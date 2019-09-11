Daily Bulletin: Congress to stage protests in Bengaluru against DK Shivakumar's arrest; 9/11 anniversary; day's top stories

Karnataka Congress to stage protests in Bengaluru over show solidarity against party leader DK Shivakumar's arrest

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is in ED custody in an alleged money laundering case, appealed his supporters to maintain law and order situation during a protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Shivakumar thanked his supporters for organising a "massive protest" on Wednesday to show solidarity with him.

"I wholeheartedly thank leaders, supporters, well-wishers and friends who have organised a massive protest in my support tomorrow in Bengaluru. I humbly request that the protest be peaceful and doesn't cause any inconvenience to citizens. Please ensure the public property isn't harmed," Shivakumar tweeted.

The Congress leader asserted that he will emerge victorious in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him.

"I would like to reiterate that I have done nothing wrong and am a target of vendetta politics. With the support and blessings that I am receiving from all of you and my belief in God and our judiciary, I have full faith that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically," he said in another tweet.

Earlier today, the ED issued a summon to Shivakumar's daughter for questioning in connection with the case. The agency has asked Aishwarya to appear before it on 12 September. The ED is likely to quiz her on certain transactions, sources told ANI.

Shivakumar was arrested by the ED when he appeared before it on 3 September. He was sent to the agency's custody for ten days by a Delhi court.

Based on a complaint of the Income Tax Department, the money laundering case was registered by the ED in September last year. The I-T Department, during the initial probe, had found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar. The I-T Department also came across money laundering and hawala operations, involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru.

CBI special court to summon Kalyan Singh in Babri demolition case in Lucknow today

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed an application in the CBI court, seeking to summon Kalyan Singh to face trial for allegedly conspiring to demolish the Babri mosque, which is to be taken up today.

Kalyan Singh, who was Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the mosque in Ayodhya was demolished, enjoyed protection from trial while he held a constitutional post as governor.

The special court is conducting the trial of those accused in the alleged conspiracy — including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.

For the record, the CBI inquired from the agency if Kalyan Singh no longer holds the constitutional post of governor.

Moving the application, the CBI pleaded that Singh was charged in 1993.

It pleaded that the Supreme Court in its order of 19 April, 2017, had said Singh could not be brought to trial because of the constitutional immunity granted to governors under Article 361 of the Constitution.

The SC had, however, allowed the CBI to move for summoning the former chief minister as an accused as soon as he ceased to be a governor.

All the accused are on bail in the case which is being heard on a day-to-day basis, going by the apex court's directions.

Donald Trump, ex-president George Bush to join observance at Pentagon in commemoration of 9/11 anniversary

Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders.

A crowd of victims' relatives is expected at ground zero Wednesday, while President Donald Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon. Vice President Mike Pence is to speak at the third attack site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Former president George W Bush, the commander-in-chief at the time of the 2001 attacks, is due at an afternoon wreath-laying at the Pentagon.

Eighteen years after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil, the nation is still grappling with the aftermath at ground zero, in Congress and beyond. The attacks' aftermath is visible from airport security checkpoints to Afghanistan. A rocket exploded at the US embassy as the anniversary began in Afghanistan, where a post-9/11 invasion has become America's longest war.

The Pentagon announced Monday that its 9/11 memorial will close next week for electrical and lighting work. The project, expected to take until late May, includes repairs to lighting glitches in the shallow reflecting pools under the memorial benches.

The eleventh day of September is known not only as a day for remembrance and patriotism, but also as a day of service. People around the country continue to volunteer at food banks, schools, home-building projects, park cleanups and other charitable endeavors on and near the anniversary.

India hold Asian champions Qatar to draw in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Asian champions and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar were held to a stunning goalless draw by a spirited India side in Doha on Tuesday. Qatar thrashed Afghanistan in their opening Group E qualifier 6-0 but could not score against a dogged Indian defence led by goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu, who pulled off a string of clutch saves to keep a clean sheet at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium. The visitors, who led Oman in their first match only to concede two late goals to go down 2-1, were also without their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri.

Apple launches the iPhone 11-series, Watch Series 5 and more

Apple at its Special Event today announced its brand-new range of iPhones. The new series gets a new naming moniker with the brand new Pro branding. So now, there’s an iPhone 11, an iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apart from that Apple also announced the new Apple Watch Series 5 with an always-on display and also the new 7th-gen iPad with a 10.2-inch Retina display. The company also made announcements regarding Apple Arcade and also announced the price for its video streaming service Apple TV+

Bolivia selects LGBTQ drama Tu Me Manques as official entry for next year's Academy Awards

Filmmaker Rodrigo Bellott's controversial LGBTQ drama, Tu Me Manques, has been picked by Bolivia as the country's official entry for the International Feature category Academy Award. "By supporting my film despite the controversy, Bolivia has proven that it is a progressive country and that in the end, art and cinema will prevail," said Bellott, according to Variety. Tu Me Manques features Argentine actor Oscar Martinez and Spanish actress Rossy de Palma.