Daily Bulletin: Controversy over UP Hindutva leader's murder heats up, three booked; last day of campaigning in Haryana and Maharashtra; day's top stories

Last day of campaigning in Haryana, Maharashtra

Today is the last day of campaigning in Haryana and Maharashtra ahead of the state Assembly polls scheduled for Monday (21 October). On the final day of campaign trail, Home Minister Amit Shah will address three rallies in Maharashtra's Nandurbar and Ahmednagar districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cover ground in Haryana's Rewari and Sirsa. Congress has not yet updated its' star campaigner's schedule, but conspicuous by her absence was party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi, who cancelled her only rally in Haryana yesterday.

President of UP political outfit murdered at home, 3 booked

The president of a little-known Hindu Samaj Party was murdered at his home in Khurshed Bagh under the Naka Hindola police station area here, police said on Friday. Police have registered an FIR against three persons in connection with the killing of Kamlesh Tiwari (45), who was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha.

Meanwhile, the family is refusing to cremate the body until Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays them a visit.

Police raids NCP MLAs home finds over Rs 53 lakhs in cash days before polling

A police team found over Rs 53 lakh cash from a flat after raiding it on Friday evening on a tip-off that arrested NCP leader Ramesh Kadam was present there, an official said. Kadam was being taken to Thane Central Jail after a medical check-up at JJ Hospital when he told his police escort team to take him to a friend's flat in Thane's Ghodbunder Road area, the official said.

Kadam, NCP MLA from Mohol in Solapur, was arrested in August, 2015 for alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 150 crore in state-run Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation (ASDC) when he was its chairman. Kadam is seeking re-election from Mohol in the October 21 Assembly polls as an Independent candidate.

Boeing pilots had reportedly detected issues with 737 Max back in 2016

Old instant messages between Boeing employees have revealed that pilots testing the glitchy software aboard the 737 Max did come across the anomaly two years ago. Former chief technical pilot, Mark Forkner, said the MCAS stabilisation system in the airplane was "running rampant" in a flight simulator session. The erroneous software lead to two plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killing a total of 346 people.

India eye 3-0 sweep against struggling South Africa at Ranchi

After winning the first two Tests by convincing margins at Visakhapatnam and Pune respectively, a rampaging Virat Kohli-led Indian team will hope to inflict a clean sweep on the touring South Africans in the third Test at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, which starts on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem earned his first India Test call-up, getting picked in the squad as a cover for the injured chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. The South Africans, on the other hand, are without opening batsman Aiden Markram and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. Markram had injured his right wrist after punching a "solid object" in the dressing room following his dismissal in the second innings at Pune, resulting in him getting ruled out of the final Test on Thursday. Despite the series already lost, the Proteas still have World Test Championship points to fight for at Ranchi as they are one of the four teams yet to open their account in the points table.

