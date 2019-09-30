Daily Bulletin: Congress to finalise Haryana polls candidates; law student's bail plea to be heard in Shahjahanpur case; day's top stories

Congress to finalise candidates for Haryana polls on Monday; interim party president Sonia Gandhi to chair meeting

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress is to meet on 30 September to finalise the list of candidates for the Assembly elections. The interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair the meet.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the single-phase voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections on 21 October and the counting of votes is scheduled on 24 October.

Haryana has a strength of 90 seats out of which 17 seats are reserved for SCs. There are 1.82 crore registered voters in the state out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government is in power in Haryana after the party won 47 out of a total of 90 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections, while the Congress was restricted to just 15 seats.

Shahjahanpur rape case: Law student's bail plea to be heard today

A local court will on Monday hear the bail of the law student arrested for trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand, the former BJP leader she has accused of rape.

The former Union minister's own bail petition in the sexual assault case is coming up for hearing on Monday.

The 72-year-old politician on Thursday spent his fourth day in a Lucknow hospital, where doctors are monitoring him for diabetes and urinary problems after having cleared him of any cardiac illness.

The student's lawyer filed the bail plea before a sessions court on Thursday, a day after a lower court rejected a similar application. District Judge Ram Babu Sharma fixed 30 September as its date of hearing.

The woman's anticipatory bail plea was scheduled to be heard on Thursday, but it became infructuous after her arrest.

A local court had sent the woman, who studied at a college run by Chinmayanand's ashram, to 14-day judicial custody.

According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the student and three men — arrested last week — had threatened to upload video clips showing Chinmayanand getting massages from her.

Congress to take out 'Nyay Yatra' today to ensure justice to law student who had alleged ex-BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape

The Congress will take out a "Nyay Yatra" from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow on Monday in order to ensure that justice is delivered to the woman who has accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of raping her and was later arrested in an extortion case, the party said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, the deputy leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Aradhana Mishra, said, "The BJP government is helping Swami Chinmayanand in every possible way. It has slapped extortion charges on the woman and arrested her, so as to weaken the case against Chinmayanand. In order to ensure delivery of justice to the woman, the Congress will take out a 180-kilometre-long march from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow on Monday."

All the senior leaders of the party from the state will participate in the march, she added.

Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev will also take part, Mishra said.

"The Congress demands that the hearing of the rape case against Chinmayanand be taken up in a fast-track court," she said, adding that the priority of the opposition party was to ensure that justice was delivered to the woman.

"This fight will be fought by the party from the streets to the state Assembly. The fight for justice will commence from Shahjahanpur on 30 September," Mishra said.

Amit Shah to attend 27th RAF anniversary parade of CRPF in Gujarat on Monday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest on the 27th-anniversary celebrations of anti-riot Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the CRPF in Ahmedabad on Monday.

"Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is observing the 27th Anniversary of its anti-riot Rapid Action Force (RAF) this year. To mark the occasion, its anniversary parade has been arranged at the location of the 100 Battalion of RAF at Ahmedabad(Gujarat) tomorrow, the 30th September 2019. Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest," an official release said.

The home minister will also felicitate 20 Gallantry medal winners of the CRPF on the occasion. RAF was raised as a specialised riot-control wing of CRPF on the 7th October 1992. This anti-riot, 15 battalion-strong force has proved its mettle on many occasions.

RAF has been fulfilling its mandate not only in riot control and crowd management but also has won accolades overseas in its UN peacekeeping missions in Haiti, Kosovo and Liberia. RAF, as the anti-riot force, specialises in quick reflexes in riot situations with the use of non-lethal equipment.

Known as the zero-response time force, RAF's active engagement with its mandate earned it an identity of its own on 7 October 2003, when it was presented with the coveted Presidential Colours.

Jehan Daruvala creates history with a third-place finish in FIA F3 Championship 2019

Jehan Daruvala recorded the best championship position ever by an Indian in an official F1 feeder series after finishing third overall in the driver's standings in the 2019 FIA F3 Championship. The Prema Racing driver collected a total of seven podiums along with two fastest laps and a pole position in the season, which concluded in the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. Robert Shwartzman has crowned the 2019 FIA F3 Champion, while Daruvala's teammate Marcus Armstrong finished second in the championship.

IRCTC IPO opens today; govt hopes to raise Rs 645 cr

The state-run Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will launch its initial public offering (IPO) today (30 September).

Indian Railways' subsidiary IRCTC has reportedly fixed the price band for its initial share sale offer between Rs 315 and 320 per share, said a media report.

IRCTC reportedly fixed the price band of its IPO between Rs 315 and 320 per share after talks with merchant bankers, said a report in Moneycontrol.

The government is planning to raise up to 645 crore at the price band through the IPO, which will close on 3 October, said the report.

About 2 crore equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each would be offloaded through the offer for sale by the government.

Netflix experimenting with original content in India

Netflix is reportedly experimenting with free content access for its latest original series in India, 'Bard of Blood'. According to a report by Economic Times, Netflix in India will make available the first episode 'Bard Of Blood' to non-subscribers of the platform for a limited period of time. This move is aimed at driving subscriptions on the platform in India.

NASA's chief scientist Jim Green claims organisation close to finding life on Mars

NASA's chief scientist Jim Gree says that NASA is very close to finding life on Mars but the world is not ready for the “revolutionary” implications of the discovery. He said that NASA and European Space Agency's two rovers could find evidence of life within months of arriving on Mars in March 2021.