Daily Bulletin: BS Yeddyurappa likely to be new CM as Kumaraswamy loses trust vote; Boris Johnson set to be sworn in as UK PM

Kumaraswamy loses trust vote in Karnataka Assembly after prolonged political crisis; Yeddyurappa likely to be new CM

After four days of intense wrangling, the HD Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government lost the trust vote in the state Assembly on Tuesday, ending the Congress-JD(S) coalition's tenure that lasted exactly 14 months. While 99 MLAs voted for the government, 105 voted against it.

BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa, who is likely to take over as the chief minister now, said, "This is the victory of democracy. The people were fed up of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government. Now, a new era of development will come. Farmers have been suffering because of the drought. We will give importance to them.

On the other hand, Congress leader HK Patil was quoted by ANI as saying, "This defeat is because of the betrayal of our party legislators. I am sure that the people of Karnataka will not tolerate this type of betrayal to the party."

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah tweeted, "I would like to reaffirm that those who have fallen for Operation Kamala will never be inducted back to our party. Even if the sky is falling down! (sic)."

Following the outcome of the trust vote, Kumaraswamy submitted his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala. On the other hand, the BJP, which has promised to form a stable government, will discuss its future course of action during a legislature party meeting on Wednesday, according to reports.

The rebel MLAs, currently camping in Mumbai, will return to Bengaluru after Yeddyurappa is sworn in as the new chief minister of the southern state, party sources told PTI on Tuesday.

A BJP leader said the rebels, who have been staying at a luxury hotel since early this month are "very happy" after the JD(S)-Congress coalition government led by Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote.

Eight injured in collision in Mumbai as heavy rainfall lashes in city

According to ANI eight people have been injured after three cars collided with each other in Mumbai's suburbs, due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the city, early morning today

Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday had issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more showers to the city in the next two days.

Compared to Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra have been warned of extremely heavy rainfall at some places on Wednesday and Thursday, an IMD official said.

"A cyclonic circulation is being developed near Mumbai, which will bring more showers to the city. The city has received hardly any showers in last 2-3 days but the situation is changing. There will be more showers in the coming days," said the official.

In its latest forecast for this week, Skymet, a private weather forecaster, has said a mix of weather systems like cyclonic circulations and troughs are going to form in the next 10 days. These systems, it said, will be vital in giving rains to the entire country.

Boris Johnson wins race to become new Tory leader and set to be sworn in as PM

Brexit hardliner Boris Johnson has won the race to lead Britain's governing Conservative Party and will become the country's next prime minister. He defeated his rival Jeremy Hunt overwhelmingly in a vote of Conservative Party members.

He will be installed as prime minister in a formal handover from Theresa May on Wednesday.

The victory is a triumph for the 55-year-old Johnson, an ambitious but erratic politician whose political career has veered between periods in high office and spells on the sidelines.

Johnson has vowed that Britain will quit the European Union, "come what may," on the scheduled Brexit departure date of 31 October even if it means leaving without a divorce deal.

But he faces a rocky ride from a Parliament determined to prevent him from taking the UK out of the bloc without a withdrawal agreement.

Govt extends deadline to file Income Tax Returns for AY 2019-20 by a month till 31 August

The government on Tuesday extended the due date for filing Income Tax Returns by individuals for the financial year 2018-19 by a month till 31 August.

Individuals, including salaried taxpayers, and entities — who do not need to get their accounts audited — were required to file their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for fiscal 2018-19 (Assessment Year 2019-20) by 31 July 2019.

"The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the 'due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31 July, 2019 to 31 August 2019 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers," the finance ministry said in a statement. There had been demands for an extension in filing ITR date since the issuance of tax deducted at source (TDS) statement for 2018-19 fiscal was delayed.

Global Innovation Index 2019 rankings to be announced today

India is hopeful of further improving its ranking in an index of the world's most innovative economies, to be released on Wednesday, from the current 57th, a top government official said on Tuesday.

"We are definitely hoping an improvement as we have improved in indicators like the ease of doing business," Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Ramesh Abhishek told reporters here.

The Global Innovation Index (GII) 2019 rankings will be announced today (Wednesday).

Upcoming iPhones won't be switching to USB-C ports

Apple's next fall event will introduce the next generation of iPhones that includes three new models – upgrades to the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. While there were speculations about the company moving to USB-C ports like the iPad Pro, new rumours suggest that it will continue with the Lightning Port. It's also reported that the new iPhones will sport a new Taptic Engine to replace the discontinued pressure-sensitive 3D Touch

The Sky is Pink set for world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2019

Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Farhan Akhtar's The Sky is Pink will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2019, the festival announced on Tuesday. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is a love story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary's parents, played by Priyanka and Farhan. Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The news was shared on the official website of the movie gala, which is scheduled to run through 5 to 15 September.