Daily Bulletin: Cabinet nod to contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill likely today; Hyderabad rape and murder victim's father demands justice; day's top stories

Centre likely to clear Citizenship Amendment Bill at crucial cabinet meet

The Union Cabinet is likely to clear the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at a meeting of the Union Cabinet on scheduled at 9.30 am. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament over the next few days, when Home Minister Amit Shah tables it in Parliament.

The issue of absenteeism among BJP MPs from Parliament was also raised at the parliamentary party meeting, as Singh underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dissatisfaction over lack of their adequate presence many times, sources said.

Sources said Singh also made a reference on Tuesday to the charge that the bill was against secularism as its beneficiaries excluded Muslims. He said the three neighbouring countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan) were essentially Islamic nations and so it is non-Muslims and not Muslims who are at the receiving end of religious persecution there.

Hyderabad rape, murder case: Culprits must be hanged, says victim's father

The father of the woman veterinarian, who was brutally gangraped and murdered in Hyderabad last week, demanded that the culprits be hanged within two months. "The culprits must be punished as soon as possible. They should be hanged in about two months. I am waiting for that day," he said on Tuesday.

Narrating the horrific incident, he told ANI, "She had gone to her doctor and parked the scooter near a lorry. When she returned, she found that her scooter's tire was deflated. Some drunk lorry drivers came and offered to help her, saying that she will find it difficult to fix it. She trusted them and they raped and burnt her."

Requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement strict laws to deal with heinous crimes, he said that laws have been made, but these are not being implemented properly. "Take Nirbhaya's case for example. The culprits must be hanged till death. If the law is not implemented, then more people will commit such crimes. The police should organise awareness and self-defence programmes for girls," he said.

Karnataka bypolls: BJP trying to engineer defections, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Alleging that the ruling BJP, fearing defeat in the 5 December bypolls, has tried to contact some of its MLAs with an intention to engineer defections, the Congress in Karnataka warned the saffron party of a backlash from the party and people if they went about it.

The principal Opposition party also claimed that BJP was spending about Rs 1,000 crore "corrupt money" for the by-poll. "I want to tell one thing to BJP, some of their leaders have claimed that Congress MLAs are ready to join them. I'm warning them not to again indulge in Operation Kamala (poaching of opposition MLAs)," KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters in Bengaluru.

"In fact, they are already making phone calls to our MLAs, already called a few of them. If it (poaching) repeats, we will not spare you. They (BJP) know they will lose in the bypolls. Don't indulge in such undemocratic things, he added.

Ayodhya review petition: Rajeev Dhavan returns as Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind advocate

Claiming a misunderstanding over news that senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represented the Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute in the Supreme Court, was being sacked, the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind in a press statement clarified that Dhavan would continue to remain their lawyer.

The press release said that there was some misunderstanding and Jamiat thought that advocate-on-record Ejaz Maqbool might file the petition now and later Rajeev Dhavan would argue. However, the Jamiat has decided to apologise for the same.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the senior advocate made an announcement on Facebook saying that he has been sacked from the case. "Just been sacked from the Babri case by advocate-on-record Ejaz Maqbool, who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent formal letter accepting the sacking without demur. No longer involved in the review of the case," Dhavan had written.

The Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's decision to greenlight the building of a temple on the former site of the Babri Masjid.

Onion prices may touch Rs 150 per kg in Kolkata, claim traders

Onion prices, which have shot through the roof across the country and could soon touch a new high of Rs 150 per kg in the city markets, traders and analysts said.

In most markets of the metropolis, the vegetable is being sold at Rs 110-130 per kg, which is expected to rise to Rs 150 a kg if wholesale prices are any indication, they said. "At Nasik, the highest wholesale rate was Rs 5,400/40 kg, which translates to Rs 135 a kg," agriculture analyst Sibu Malakar said.

In an effort to stabilise prices, the West Bengal government has been selling onions at subsidised rates through 'Sufal Bangla' stores and mobile vans.

CSB Bank to make stock market debut

Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB) Bank, which recently concluded its initial public offering, will make its stock market debut on Wednesday.

The initial public offering of CSB Bank, a Kerala-based lender, was subscribed a whopping 86.89 times last month. The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 62.18 times, non institutional investors 164.68 times and retail individual investors 44.25 times.

The company's Rs 410 crore IPO, was in a price band of Rs 193-195 per share. CSB Bank's IPO ran from 22 to 26 November. Axis Capital and IIFL Securities were the managers to the offer.

Premier League: Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur as Jose Mourinho returns to Old Trafford; Liverpool face Everton in Merseyside derby

Jose Mourinho will make his return to Old Trafford when his Tottenham Hotspur side face Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday night. This will be Mourinho's first trip to the red side of Manchester since his departure in December 2018. Tottenham have registered two league wins and also progressed to the UEFA Champions League knockout stage after a comeback 4-2 win against Olympiacos under Mourinho. They stand fifth with 20 points, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United are struggling at ninth place with 18 points.

In the other game on Wednesday, unbeaten Liverpool will host Everton in the season's first Merseyside derby. Jurgen Klopp's men sit pretty on top of the table with an eight-point lead, while his counterpart Marco Silva is under pressure with Everton languishing on 17th position with 14 points, just one place above the relegation zone.

Chinese officials are reportedly gathering blood samples of Uighurs

Pushing forward the question about consent in the country, Chinese officials are reportedly gathering blood samples from hundreds of Uighurs in the country. This practice is part of the country's mass DNA collection effort. While Chinese officially constantly dodge the question about how it uses people's personal data, according to a New York Times report, in Tumxuk, scientists are trying to find a way to use the DNA samples to create an image of a person’s face.

Super 30, Saand Ki Aankh to be made available on Chinese streaming platforms

Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd is in the process of releasing Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and Taapsee Pannu's Saand Ki Aankh on streaming platforms in China in three to six months, its Group CEO for Content, Digital and Games, Shibasish Sarkar, revealed on Tuesday.

According to Press Trust of India, Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun and Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha were previously released on Chinese OTT websites.

