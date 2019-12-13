Daily Bulletin: Citizenship Amendment Bill becomes Act after getting President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent; Conservatives headed for a strong majority as early UK elections pour in; day's top stories

Citizenship Amendment Bill gets President's assent, becomes Act

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act. According to an official notification, the Act comes into effect with its publication in the official gazette on Thursday.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till 31 December 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and by Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Act says the refugees of the six communities will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of earlier requirement of 11 years.

Boris Johnson set to return to 10 Downing as early results in UK's Brexit election pour in

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks set to return to 10 Downing Street with a comfortable majority and a victory for his Get Brexit Done message in the General Election based on forecasts as early results poured in on Friday.

The first sign of what the results held in store came with a definitive exit poll released at the close of voting at 2200 GMT on Thursday, which predicted the Johnson-led Conservative Party winning 368 seats, with the Labour Party way down at 191 in a predominantly Tory blue versus Labour red contest.

The forecast not only pegged the Tories way past the 326-mark required for the all-important majority in the 650-member House of Commons but also meant Johnson's so-called divorce agreement struck with the European Union (EU) to take the UK out of the 28-member economic bloc set to be turbo-charged to go full speed ahead.

This has been a hard-fought election in a very cold time of the year because we needed a functioning Conservative majority, said Priti Patel, the senior-most Indian-origin minister in Johnson's last Cabinet, in response to the exit poll.

Mobile internet services suspended for 48 hours in Meghalaya

Mobile internet services have been suspended across Meghalaya for the next 48 hours, officials said. The development comes in the wake of the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

CVD Diengdoh, additional secretary to the government of Meghalaya (home police) department on Thursday said that mobile Internet and messaging were suspended for 48 hours from 5pm on Thursday in entire Meghalaya to prevent a potential threat to public safety through SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The district administration of East Khasi Hills district has imposed curfew in few areas of the city from 10 pm on Thursday night until further orders.

The areas where the curfew will remain effective include areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police stations - the whole of Jaiaw, Mawkhar, Umsohsun, Riatsamthiah, Wahingdoh, Mission,

Mawprem, Lumdiengjri, Lama Villa, Qualapatty, Wahthapbru, Sunny Hill, Cantonment, Butcher Road, Mawlonghat excluding localities beyond Umshyrpri bridge. The areas would also include the whole of Khyndai Lad (Police Bazaar), Jail Road, Keatinge Road, and Polo.

Telangana High Court adjourns hearing on alleged encounter deaths till Friday

The Telangana High Court on Thursday adjourned to Friday the public interest litigations (PILs) filed against the alleged encounter of the four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month.

The matter came up before a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice RS Chauhan. The court was initially not inclined to go ahead with the matter on the ground that the Supreme Court was seized of the issue. During the hearing, the Telangana advocate-general informed the Bench that the Supreme Court had stayed the case pending before the high court.

The Supreme Court-appointed on Thursday a three-member inquiry commission headed by former apex court judge VS Sirpurkar to inquire into the circumstances leading to the encounter killing of the four. The commission, which also included former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Sondur Baldota and ex-CBI director DR Karthikeyan, would submit its report to the Supreme Court in six months.

With regard to the bodies of the four accused who were killed in the alleged encounter, the High Court asked the advocate-general to get a clarification from the Supreme Court on the matter by Friday. As per the earlier orders of the High Court, they were to be preserved in the state-run Gandhi Hospital till Friday.

UP court to hear rape case filed against Chinmayanand today

A court in Shahjahanpur had fixed 13 December as the next date of hearing in a rape case filed against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand in 2011. The case was registered against Chinmayanand at a police station here in 2011 and the police had filed a charge sheet against the BJP leader in 2012.

Additional District Judge, Special MP/MLA Court, Narendra Kumar Pandey has fixed December 13 as the next date of hearing in the case, Mukesh Kumar Gupta, the lawyer of the complainant, told PTI. The rape survivor was a disciple of Chinmayanand at his ashram between 2000 and 2011. It was during that time that she had accused the former Union minister of raping her.

Chinmayanad is already in jail in connection with a case filed against him by a law student of his college under section 376C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of one's position by a person in authority to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of the rape".

Indonesia foreign minister to arrive on two-day visit to India today, expected to hold talks on Indo-Pacific region

Indonesian foreign minister Retno LP Marsudi will arrive in Delhi on Friday on a two-day visit to attend the combined session of the Indian Ocean Dialogue and the Delhi Dialogue XI. The visiting dignitary is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the evening and the two ministers will also simultaneously attend the sixth Joint Commission Meeting between India and Indonesia at the Hyderabad House.

Later, Marsudi will deliver a keynote address at the two combined dialogues in the presence of Jaishankar.

The two Track 1.5 dialogues will be held at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra here consecutively on two days from 13 December aiming to build an inclusive approach for a "cooperative, free, and rules-based Indo-Pacific" region.

Hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs the dialogues--which are key elements of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), and the India-ASEAN calendars respectively-will be held consecutively and on similar, Indo-Pacific themes.

The 6th Indian Ocean Dialogue on 13 December on the theme "Indo-Pacific: Re-imagining the Indian Ocean through an Expanded Geography". It is being organised with the assistance of the Indian Council for World Affairs.

Samsung says it sold over a million units of Galaxy Fold

After months of delay and various complaints about its display by early reviewers, Samsung's first folding display smartphone – Galaxy Fold – was finally launched four months ago. And now, Samsung has announced that in just a few months it has already sold a million units of the Galaxy Fold. This was announced at TechCrunch Disrupt in Berlin by Samsung Electronic’s President Young Sohn.

