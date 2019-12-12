Daily Bulletin: Army flag march across Brahmaputra Valley amid CAB protests; UK goes to polls; day's top stories

Protests erupt in Assam after passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill; indefinite curfew imposed

Guwahati was placed under indefinite curfew while Army was called in at four places and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos over the hugely emotive Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Army PRO Lt Col P Khongsai said two Army columns have been deployed in Guwahati city and are carrying out flag marches. Army has also been deployed in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Jorhat districts, officials said. Curfew was also imposed late in the night in Dibrugarh for an indefinite period as protesters targeted the houses of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union minister Rameswar Teli in the district.

Internet services have been suspended in 10 districts of Assam, beginning 7 pm on Wednesday. Internet services were already suspended in Tripura for 48 hours from 2 pm on Tuesday. A railway station in Dibrugarh's Chabua, the hometown of the chief minister, was set on fire by protestors, while police opened fire in Assam capital Dispur to quell a protest by the agitators after water cannons, baton-charge and tear gas failed to rein them in.

Protesters blocked almost every road in Guwahati and state capital Dispur by placing burning discarded tyres, leaving officegoers stranded.

Asserting that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is against the basic structure of the Constitution, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said it will challenge the legislation in the Supreme Court. Terming the passing of the Bill in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha a "tragedy", Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani said the Bill is against the basic structure of the Indian Constitution and the Jamiat will challenge it in the apex court. "This is not a Hindu-Muslim matter at all, it is a matter of fundamental rights of human being and citizens," he asserted.

SC to consider in-chamber pleas seeking review of Ayodhya case verdict

A batch of petitions seeking review of the 9 November Ayodhya land dispute verdict, which cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site, will be considered in-chamber by the Supreme Court.

The in-chamber proceeding will be taken up by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and also comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, SA Nazeer and Sanjeev Khanna.

As per the list of business uploaded on the apex court's website, the bench would consider 18 review petitions in-chamber, out of which nine have been filed by parties who were part of the earlier litigation and the other nine have been filed by "third parties".

On 2 December, the first plea seeking review of Ayodhya verdict was filed in the apex court by Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq and also the Uttar Pradesh president of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind. On 6 December, six petitions were filed in the apex court seeking review of its 9 November judgement. On 9 December, two more review petitions were filed, one by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and the other by 40 persons, including rights activists who have jointly moved the court seeking review of its verdict.

UK polls: Boris Johnson holds on to lead but hung Parliament not ruled out

The final day of Britain's general election campaign saw top party leaders making a last-ditch sprint across the UK to woo the voters, as a definitive pre-poll survey gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson an edge but also kept the prospect of a hung Parliament on the table.

A total of 3,322 candidates are standing across the 650 seats in the House of Commons this year, with Brexit and Britain's impending exit from the European Union (EU) playing a key role in the campaign this time. A Conservative majority would allow Prime Minister Johnson to pass his controversial Brexit deal and take the UK out of the 28-member EU on 31 January.

Thursday's election looks set for a hike on that number, with Labour's Navendru Mishra and Conservatives' Gagan Mohindra and Goan-origin Claire Coutinho among the frontrunners to clinch their party's strongholds. The ethnic minority surge in the number of MPs is expected to include all the Indian-origin MPs from the last election, except Labour's Keith Vaz - who announced his resignation just ahead of the election in the wake of a sex scandal.

For the Tories, Priti Patel, Alok Sharma, Rishi Sunak, Shailesh Vara and Suella Braverman are set for a return. For the Labour Party, besides Gill and Dhesi, the others contesting so-called safe seats include Keith Vaz's sister Valerie Vaz, Lisa Nandy, Seema Malhotra and Virendra Sharma.

Hyderabad encounter: Court to hear petition of four accused in rape and murder case

The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered to preserve the bodies of the accused in the Telangana doctor's rape and murder case 13 December till 8 pm. The matter will come up for hearing after 11 am.

The accused in the case of the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were shot down by the Cyberabad police on Friday after they tried to run away during the recreation of crime scene. The police claimed that the accused had snatched their weapons and fired at them, following which the police fired in retaliation, leading to their death.

The apex court has proposes the appointment of a former judge to enquire into the encounter of the four accused. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will also hear on suo moto basis a case relating to the spurt in rapes.

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi court to pronounce verdict

A Delhi court is likely to deliver the verdict in the case of alleged sexual and physical assault of several girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur at 10.30 am. Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha deferred the verdict a month ago as the accused, who are currently lodged in Tihar central jail, could not be brought to court premises due the ongoing lawyers' strike in all six district courts in the national capital.

The court had earlier framed various charges, including criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault, against 20 people in the case.

Third phase of polling begins for 17 seats in Jharkhand

Voting began for the third of the five-phase polling in 17 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand at 7 am amid tight security. While polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats will end at 5 pm, voters in rest of the constituencies can exercise their franchise till 3 pm.

"A total of 56,18,267 voters are eligible to cast votes in the 17 constituencies across eight districts. The voters include a total of 26,80,205 women and 86 third gender voters," Vinay Kumar Choubey, the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand, said. The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided in the third leg of the elections.

Out of the total 7,016 polling stations set up for the third-phase, 1,008 are marked as ‘critical' and 543 ‘sensitive' in Naxal-affected areas. A total of 1,119 polling stations are ‘critical' and 2,672 polling stations are ‘sensitive' in non-Naxal affected areas.

The seats where polling is being held are Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Mandu, Hazaribag, Simaria (SC), Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke (SC), the Election Commission said in a release. Notable candidates in the fray are former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi, Urban Development Minister C P Singh and Education Minister Neera Yadav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Barwadda, while Union Minister Rajnath Singh is set to address three rallies in Litipara, Jamua and Dumri constituencies.

Supreme Court asks Bombay High Court to decide on felling of trees for Metro construction

The Supreme Court asked the Bombay High Court to decide on the felling of trees to make way for Metro 4 line in Thane, on December 12. "The Bombay High Court shall decide the matter on felling of trees to make way for Metro 4 line on elevated corridors from Wadala in Mumbai to Kasarvadavali in Thane on December 12," a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said.

US warns North Korea of consequences for 'Christmas gift'

The United States warned North Korea of consequences if it makes good on threats of a spectacular weapons test in the New Year, while offering flexibility if it stays in talks. Frustrated by the lack of sanctions relief after three summits with President Donald Trump, North Korea has vowed an ominous "Christmas gift" if the US does not come up with concessions by the end of the year.

At the UN Security Council, the US ambassador, Kelly Craft, voiced concern that North Korea was indicating it would test intercontinental ballistic missiles "which are designed to attack the continental United States with nuclear weapons. "Missile and nuclear testing will not bring the DPRK greater security," Craft said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We trust that the DPRK will turn away from further hostility and threats, and instead make a bold decision to engage with us," she said. She called North Korea's persistent shorter-range tests "deeply counterproductive" and, in an unusually direct condemnation by the United States, said they violated UN Security Council resolutions.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to make stock market debut today

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which recently concluded its Rs 750-crore initial public offering, will make the stock market debut today (Thursday).

The shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the microfinance lender said. The IPO, which was open for subscription during 2-4 December, was subscribed more than 165 times at a price band of Rs 36-37 per share.

The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 111 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) category witnessed a subscription of 473 times, while the same for retail investors stood at over 49 times. Microfinance lender Ujjivan Financial Services is the holding company of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

Bluesky: Twitter announces investment towards its future as a "decentralised social media" platform

Twitter is funding a small independent team of up to five open source architects, engineers, and designers to develop an open and decentralized standard for social media. Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey announced the initiative in a tweet, adding the goal will ultimately be for Twitter to be "a client of this standard" for all its users.

Final "Cold Moon" (full moon) of the decade begins at 10.42 am IST

December is the month when winter truly begins in most of the Northern Hemisphere. Most of the ancient Full Moon names are related to the low temperatures and darkness of December. The most common name is the Cold Moon. The December Full Moon is also called Oak Moon, or Wolf Moon.

Quentin Tarantino says he plans to make a third Kill Bill film

Quentin Tarantino, whose last project was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, said he is planning to make a third Kill Bill film.

The 56-year-old director said if he goes ahead with the project, it will take at least three years to make. "I didn't just want to come up with some cockamamie adventure. (The character) doesn't deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. I have an idea now that could be interesting. I still wouldn't do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now. It is definitely in the cards," Tarantino said.

