Pratapgad and Basti in the state. In Bihar, he will address rallies in Valmiki Nagar.

BJP president Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Amethi on Saturday. He will also address rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi. On Friday, in a rally in Rajasthan's Sikar, Modi mocked the “me too” Congress claim that its government had also conducted surgical strikes across the Line of Control and accused the party of telling lies.

Addressing a rally in Sikar, he suggested that Congress leaders were confusing video games with such strikes. He said the party first ignored the strikes carried out under his government and then opposed them. “Now it's me too, me too,” he said using the English term.

He also addressed public meetings in Hindaun and Bikaner, accusing Congress at both places of not acting strongly against terrorism.

EC gives Narendra Modi overall clean chit

The Election Commission concluded on Friday that Modi did not violate the model code or its advisory on armed forces in his speech in Varanasi. It also found nothing wrong in his comments made in Nanded, Maharashtra where he reportedly dubbed the Congress as a 'sinking Titanic'.

With this, the EC has decided on five complaints against Modi and gave him a clean chit in all matters. "In a matter related to a complaint concerning alleged violations of advisories of the Commission and Model Code of Conduct, in a speech delivered by Narendra Modi at Nanded, Maharashtra on 6 April, a detailed report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra was obtained. The matter has been examined in detail ... (the) Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted," the EC said.

SFIO arrests former CFO of Bhushan Steel for fraudulent activities

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has arrested former chief financial officer of Bhushan Steel Nittin Johri for fraudulent activities, including filing false documents with various banks, according to sources.

He was managing the affairs of Bhushan Steel and was looking after raising funds from banks and financial institutions. He was also one of the signatories to the financial statements of the company till fiscal 2016-17.

The SFIO probe found that there were several fraudulent practices at the company, including manipulations in the accounts and financial statements during the term of Johri. These included maintaining inflated inventories for availing enhanced working capital, the sources said.

According to them, he was also one of the perpetrators of manipulations through the instrument of Letters of Credit (LCs), which was done by filing false documents with various banks.

A large number of LCs, amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore, were opened using false documents on behalf of the company over a period of time starting from fiscal 2014-15, the sources noted.

Game of Thrones sets new Guinness World Record

The massive popularity of HBO show Game of Thrones has led to it set a new Guinness World Record — for the most in-global-demand TV show. The global demand for the premiere of season 8 has exceeded the demand for any other TV show in the past, across all platforms and markets under measurement, reports Deadline.com.

The last season premiered internationally on 14 April. "Premiere day demand has been particularly strong in the US, United Kingdom, and France," said Samuel Stadler, Vice President of marketing, Parrot Analytics, a TV content analytics firm specialising in global audience demand measurement.

RCB look to spoil SRH's playoffs dreams, DC aim for win over RR in search of top two finish

Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to complete the unfinished business and seal their place in the IPL Play-offs when they clash with laggards Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Bengaluru on Saturday. The defeat against Mumbai Indians via Super Over must be hurting but they need to shrug it off and add two points to take their tally to 14, good enough to stay in top-4.

RCB will be playing for pride after their hopes of entering playoffs went up in smoke after their match against Rajasthan Royals was abandoned due to rain.

After securing playoffs berth, Delhi Capitals will aim for a big win against Rajasthan Royals in their final IPL 2019 league match at Feroz Shah Kotla ground on Saturday to make a top two finish. A win would help RR to stay alive in the tournament but they will need favourable results from other matches to qualify for playoffs.

Honor’s next flagship will feature a hole-punch display and four rear cameras

Expected to launch at a special event held in London on 21 May, Honor’s new flagship, the Honor 20 Pro has leaked out in crystal clear images, revealing the front face of smartphone for the first time. The leaked press images clearly show off the hole-punch display with a camera embedded in it, which is a trend among manufacturers aiming for a bezel smartphone design.

The Honor 20 Pro is expected to be unveiled with a quad rear camera setup that matches its sibling, the recently launched Huawei P30 Pro, which is known for its zoom capabilities.

