Daily Bulletin: Congress protest against rebel MLAs, JDS holds meet today; Nirmala Sitharaman to address RBI Board; day's top stories

Congress, JD(S) to offer ministerial posts to rebels in last bid to save government today

On Monday, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is expected to hold talks with Congress leaders, including its state in-charge KC Venugopal, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and state unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao to resolve the crisis threatening the year-old coalition government, according to reports.

As Kumaraswamy returned to Bengaluru amid the political crisis from the US, the BJP has decided to intensify ‘Operation Lotus’ from Monday.

“Six to eight more coalition MLAs are ready to tender their resignations. They will do so to the Speaker’s office from Monday,” a senior BJP leader said. The second phase of resignations may include senior leaders and Ministers, sources said.

These resignations are also expected to put pressure on Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar to accept all of them, BJP leaders argue.

Nirmala Sitharaman to address RBI Board meeting today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address the post-budget meeting of the RBI’s central board on Monday (today) and highlight the key points of the Budget, including the fiscal consolidation roadmap.

The government has lowered the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 percent of the GDP as it is expecting net additional revenue of Rs 6,000 crore over the interim Budget estimates.

The government in the interim Budget in February had projected a fiscal deficit of 3.4 percent of the GDP for the current fiscal. The Centre also came out with a roadmap to reduce the fiscal deficit — the gap between total expenditure and revenue — to three percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2020-21, and eliminate the primary deficit.

Budget Discussion is expected to take place Rajya Sabha today

General discussion on the Union Budget for 2019-2020 is expected to take place in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget speech on Friday said the Indian economy had reached from $1.85 trillion to $2.7 trillion, and that the Centre had the target of taking it to five trillion dollars by FY25. Sitharaman said investment-driven growth is a must in India as the country required Rs 20 lakh crore worth investment per year. Announcing sops for MSMEs, the finance minister said Rs 350 crore will be allocated for the sector. Sitharaman also announced that the pension benefits would be extended to three crore retail traders under the Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Maan Dhan Yojana.

The first full-time woman finance minister further said how schemes such as Bharat Mata, Sagarmala, and Udan were bridging the rural-urban divide and improving transport infrastructure. She added the government would restructure highways and the movement of cargo through the River Ganga. For the power sector, the finance minister proposed 'One Nation One Grid'.

Sitharaman also proposed the establishment of NSIL, a new commercial arm in the Department of Space to increase India's power in space and technology. Government is also considering to increase FDI in aviation and media, said Sitharaman.

Ravi Shankar Prasad to introduce key Aadhaar bill in Lok Sabha today

Minister of Communications, Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday is to introduce a bill to further amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and further to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, which is to be taken into consideration. Prasad will also introduce a motion for the bill to be passed.

The new bill additionally allows ‘offline verification’ of an individual’s identity, without authentication, through modes specified by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) by regulations

The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 provides for the use of Aadhaar number as proof of identity of a person, subject to authentication. The new bill allows the Parliament to legislate and bring any service under a list where identification by Aadhaar is mandatory.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Monsoon session to commence today

The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly which is to start on Monday is likely to be a stormy one with the opposition BJP gearing up to corner the Kamal Nath government on issues like power cuts and farm loan waiver.

The monsoon session, with 15 sittings, will end on 26 July.

"We are going to put the Congress government on the mat over power cuts. It came to power promising farm loan waivers but they have not been written off. Deteriorating law and order is going to be another point where we will pin down the government," a BJP leader said.

Delhi court to hear defamation case filed against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy Manish Sisodia today

A criminal defamation complaint was filed by Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for allegedly "maligning" his image by accusing him of attempting to kill the AAP chief.

Gupta, who is the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, has claimed in the complaint that due to the widespread circulation of tweets and news reports on the statement of the two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, his reputation was harmed for which they have not expressed any remorse or apologised.

He has sought Rs 1 crore as compensation from Kejriwal and Sisodia, besides the litigation costs. He has alleged that the statements of the accused were made with "ulterior motives" to harm his reputation, malign his image and gain some cheap political mileage in the 2019 general elections.

During the recent Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal had said in an interview to a Punjabi channel that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to get him killed by his own Personal Security Officer (PSO) in the manner in which Indira Gandhi had been assassinated. Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, had accused Gupta of being a part of the alleged conspiracy.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal in action on Manic Monday at Wimbledon

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic headline Manic Monday at the All England Club with the 'Big Three' still standing while rivals have again flattered to deceive. Teenage sensation Coco Gauff has stunned everyone with her winning performances but she faces a tough job against former World No 1 Simona Halep in the last 16. Serena Williams, who is one title away from equalling Margaret Court's haul of 24 Grand Slam titles, faces Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro.

Sony is working on a rollable smartphone

While people still haven't had the chance to get their hands on a foldable phone, Sony could be taking things to the next level by unveiling a rollable phone. As per tipster Max J, this rollable phone from Sony could be unveiled by the end of the year and could sport a Snapdragon 855 chipset along with the X50 5G Modem. LG could be the one who supplies this rollable display to Sony.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.