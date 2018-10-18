Daily Bulletin: Court to hear MJ Akbar's criminal defamation case against Priya Ramani; Sabarimala protests continue as Section 144 imposed in 4 districts; day's top stories

MJ Akbar-Priya Ramani criminal defamation case hearing today

MJ Akbar, former Union minister and editor, is expected to appear in a magistrate court in Delhi's Patiala House complex today in connection with the criminal defamation suit he filed against journalist Priya Ramani after she spoke about being subjected to sexual harassment by him during his tenure as editor at The Asian Age. Ramani took to Twitter on 8 October to tell the account of her experience with Akbar, joining other women who had named men in a wave of the Me Too movement in India.

Akbar resigned as the Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday, saying that he "would challenge false accusations in a personal capacity". His resignation came after 20 former employees of The Asian Age issued a statement in support of Ramani and said that they would be able to testify against Akbar as well.

According to sources, a briefing from National Security Advisor Ajit Doval led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pull the rug from under Akbar and demand his resignation.

RSS Mohan Bhagwat to address his Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected to address the cadre in Nagpur today. According to reports, this year's speech which is in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is likely to include the BJP-backed outfit's poll agenda, even with the RSS' claims that it does not interfere or get involved in politics.

Hindu outfit calls for a strike today in connection with Sabarimala verdict

The BJP and NDA parties have extended support to the Hindu group Sabarimala Karma Samiti's dawn-to-dusk strike on Thursday. The strike is being organised against alleged police brutality against protesters at Nilakkal and Pamba, even as the iconic temple in Kerala reopened on Wednesday. Protesters vowed to not allow women of certain ages to enter the temple as was decreed by a Supreme Court order on 28 September. Wednesday saw protesters attacking female journalists and hordes of women devotees being sent back as protesters took control of the road leading to the temple.

Activist Rahul Easwar was arrested and a non-bailable warrant FIR was registered against him at the Pamba police station. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had warned protesters that the government would not tolerate "anyone taking the law and order into their own hands".

Uttar Pradesh Police's search continues for ex-BSP MP's son Ashish Pandey who brandished a gun at hotel guests

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Pandey in connection with the Hyatt Regency hotel brawl case. The Uttar Pradesh Police has said that a search has been launched and procedures to cancel his arms license have been put into place.

Investigation underway into Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance

Amid increasing indications that the men allegedly involved in the Saudi journalist's disappearance are closely associated to the highest levels of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman-government, Turkish investigators were studying DNA samples. A report by CNN said that, "A group of Saudi men whom Turkish officials believe are connected to Jamal Khashoggi's possible death were led by a high-ranking intelligence officer, with one source saying he was close to the inner circle of the kingdom's Crown Prince"

Maithripala Sirisena accuses RAW of plotting his assassination

In a move that might cause harm to India-Sri Lanka relations, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday accused India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) of plotting his assassination.

At the weekly Cabinet meeting, Sirisena told ministers that the Indian intelligence agency was “trying to kill” him, and “Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not be aware of the plan,” sources have quoted him as saying. His claim comes days before Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s scheduled visit to New Delhi, where he will meet Modi to discuss bilateral matters, including key India-assisted projects on the island.

Asian Champions Trophy 2018 (Hockey)

Determined to redeem themselves after a below-par show at the Asian Games, the Indian men's hockey team is expected to make a solid start when it clashes with host Oman in the Asian Champions Trophy opener, on Thursday. The Indian team was a favourite to win gold in Jakarta but had to settle for a bronze after a disappointing loss to Malaysia in the semifinals.

Swara Bhasker, Raveena Tandon to be part of CINTAA's committee to tackle sexual harassment

Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) on Wednesday said it will be setting up committees to tackle sexual harassment in the industry, which will have actors Swara Bhasker and Raveena Tandon, among others as members. Sushant Singh, general secretary, CINTAA said the organisation is collaborating with several people to eliminate the issue. Actor Renuka Shahane, filmmaker Amol Gupte, journalist Bharti Dubey, PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassement) lawyers and psychologists will also be part of the committee.