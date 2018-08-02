Daily Bulletin: Amit Shah-Mamata Banerjee showdown in Kolkata over NRC, SC hearing in Sabarimala case; here are day's top stories

Here's what is expected to make the news on Wednesday

NRC Updates: ​After Assam, leaders in other BJP-ruled states have raised the need for listing of citizens to keep out illegal migrants. They point at demographic changes due to an unlawful influx. A six-member team will go to Silchar directly. Will land at around 2 pm. At Silchar they will attend a public convention organised by the local citizens forum. The team will try and understand on what grounds were people left out. Home minister Rajnath Singh will speak in Lok Sabha today over the NRC issue.

​BJP-TMC showdown in Kolkata: At loggerheads over the NRC issue in Assam, both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress will come face to face in Kolkata today. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government rejected BJP's request to hold the Amit Shah rally today. 'They can arrest me,' Shah was quoted as saying.

Bandh in North Karnataka: Various political parties have called for a bandh expected in 13 districts of Uttar Kannada. The leaders said they would also be pushing for the 13 districts included in North Karnataka to be carved out into a separate state.

Sabarimala temple case: The Kerala government today told the Supreme Court that the custom of barring entry of women between the age group of 10 to 50 years into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala is not permissible under the Constitution. The Supreme Court, however, has reserved its order in the case.

ONGC results: India’s largest oil and gas producer will push out its quarterly earnings update today. India’s natural gas production is expected to double in four years. At present, ONGC accounts for 68 percent of the country’s natural gas output.

RBI monetary policy reaction: The MPC is sticking to its 4 percent inflation target for the medium-term. And that means the rate show hike isn’t over yet. Experts, reacting to the RBI decision, expect more rate hikes in the ongoing fiscal.

Samsung Tab S4: After several leaks and rumours Samsung launched its iPad competitor called the Galaxy Tab S4. The successor to last year’s Android-powered Tab S3, comes with thinner bezels, focuses on enhanced productivity and adds the Samsung Dex feature that lets you connect the tablet to an external monitor, letting the 10.5-inch display serve as a track pad. Also announced is a more affordable version of the Galaxy Tab called the Tab A2 with a 10.5-inch display and watered-down specifications with a lower price tag.

Apple iPhone X Plus: Apple’s iPhone X Plus that is expected to launch with a 6.5-inch display in September, is now rumoured to come with an iPad-like landscape mode. The evidence for the same was found buried deep in iOS 12 Beta and also confirms that the upcoming iPhone model will feature a resolution of 1,242 x 2,688 pixels. As per the iOS 12 Beta, the apps that will adapt to this mode include native apps like Stocks, Calendar, Contacts and Messages.

India vs England, Day 2 of 1st Test: Having reduced England to 285/9 at the end of the first day of the Birmingham Test, India will look to reinforce their advantage in the first match of the five-Test series with another dominant day on Thursday. The hero of the first day was Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up four wickets in his 25 overs. Joe Root (80 runs) and Jonny Bairstow (70) put up a fight, but India's bowlers were too good on the day.

World Badminton Championships: Saina Nehwal will take on Ratchanok Intanon while PV Sindhu faces World No. 2 Ji Hyun Sung in the pre-quarter-finals of the World Badminton Championships on Thursday. Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth will also be in action in the men's singles while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will be in action in mixed doubles.

John Abraham film Satyamev Jayate row: An advocate, Ramakant Patil, has filed a complaint against upcoming film Satyamev Jayate for allegedly disrespecting the National Emblem in the trailer of the movie. Complaint has been filed because 'Ashok Stambh can't be used for business purpose'.