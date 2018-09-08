Daily Bulletin: BJP calls national executive meet; charge sheet filed in Alwar lynching case; Serena, Naomi in US Open finals; today's top stories

Two-day BJP national executive from today

Amid signs of unrest among the upper castes over its push for pro-Dalit laws, the BJP will hold a two-day meeting of its key decision-making body in New Delhi starting Saturday, in which the ruling party is likely to highlight the Narendra Modi government's steps for "social justice" and "economic successes".

The BJP national executive is also likely to respond to concerns over the rise in oil prices and refer to the previous UPA government's "mismanagement of the economy" as it meets ahead of the Assembly polls in five states and the Lok Sabha election, which is less than eight months away, party sources said.

Chargesheet filed against three in Alwar lynching case

The police on Friday filed a chargesheet against three Alwar villagers arrested for beating a man to death in July after accusing him of smuggling cows. Dharmendra Yadav, Paramjeet Singh and Naresh are accused of murdering Rakbar Khan in the chargesheet filed before an Alwar court, Ramgarh SHO Chauthmal Jakhad said. Khan and his friend Aslam had reportedly bought two cows from Ladpura and were taking them to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar district when they were attacked.

Thank Rahul Gandhi for not opposing release, says Rajiv Gandhi's killer Nalini

A day after the Tamil Nadu government hinted that it stood for the release of all seven convicts in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts, said that she wanted to let her daughter know that she will be free soon. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Nalini said that the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre should work according to the Supreme Court's directions.

"I pray that the central government will be magnanimous," CNN-News18 quoted her as saying. She also thanked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for not opposing the release of the convicts.

Ex-Trump campaign aide jailed in Russia probe

A former adviser to US president Donald Trump, George Papadopoulos, whose contacts with Russians set off the investigation into possible collusion with Moscow was jailed on Friday for lying to the FBI. US District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced Trump's foreign policy aide Papadopoulos to 14 days, noting that he "lied in an investigation that was important to national security".

India vs England, fifth Test, Day 2

England will resume batting in the first innings of the fifth Test at 198/7 on Day 2 after the Indian bowlers fought back after the home side got off to a strong start. England's top three of Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings and Moeen Ali led the attack scoring 143 of England's 198 runs. For India, Ishant Sharma picked three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja got two wickets each. India will look to bowl England out as early as possible to allow themselves to bat for longer on Day 2.

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka to battle for US Open crown

Serena Williams will be looking to win her 24th Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court's record for most Grand Slam titles when she locks horns with 20-year-old upcoming star, Naomi Osaka in the US Open women's singles final. Williams will be playing in her second Grand Slam final after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia a year ago. Meanwhile, Osaka will be looking to beat her idol Serena in her first-ever Grand Slam final.