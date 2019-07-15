Daily Bulletin: Chandrayaan-2 mission launch called off today due to technical snag; Congress calls Karnataka MLAs for legislative party meet; day's top stories

ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 mission called off an hour before launch after technical snag

In a last-minute change of plans, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that the launch of India's second lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2 has been called off, early Monday morning. Technical issues were cited by ISRO in a tweet and a revised countdown is said to be announced shortly. The technical snag was picked up by the mission control in the launch vehicle, at the T-56th minute of the countdown.

A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later. — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

"The technical snag was noticed (as) the cryogenic fuel was being loaded. We have to approach the vehicle to assess the problem. First, we have to empty the fuel loaded in the rocket, then the rocket will be taken back for further investigation," a source from ISRO told IANS. "This process will take 10 days after that only we can decide on the launch schedule," the source reportedly added.

Congress calls Karnataka MLAs to meet today, as rebels refuse to budge

Amid the political crisis in Karnataka, Congress has convened a meeting of the legislature party on Monday. The meeting comes ahead of BJP's demand for a trust vote in the state Assembly.

Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah told ANI on Sunday that the meeting will be held before the start of the Assembly session. The Congress-JD(S) government has plunged into crisis following the resignation by several MLAs from the House.

Ten dissident Congress and JD(S) MLAs have moved the Supreme Court which has directed the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to maintain status quo on their resignation and disqualification till 16 July.

State BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa had asked Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his government's majority in the Assembly on Monday. Kumaraswamy had on Friday told the Speaker that he was ready to seek a trust vote or face a no-confidence motion during the session which will go on 26 July.

Allahabad High Court to hear on petition filed by Shakshi Mishra today

Sakshi Misra, the daughter of a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, and her husband were now expected to opt for a registered marriage in court after their inter-caste wedding created a huge controversy.

Sakshi is a Brahmin, while her husband Ajitesh Kumar belongs to a Dalit family.

This is being done after the priest of the Ram Janki temple in Prayagraj, where they reportedly exchanged vows and even have a certificate to prove that they tied the knot, denied the marriage, adding that the certificate was fake.

According to sources, the couple will be appearing in the Allahabad High Court where their petition will be taken up for hearing on Monday.

"They will get their marriage registered in court on July 16 after making a request to the court itself," the sources said.

Sakshi and her husband, who has been on the run since 3 July when they left their respective homes, made an appearance on Friday on a news channel where they again alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bareilly, Rajesh Misra was against their marriage purely on caste grounds.

The couple and Ajitesh' father Harish Kumar have alleged that SSP Bareilly Muniraj G had refused to respond to their calls for protection and security.

Kathua gang rape-murder case: Trial of juvenile, examination of prosecution witnesses to begin today

A juvenile justice board has framed charges against a minor in the case of gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua and has fixed Monday for examining prosecution witnesses and commencing trial.

According to an order served to the Crime Branch, officials have been asked to bring in their prosecution evidence and witnesses for the trial to begin. The order has left the prosecution baffled as the crime branch contested before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court last year that he is not a minor. The case has seen only adjournments till date.

According to the notice, the charges were framed against the accused by the Juvenile Justice Board Kathua on 8 July and "the next date of hearing has been fixed on 15 July". "The case has been fixed for prosecution evidence... Kindly arrange the presence of public prosecutor appointed in the case so as to examine the prosecution evidence/ witnesses," it said.

The juvenile is accused of raping and murdering the young girl. The crime branch had filed a petition in the high court against his claim of being juvenile.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England clinch maiden title after Super Over drama against New Zealand

England won the World Cup in ODIs for the first time as they beat New Zealand in a dramatic Super Over after a nerve-shredding final ended in a tie at Lord's on Sunday.

After Eoin Morgan's side finished on 241 all out in pursuit of New Zealand's 241-8, the final came down to a six-ball shootout for each team.

England's Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler took 15 off Trent Boult's over.

Jofra Archer bowled England's over against Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham, who smashed a six off the second ball.

With two runs required off the final ball, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Jason Roy combined to run out Guptill as he came back for the second.

Both sides finished on 15 so England won due to a tie-break rule because they hit more boundaries.

Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer to clinch fifth title

Novak Djokovic saved two match points to clinch a fifth Wimbledon title and 16th major on Sunday, shattering Roger Federer's bid to become the oldest Grand Slam champion in the longest final ever played at the tournament.

Despite being outplayed by the 37-year-old Swiss for large parts of the knife-edge encounter, the world number one triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3).

At 4 hours and 57 minutes, it was the longest Wimbledon final ever played and settled by a final set tiebreak for the first time.

Djokovic is the first man in 71 years to win the title from match points down.

He is now level with Bjorn Borg as a five-time Wimbledon winner.

IndiGo promoters spat: Rakesh Gangwal limited his financial risks, says Rahul Bhatia group

Asserting that the arrangement between the promoter groups has been transparent from inception at IndiGo, Rahul Bhatia group on Sunday claimed that Rakesh Gangwal always limited his financial risks and was making insidious efforts to create an unseemly controversy about corporate governance.

In a reflection of the deep differences between the two promoter groups, InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) Group has now issued three statements in less than a week seeking to clarify issues and reject the allegations by Gangwal.

Gangwal has sought markets watchdog SEBI's intervention to address the corporate governance issues at InterGlobe Aviation—the parent of the country's largest carrier IndiGo—where he holds around 37 percent stake while Bhatia group has about 38 percent shareholding.

