Daily Bulletin: Amit Shah to introduce contentious CAB in Lok Sabha; Karnataka Assembly bypolls counting; day's top stories

Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday will introduce in the Lok Sabha the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

In the afternoon, the home minister will introduce the Bill to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act and later in the day, it will be taken up for discussion and passage, according to the Lok Sabha's List of Business for Monday.

The Bill has triggered widespread protests in northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing the Bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed 24 March, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion. The influential North East Students' Organisation (NESO) calling an 11-hour bandh on 10 December in the region.

Members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till 31 December 2014, facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship, according to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019.

Karnataka bypolls counting to be held today, BJP needs six seats to remain in majority

The future of the four-month-old BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka will be clear on Monday when the counting of votes in the crucial byelections to 15 Assembly constituencies is taken up. The counting of votes polled in the 5 December polls, which saw a voter turnout of 67.91 percent, will begin at 8 am in 11 centres and all the results are most likely to be out by the afternoon, election officials said.

The bypolls were held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

Twelve of the 15 seats were held by the Congress and three by JD(S). The outcome of the bypoll, which recorded 67.91 per cent polling, is crucial for BJP, which needs to win at least six seats to remain in the majority.

The Assembly will still have two vacant seats, where bypolls were not due to pending litigations in the high court. As of now, the BJP has 105 MLAs (including an Independent supporting it), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) 34. Besides, there is one BSP member, a nominated MLA and the Speaker.

Telangana HC orders to preserve bodies of 4 accused in Hyderabad vet's rape and murder case till Monday

The Telangana High Court had directed the state government to preserve the bodies of four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian till 8:00 pm on 9 December (Monday).

The high court gave the order on a representation received in the office of the Chief Justice, requesting judicial intervention into the incident, alleging it was an extra-judicial killing.

The high court directed that the video of the post-mortem in compact disc form or pen-drive be handed over to the Principal District Judge, Mahabubnagar, after completion of the post-mortem of all the accused.

The court directed the Principal District Judge, Mahabubnagar to receive the CD or pen drive and hand it over to the Registrar General of the High Court by Sunday evening.

"We further direct that the dead bodies of the four deceased/accused/suspects who were killed in the encounter be preserved by the State till 8 pm on 9 December," the high court division bench said.

All the four accused were shot dead by police on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Hyderabad, police said.

Windies level series with eight-wicket win over India in 2nd T20I

Lendl Simmons smashed an unbeaten 67 to take Windies past India's total of 170/7 in just the 19th over of the chase, helping the visitors level the series 1-1. Earlier, Shivam Dube, batting at No 3, smashed his maiden international half-century but there was not much help for him from anyone else as India managed just 170/7 after the end of 20 overs. Simmons' fifty, combined with contributions from Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran, helped Windies chase down the total in just 18.3 overs. The series will next move to Mumbai, where the third and last T20I match will be played on 11 December.

Vivo to launch Vivo V17 in India

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch its 48 MP quad rear camera smartphone -- Vivo V17 in India today. The smartphone sports a 32 MP selfie camera just like its predecessor -- Vivo V17 Pro. It is being speculated that the Vivo V17 might be powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset. It is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery and is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM.

Shah Rukh Khan on the #MeToo movement: It's not going to go untouched if somebody behaves in an improper manner

Shah Rukh Khan has said that he believes the #MeToo movement has given voice to women across the globe, including India, to share their stories of abuse and harassment, as reported by PTI. The 54-year-old actor says the movement has shone a light on the mistreatment of women in workspace.

"The greatness of this movement is that we have to accept now that people do mistreat women in most fields than not, and it has been a conversation everywhere," Shah Rukh said in an interview with BBC journalist Tom Brook. "In the cinematic world and media world it has made us a little more aware now. I think the main thing is that people are aware that this is not going to go untouched if somebody behaves in an improper manner," he said.

