Daily Bulletin: Centre to submit Devendra Fadnavis' letter claiming majority, governor's invitation to form govt in SC today; FM to introduce bills on corporate tax in Lok Sabha; day's top stories

SC asks Centre to place letters of governor revoking President's Rule, inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form govt; apex court to hear case today

A day after being jolted by the BJP's early morning 'coup' in Maharashtra, the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP were in consolidation mode Sunday evening with most of its MLAs being shifted into hotels to avoid horse-trading. The BJP, on its part, adopted a wait and watch approach.

Earlier on Sunday, the Supreme Court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it on Monday morning the letters of the governor recommending revocation of President's Rule and inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form government in Maharashtra.

A bench of justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna also issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government on a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear in Fadnavis as chief minister.

The apex court also issued a notice to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The bench asked Solicitor General Mehta to produce letters of the Governor tomorrow at 10.30 am for passing orders on Monday.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said the plea of a post-poll alliance, 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', seeking a direction to the governor to invite them to form the government under the leadership of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would not be considered at present.

The bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna, issued notices to the Centre, Maharashtra government, Fadnavis and Pawar on the plea filed by the combine seeking quashing of the governor's 23 November order inviting the BJP leader to form a government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce bills on corporate tax today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to move in Rajya Sabha and to withdraw the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019. The same bill is to be introduced in the Lok Sabha along with the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill on Monday. According to PRS Legislative, The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill provides for the reduction in rates of corporate income tax as an additional fiscal stimulus to attract investment, generate employment and boost growth. provides for the establishment of an authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres set up in Special Economic Zones in India. The bill was introduced in Upper House by the Piyush Goyal, on 12 February 2019. This bill was slated to be introduced in the Lok Sabha only after its withdrawal from the Rajya Sabha. Approval for the same was granted by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill provides for a reduction in rates of corporate income tax as an additional fiscal stimulus to attract investment, generate employment and boost growth.

Among other bills that the Upper House will deal with is The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 which BJP MLA Thawar Chand Gehlot is likely to move to be passed.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Union minister Harsh Vardhan to move The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019. The bill seeks to prohibit the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes in the interest of public health.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019: Narendra Modi to address poll-bound Daltonganj, Gumla today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in the poll-bound Jharkhand on Monday, one at Daltonganj and the other one at Gumla. "The address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's in Jharkhand. Date - 25 November 2019. Public meeting - 1, place - Daltonganj, time - 11:35 am. Public meeting - 2, Place - Gumla, Time - 1:20 pm," BJP's Jharkhand unit tweeted.

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from 30 November. The first phase of polling will be held on 30 November, the second phase on 6 December, the third phase on 12 December, the fourth phase on 16 December and the last phase on 20 December.

The Congress has forged an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state to take on the BJP. In 2014, the BJP, which won 43 seats, formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU), which had won five seats, under the leadership of Raghubar Das.

Supreme Court to hear CBI's appeal against ex-Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar's bail today

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar by the Calcutta High Court in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

As per the Supreme Court website, a bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, will hear the CBI's appeal on November 25.

Kumar was granted interim protection from arrest by the Calcutta High Court on October 1.

Challenging the Calcutta High Court's order, the investigating agency had moved the apex court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Kumar.

The 1989-batch IPS officer is accused of destroying evidence related to the Saradha chit fund (Ponzi) scam when he headed the special investigation team of the West Bengal Police to probe the matter before it was transferred to the CBI.

Govt plans to amend IBC to ring-fence buyers of stressed assets from prosecution

The government plans to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to provide immunity to companies taking over stressed assets from prosecution for financial crimes committed by erstwhile promoters. This will help make the insolvency process more attractive for the bidders and instil confidence in them, sources said.

The government may move an amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 during the current Winter Session of Parliament.

The amendment comes after several companies that are vying for assets being auctioned under IBC expressed concern regarding getting into legal trouble over the cases against previous promoters.

