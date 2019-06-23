Daily Bulletin: Clashes in Bengal's Bhatpara after BJP delegation's visit; autopsy of Kolkata student found dead in school confirms suicide; day's top stories

Fresh tensions in West Bengal's Bhatpara after BJP delegation visits district

West Bengal's Bharpara witnessed violence once again on Saturday as clashes broke out between workers of the BJP and the ruling TMC after a three-member delegation of the saffron party, led by former Union minister SS Ahluwalia, visited the trouble-hit North 24 Parganas district.

As soon the team returned from Bhatpara, crude bombs and stones were hurled by both workers of both parties at the other, leaving several persons injured. Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the warring groups in the area, where prohibitory order under Section 144 is in force.

A huge police contingent led by Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma conducted a route march as part of the area domination exercise. "The situation is completely under control. We are keeping a close watch on the situation," Verma said.

Bhatpara had witnessed clashes between groups suspected to be affiliated to the TMC and BJP on Thursday, in which two persons were killed and 11 others injured. Considering the gravity of the situation, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was enforced in the area, which has witnessed frequent fights between the rival parties since before the elections.

FATF sets Pakistan October deadline to curb terror funding or face action

Pakistan has failed to complete its action plan on terror financing, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said, warning Islamabad to meet its commitment by October or face action, which could possibly lead to the country getting blacklisted.

The Paris-based global body is working to curb terrorism financing and money laundering and has asked Pakistan to reassess the operation of banned terrorist outfits in the country.

In June 2018, the FATF had placed Pakistan on the grey list of countries whose domestic laws are considered weak to tackle the challenges of money laundering and terrorism financing.

In a statement issued at the conclusion of its plenary meeting in Orlando, Florida, the FATF expressed concern "that not only did Pakistan fail to complete its action plan items with January deadlines, it also failed to complete its action plan items due May 2019".

The FATF "strongly" urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its action plan by October 2019 when the last set of action plan items are set to expire. "Otherwise, the FATF will decide the next step at that time for insufficient progress," the international financial body said, leaving a strong warning to Pakistan.

Autopsy of student found dead in Kolkata school reveals she committed suicide

The autopsy of the Class 10 student, who was found dead on Friday in her school washroom in Kolkata, said she had committed suicide, News18 reported on Saturday. The report mentioned that the cause of her death was asphyxiation.

The investigation into the death of the student from GD Birla School revealed that she had developed suicidal tendencies in the recent months and in an earlier instance, had also tried to kill herself at home due to "mental pressure".

On Friday, the girl was found dead with her wrist slit and a plastic bag wrapped around her head inside a washroom on the school premises. A blood-stained blade was also recovered from the spot.

The suicide note that the investigators found near the girls's body revealed that she had been suffering from acute depression and trauma. "We are examining her mobile phone call records and email IDs to get some clues on why she took the extreme step," said one of the investigators.

Chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for the Protection of Child Rights Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborty said, "The girl’s mother told school authorities that earlier, too, her daughter had tried to take her own life by slashing her wrists. The matter seemed to have come to an end after she was counselled."

"I think the mother should have informed the school authorities that her daughter had suicidal tendencies. This could have saved her life. It is a very unfortunate incident and I don’t have words to express it," she added.

The police said they were trying to find out the identity of the persons the girl had addressed in her suicide note.

In December 2017, two physical training instructors of the same school had been accused of raping a four-year-old girl. The incident had triggered mass protests among parents in Kolkata.

At meet with economists, Narendra Modi discusses 'single-minded pursuit' for growth, FDI in banking, divestment

Further opening of banking and insurance sectors for FDI, speeding up the disinvestment process and management of water resources were among the focus areas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with economists and industry experts on Saturday to achieve higher economic growth, said sources.

During the interactive session, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget in July, speakers made a case for "single-minded pursuit" to achieve growth, they added.

A release issued by the Prime Minister's Office said the session, organised by NITI Aayog on "Economic Policy - The Road Ahead", was attended by over 40 economists and sectoral experts.

"During the session, participants shared their views in five distinct groups on the economic themes of macro economy and employment, agriculture and water resources, exports, education and health," the release said.

Meanwhile, Modi, in a tweet, said he had a fruitful interaction with economists and other experts. "The inputs received were insightful and will benefit our growth trajectory."

Sources said key issues like creation of jobs, boosting exports amid trade wars and initiating more structural reforms were also the focus of the interactive session.

Skeletal remains found near Muzaffarpur's SKMCH hospital

Human skeleton remains were found near a garbage dump close to the postmortem section of the Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur on Saturday, officials said. SKMCH is in news for the death of more than 100 encephalitis-afflicted children since 1 June.

"Unclaimed bodies after postmortem are cremated in due course. These skeletal remains are found at the spot where cremations are said to take place. But I agree, this should be done in a more humane fashion," said Sunil Kumar Shahi, superintendent of SKMCH.

The embarrassed hospital superintendent made the statement while responding to queries from a swarm of journalists who have been camping in the town to cover the epidemic-like situation that has arisen in the wake of the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), which has claimed close to 140 lives across the state.

Muzaffarpur district in North Bihar alone accounts for 127 of these deaths. Bearing the brunt, SKMCH, which is one of the largest government hospitals in the state, has witnessed the death of 107 brain fever-afflicted children since 1 June.

Pakistan take on South Africa in match 30 of World Cup 2019

Both Pakistan and South Africa are almost out of the World Cup, but the slim chance of qualification to the semi-finals is enough for the sides to put their body on the line as they face each other at Lord's in London for Match 30 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Pakistan have a better chance of reaching the last four than South Africa, though they will need the results from others matches to go in their favour. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co will also be looking to bounce back after a loss against India in their previous match, which invited a lot of criticism for the team.

For South Africa, it is about playing for pride more than anything.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige defends Marvel Cinematic Universe's first gay character

Kevin Feige defended Marvel Cinematic Universe's first gay character that debuted in Avengers: Endgame, saying it was supposed to be just a "matter of fact".

Some fans of the film have voiced their issues with the way the first gay character of the franchise, portrayed by director Joe Russo, was shown as nothing more than an extra at a support group who briefly mentioned going on a date with a man.

In an interview with io9, Feige said the character was "never meant to be our first focused character". Feige made it clear that the franchise will soon introduce its first LGBTQ+ superhero.

