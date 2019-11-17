Daily Bulletin: AIMPLB to decide on Ayodhya verdict review, 5 acre land reward; Shiv Sena to not attend NDA meet; day's top stories

AIMPLB to decide on Ayodhya verdict review in 11 am meeting

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is slated to meet at 11 am on Sunday to take a final call on filing a petition seeking a review of the Supreme Verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The body is also likely to address the media at 3.30 pm after discussing in the meeting of they will accept the 5 acres of land offered to them to build a mosque in Ayodhya.

The AIMPLB on Saturday held a brainstorming session here with different Muslim parties over the Supreme Court verdict. AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani said the Muslim parties were of the view that the five-acre land for a mosque in Ayodhya as proposed by the Supreme Court should not be taken.

Shiv Sena to not attend NDA meet; Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi likely to meet

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari postponed a meeting with leaders from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Additionally, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut confirmed that the party will not attend the NDA meet to be held at 3 pm on Sunday. Amid the deadlock in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi are likely to meet on Tuesday.

Raut also said that formal severance of ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was now only a formality, and he had "learnt" that Sena MPs would now be sitting on opposition benches.

JNUSU to take out protest march against fee hike to Parliament on Monday

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) will take out a march to Parliament on Monday to protest against the hostel fee hike. The JNUSU said it will be a march to save public education and appeal to MPs to take up the cause.

The winter session of Parliament will begin on 18 November and end on 13 December. Students are protesting inside the administration block of the university against the increase in hostel fee, even though JNU announced a rollback in the hike on Wednesday evening. The students have dubbed the partial rollback as an "eyewash".

Gotabaya Rajapaksa takes lead in Sri Lanka polls; results likely by tonight

Sri Lanka's former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa took an early lead on Sunday in a fiercely fought presidential election conducted under high security seven months after deadly Islamist attacks.

Rajapaksa, the main opposition candidate, was leading with 52.87 percent while housing minister Sajith Premadasa had 39.67 percent out of half a million votes counted, according to the Election Commission. Leftist Anura Kumara Dissanayake was in third place with 4.69 percent. There were 32 other candidates for the top job.

The Election Commission has said it hopes to provide final results by late Sunday.

Second day of Mandalam puja begins at Sabarimala temple; 10 women asked to return on Saturday

Sabarimala temple opened its doors for devotees on the second day of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku puja.

On Saturday, 10 women were sent back from the Lord Ayyappa temple’s Pamba base after they were found to be in the barred 10-50 years age group.

Though a recent Supreme Court did not stay its earlier order allowing entry of women in the Lord Ayyappa temple, the LDF government in Kerala this time said the shrine is not a ground for activism and made it clear that it would not encourage women who want to visit the temple for publicity.

However, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said those who want to visit the temple can procure a court order to enter the temple.

Congress announces six candidates for 5 December Karnataka bypolls

The Congress on Saturday released a list of six candidates for the 5 December assembly bypolls in Karnataka. The party has fielded Gajanan Balachandra Mangasuli from Athani, Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage from Kagwad and Lakhan Jarkiholi from Gokak.

It has also given nomination to Venkatrao Ghorpade from Vijayanagara, Rizwan Arshad from Shivajinagar and K B Chandrashekar from Krishnarajpet.

Bypolls will be held in 15 constituencies as the sitting Congress-JD(S) MLAs were disqualified by then Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar ahead of a trust vote, which led to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy government and the return of the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP to power in July.

In total 17 MLAs were disqualified but bypolls will be held in 15 of those seats as by-elections to Maski and RR Nagar constituencies are withheld with separate cases regarding them pending before the high court. Sixteen of the 17 disqualified Congress-JD(S) legislators have joined the BJP and 13 of them have been given nomination by the saffron party from their respective seats.

Congress fields Gourav Vallabh against Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

The Congress fielded its national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh to take on Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das in the upcoming assembly elections. Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved Vallabh's candidature from the Jamshedpur East assembly constituency, while fielding Mamta Devi from the Ramgarh seat, a party statement said.

With this, the total number of candidates declared so far by the Congress for the Jharkhand elections is 27. "I am ready for the challenge to take on the chief minister. The people of Jharkhand have been duped and I will emerge victorious in this electoral contest," said Vallabh, who recently went viral on the internet after a showdown with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra at a TV debate.

The Congress will contest 31 seats out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly. The RJD will contest on seven seats, while the largest chunk of the alliance share has gone to the JMM, which will contest elections on 43 seats.

High tide to hit Venice on Sunday

After a forecast of the third major flooding in a week on Saturday led to a declaration of emergency, a high tide of 160 centimetres has been predicted to impact the region on Sunday.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro ordered the iconic St Mark's Square closed on Friday as the latest sea surge struck with strong storms and winds battering the region. Churches, shops and homes in the city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, have been inundated by unusually intense "acqua alta", or high water, which on Tuesday hit its highest level in half a century.

On Tuesday, a high tide of 187 centimetres was recorded. The crisis has prompted the government to release 20 million euros ($22 million) in funds to tackle the devastation.

Apex council will decide on DDCA chief, members' resignations, says senior official

Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) government nominee RP Singh said that the apex council will take a decision on the resignations of president Rajat Sharma and other members.

"As of now, no resignation has been accepted because it has to go to an apex council and they will decide on it. Otherwise, it has to be passed by two-third majority of the apex council. No meeting has been called as of now," Singh told ANI.

DDCA president Sharma and several other members stepped down from their respective posts on Saturday. They include Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravikant Chopra, GM cricket operations, Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members Yashpal Sharma and Sunil Valson, according to DDCA sources. Rajat Sharma earlier said that his resignation from the post will be a warning bell for the stakeholders of the association and hoped that his move will control the loots done in the body.

Apple rolls out first firmware update for AirPods Pro

The update replaces the firmware that came with the AirPods Pro out-of-the-box. The update is believed to be gradually rolling out to all users. While Apple is yet to officially reveal the change log of the software update, it is mostly believed to include some bug fixes.

The AirPods Pro will apparently automatically update to the latest version of the software once you connect the headphones to an iOS device.

Lata Mangeshkar is 'doing good', claims spokesperson

Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, is "doing good", a spokesperson of the legendary singer's family said on Saturday to PTI. Mangeshkar 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday.

In a statement to the media, her PR team said, "Lata didi is doing good today." Several reports claim she is being treated for pneumonia and has been on life support for several days.

