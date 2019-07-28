Daily Bulletin: BJP mulls no-confidence motion against K'taka Speaker; Congress leader Jaipal Reddy passes away; day's top stories

Narendra Modi says India won't succumb to pressure on national security, accuses Pakistan of resorting to 'deceit' in Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that India would not succumb to any pressure or influence in matters of national security, as he emphasised the importance his government gives to the armed forces.

In an address at a cultural event to mark the 20th anniversary of Kargil War, Modi also sent out a strong message to Pakistan against the repetition of such misadventures saying the Indian armed forces had defeated the neighbouring country's evil designs two decades back.

He said conflicts in today's time have reached space and the cyber world.

"The Armed Forces must be modernised and it is also our priority. We will not succumb to any pressure or influence in the matters of national security. (Rashtra ki suraksha ke liye na kisike dabav mein kaam hoga, na prabhav mein aur na hi kisi abhav mein). From deep sea to the infinite universe, India will use its competency to the fullest," he said.

"We have been taking steps for safeguarding the country's security interests and to protect our resources, and we will continue to do that," the prime minister added.

He asserted that India has never been an aggressor and the Indian Armed Forces are perceived as defenders of humanity and peace across the world. Modi also stressed that terrorism and proxy war pose a threat to the entire world today.

In a reference to Pakistan, he said those who were defeated in war are resorting to proxy war and supporting terrorism today to achieve their political objectives.

"The need of the hour is that all those who believe in humanity, should stand in support of the armed forces and this is essential to effectively counter terrorism," he said.

The prime minister said Pakistan has repeatedly resorted to deceit in Kashmir, in 1948, 1965, 1971, and 1999 but, they failed every time.

Recalling the resolve of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for an effective response to Pakistan, Modi said the neighbouring country had no answer to that.

Second Mann ki Baat programme today after Modi's return to power

In the second episode of his monthly broadcast programme, Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on Sunday at 11 am after assuming office for the second term.

The programme will be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry) and on the website –narendramodi.in.

Veteran Congress leader Jaipal Reddy passes away at 77

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy died at a hospital in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday, sources close to him said. He was 77.

"He was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted to the hospital, where he died at 1.28 am," a Congress leader told PTI.

Reddy has been a parliamentarian for several decades and held key portfolios in various governments. He was a four-term MLA, member of Lok Sabha for five terms and member of Rajya Sabha for two terms.

The Congress, in a tweet, said it was saddened to hear the passing of Reddy. "We hope his family and friends find strength in their time of grief."

"Deeply saddened and pained by the sudden demise of Jaipal Raddy," Congress' Telangana unit chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said, describing the party veteran as an outstanding orator, great human being and intellectual giant.

BJP mulls no-confidence motion against Karnataka Speaker; Kumaraswamy-led JD(S) rules out supporting Yediyurappa govt

Two days after coming to power in Karnataka, the BJP is contemplating bringing a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, if he does not voluntarily vacate the post, party sources said on Saturday.

The message has been discreetly conveyed to Kumar to give up the post, which is conventionally held by a member from the ruling party, the sources said, ahead of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa moving the confidence motion in the Assembly on Monday to prove his majority.

"We will move the no-confidence motion against the Speaker if he himself does not resign," a senior state BJP leader told PTI requesting anonymity.

"Our first agenda is to win the confidence motion and get the finance bill passed on Monday. We will wait and see whether the Speaker steps down on his own," he added

In a sudden turn of events, Yediyurappa staked claim and formed the government on Friday, barely 24 hours after the Speaker disqualified three rebel MLAs while keeping the decision pending on 14 others.

The Speaker had said that he would take a decision in a couple of days on the pleas for disqualification of the remaining MLAs.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Saturday ruled out any support to the BJP government headed by Yediyurappa, saying his party would play the role of a "constructive" Opposition.

Gowda made the party position clear a day after a section of JD(S) legislators asked former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy to extend support to the BJP government. Kumaraswamy also rubbished the reports.

He tweeted, "I have gone through the baseless report about (JD(S)) developing a relationship with BJP. Our party MLAs and workers should not give ear to such rumours. We will build the party by serving the people. Our pro-people struggle is continuous."

Toll in Assam, Bihar floods crosses 200 as situation remains grim

The toll in Assam floods touched 81 on Saturday with the death of one more person in Barpeta district, as water re-entered Sonitpur district bordering Arunachal Pradesh, an official report said.

"The situation in the other 17 flood-affected districts remained unchanged," the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

A population of 21.68 lakh of 1,716 villages in 56 revenue circles of the state are affected by the deluge.

Similarly, the flood situation in Bihar remained grim with 85.60 lakh people in 1,253 panchayats being under the grip of the deluge, even as the toll stayed at 127 with no fresh deaths being reported on Saturday.

Among the 13 districts affected by the deluge, Sitamarhi and Madhubani were the worst-affected with 37 and 30 deaths respectively.

"The number of flood-hit panchayats rose from 1,243 on Friday to 1,253 on Saturday. The number of blocks affected by the floods also rose by five taking the figure to 111 on Saturday," the state disaster management department said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the floods situation in north Bihar and the drought-like situation elsewhere with his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and other cabinet colleagues besides top administrative officials.

Stream Netflix and YouTube in Tesla cars soon

Elon Musk has announced that Tesla car owners will soon be able to watch videos on Netflix and YouTube in their cars. Owners will be able to use the steering wheel to control navigation in those apps. However, video streaming services will only work when the car is parked. Musk added that if regulators approve self-driving, videos will be allowed to be streamed when the car is moving. No date has been announced for the rollout.

Jay-Z, John Fogerty pull out of Woodstock 50 music festival

Rap superstar Jay-Z has pulled out of the troubled Woodstock 50 music festival that is supposed to take place next month, according to reports.

Jay-Z was scheduled to perform as the closing act of the three-day event meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the famed 1969 “peace and music” festival.

Singer John Fogerty, who performed at the original Woodstock as the frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, also has withdrawn from the lineup, according to a statement released by a representative. Fogerty will play “at only one site” that weekend, the statement said — that will be the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the location of the original Woodstock, which is holding a smaller event that includes Ringo Starr and Santana.