Daily Bulletin: Barring a few Rahul refuses to meet party leaders, Karnataka CLP to meet today, one arrested in Payal Tadvi suicide case; day's top stories

Rahul skips meeting with party leaders, lets Priyanka do the talking

The crisis in the Congress showed no signs of easing on Tuesday with Rahul Gandhi sticking to his decision to resign as party chief after its Lok Sabha poll debacle and staying way from meeting party leaders, except a few including his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sources said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot went to meet Gandhi at his Tughlaq lane residence, but they only managed to meet Priyanka there. The sources said Gandhi is not meeting anyone and remains incommunicado. He met only Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the day, besides party leaders KC Venugopal and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. Rahul met Sonia in the evening and the two spent some time together. Sonia came along with Rahul to drop him at his residence and spent some time there too. But there was no word on whether the party could convince Rahul to drop his decision to resign. Asked whether Rahul has taken back his resignation, Pawan Khera said, "The CWC is the most important decision making body of our party. The CWC had rejected the resignation. What else do you want me to say? The CWC has rejected his offer to resign, has rejected his resignation."

BJP poaches over 50 West Bengal leaders from Left, TMC

As many as three MLAs from West Bengal and 50 councillors belonging to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 28 May.

Three Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) — one from TMC, one from Congress and one from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) — joined the BJP, CNN-News18 reported. BJP leader Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu was the TMC MLA to join the saffron party. Subhrangshu had earlier been suspended by TMC. But irrespective of tensions with the saffron party, Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will attend Narendra Modi’s swearing-in in Delhi tomorrow.

Ministerial aspirants lobby as Kumaraswamy struggles to save govt

Ministerial aspirants started lobbying Tuesday, with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy reportedly planning cabinet expansion or reshuffle in a bid to save the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka. The development came as Kumaraswamy himself swung into action by personally meeting disgruntled legislators, mainly from the Congress and made attempts to pacify them.

Meanwhile, Congress' "troubleshooter" minister DK Shivakumar, who returned from a foreign trip last night, swung into action to save the coalition government and took Independent MLA Nagesh, who was reportedly in touch with the BJP, to the chief minister. Nagesh after meeting the chief minister made it clear that he was looking for only ministerial post and not any board or corporation chairman post.

Nagesh along with KPJP MLA R Shankar had earlier withdrawn support extended to the government, siding with the BJP, but subsequently met Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah expressing willingness to become associate members of the Congress. Another Congress MLA and former Chief Minister Dharam Singh's son Ajay Singh too has thrown in his hat into the race to become a minister.

Naveen Patnaik to take oath as Odisha CM today

Naveen Patnaik will be administered the oath of the office Wednesday at 10.30 am for a fifth consecutive term. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal Tuesday appointed 11 Cabinet ministers and nine Ministers of State on the recommendations of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a communication from the Raj Bhavan said.

Patnaik's new ministry will have 10 new faces: Telkoi MLA Premaanda Nayak, Titlagarh MLA Tukuni Sahu (Woman), Nimapara MLA Sameer Das, Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das, Kotpad MLA Padmini Dian (Woman), Balikuda-Erasama MLA Raghunandan Das, Junagarh MLA Dibyashankar Mishra, Bissam Cuttack MLA Jagannath Saraka, Simulia MLA Jyotiprakash Panigarhi, and Kakatpur MLA Tusharkanti Behera.

The 11 cabinet ministers are: Ranendra Pratap Swain, Bikram Keshari Arukha, Prafulla Mallick, Niranjan Pujari, Padmanabh Behera, Pratap Jena, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Sudam Marandi, Sushant Singh, Naba Kishore Das, and Tukuni Sahu (woman). The nine Ministers of State are: Ashok Chandra Panda, Sameer Ranjan Dash, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Dibya Shankar Mishra, Premananda Nayak, Raghunandan Das, Padmini Dian (Woman), Tusharkanti Behera and Jagannath Saraka.

KC Venugopal rushed to Bengaluru amid reports of a rift between Congress, JD(S); CLP meet today

Karnataka Congress MLAs will hold a meeting in Bengaluru today with the official agenda being a discussion on the party’s Lok Sabha poll debacle. However, the meeting comes at a time when the stability of the Congress-JDS alliance in the state is under question. Congress general secretary in-charge of the state KC Venugopal has also been rushed to Bengaluru to sort things out. He will remain present in the CLP meet chaired by Siddaramaiah.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was also supposed to attend the meeting, but he cancelled his Bengaluru visit in view of the situation prevailing within the party after its president Rahul Gandhi offered to resign. Voices of dissent are gaining ground within the Congress in Karnataka as two of its MLAs met former chief minister SM Krishna at his Bengaluru residence on Sunday. The coalition government in the southern state has been fragile since its inception with reports of its collapse surfacing every then and now.

14 dead, over 40 in hospital after consuming spurious liquor in Barabanki; probe ordered

The Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday night ordered a magisterial probe into the Barabanki hooch tragedy which has so far claimed 14 lives. The inquiry will be headed by Barabanki chief development officer, an official spokesperson said. The incident has prompted the Yogi Adityanath government to order a high-level probe into all the angles, including the possibility of a "political conspiracy".

While 12 people, including four members of a family, died in Barabanki, two others died at the trauma centre of a Lucknow hospital. At least 40 are undergoing treatment at KGMU Hospital and the condition of two is critical, a hospital spokesperson told PTI.

One arrested in Payal Tadvi suicide case; hearing of two accused's bail plea today

One of the doctors accused of abetting the suicide of a junior female colleague by tormenting her with casteist slurs was arrested here on Tuesday, police said.

The Agripada police arrested Bhakti Mehere after initial interrogation, an officer said. Mehere and two other doctors, Ankita Khandelwal and Hema Ahuja, were booked after the woman, Payal Tadvi committed suicide, the police said. All three moved an anticipatory bail application before the sessions court here on Tuesday and it is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Tadvi hanged herself last Wednesday, following which the 26-year-old's family alleged that the senior doctors tortured her by ragging and hurling casteist abuses as she belonged to a Scheduled Tribe. Tadvi's parents protested at the state-run hospital in Mumbai where she worked. Other protesters also joined Tadvi's mother Abedam and husband Salman, demanding stringent action against the three seniors.

Civilian toll mounts as Syria regime pounds jihadist bastion

Nine children were among at least 21 civilians killed in regime attacks on Syria's northwest, a jihadist stronghold that has come under intensified bombardment in the past month, a monitor said.

The strikes, some of which hit a hospital, followed two days of increased bombing by Damascus and its Russian ally on jihadist-dominated Idlib province and parts of neighbouring regions. Regime bombardment on the area Sunday and Monday killed a total of 31 civilians, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Tuesday's strikes on a busy street in the village of Kafr Halab, on the western edge of Aleppo province, killed at least nine civilians, according to the monitor.

The street was crowded with people out and about before breaking the daytime fast observed by Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

The United States reported earlier this month that Assad's regime carried out a chemical "attack" on May 19 during its offensive in Idlib, threatening reprisals. International inspectors say Assad's forces have conducted a series of chemical attacks in the course of the brutal civil war, which has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since 2011. Syrian authorities have consistently denied the charges.

iOS 13 leak shows new Dark mode, updated apps

While Apple will officially take the wraps of iOS 13 at WWDC next month, some screenshots obtained by 9to5Mac gives us an early glimpse of what the UI and apps would look like in this version of the iOS. One of the images shows the system wide dark mode that has been rumoured to come along. Apart from that The Reminder app and Find My iPhone app look to be overhauled as well.

Sebi proposes regulatory sandbox for financial institutions

Markets watchdog Sebi on Tuesday proposed a regulatory sandbox for financial institutions wherein exemptions could be provided from various regulations for developing new products and services.

By participating in the sandbox regime, the companies will get an opportunity to test their solutions on real customers/investors. On the other hand, it may help Sebi to frame policies that may reduce the time and cost of deploying new investor-centric solutions in the capital market.

"Sebi plans to introduce a framework, to be called the 'regulatory sandbox'. Under this sandbox framework, financial institutions regulated by Sebi shall be granted certain facilities and flexibilities to experiment with fintech solutions in a live environment and on real customers," the regulator said in a discussion paper. The regulator further said this discussion paper aims to put forth key principles and proposed approach for operationalising such 'regulatory sandbox.'

Ranveer Singh says training with Kapil Dev for 83 has been 'rewarding'

Ranveer Singh says essaying an icon like Kapil Dev comes with a set of challenges. "This is the longest I have prepared for any role. I have been preparing essentially since January, which makes it about six months. Six months preparation for a character is unique... But then, it's a unique film in itself," said the actor. As the team of 83 heads to London, Ranveer spoke to IANS about his process. "Playing a living legend poses a unique set of challenges, and your approach to the preparation for that character has to be all the more intensive. And it has been. But at the same time, it has been very rewarding and fulfilling," said Ranveer, adding, "I think what I gained from Kapil sir has been invaluable. There is no other way I'd do it. I am very fortunate, privileged and honoured that he welcomed me into his home. He was warm, welcoming and forthcoming. Everything I gained from him during those days is going to be invaluable for the construction of my performance."