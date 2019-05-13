Daily Bulletin: Ahead of final phase of polling, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Punjab; Mumbai Indians win unprecedented 4th IPL title; day's top stories

Mumbai Indians win an unprecedented 4th IPL title

Lasith Malinga produced an incredible last over to defend nine runs as Mumbai Indians claimed undisputed supremacy in the IPL by securing their fourth title with a narrow one-run win over Chennai Super Kings in a pulsating final here, Sunday. CSK needed nine runs off the last over but the experienced Lankan paceman Malinga kept his nerve to concede eight. He trapped Shardul Thakur leg before in the last ball after Watson (80 off 59) got run out two balls earlier.

Before that Jasprit Bumrah kept Mumbai in the hunt with his tidy overs and two wickets, getting rid of Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu. The premier Indian pacer produced 13 dot balls in his testing overs. Young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar also played a key role in the middle overs as he too created pressure by bowling 13 dot balls.

Both teams were tied at three IPL titles each heading into the finale with Mumbai holding the upper hand, having beaten CSK thrice earlier in the competition.

The heart-stopping finish came after a disciplined bowling performance from CSK who restricted Mumbai Indians to 149 for eight.

Poll watch: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Punjab for the last phase

With the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election concluded, top BJP and Opposition leaders will on Monday hit the campaign trail for the final phase of the polls scheduled to be held on 19 May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh will address election rallies in Punjab on Monday.

Modi, who will campaign in Punjab's Bhatinda, will also address rallies in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam and Himachal Pradesh's Solan. Meanwhile, Rahul will hold a rally with Amarinder in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur.

Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi will also campaign for the party candidate in Ratlam. She is also scheduled to hold a roadshow in Indore. Reportedly, the Congress leader will also visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

Additionally, reports said that a meeting between Telangana chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and DMK chief MK Stalin are likely to meet on Monday.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha election sees 63% voter turnout

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election covering 59 constituencies in six states and a Union Territory registered a turnout of 63.48 percent compared to 63.37 percent in 2014, the Election Commission said on Sunday. BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh was attacked in West Bengal and a poll officer was allegedly beaten up by an MLA of the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh during the Gee=neral Election's sixth and penultimate phase.

Elections were held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eight constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, four in Jharkhand and seven seats in Delhi where votes were cast by a number of public figures, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Delhi saw a dip in its turnout from 65 percent in 2014, despite a three-cornered contest among the BJP, Congress, and AAP — who had all fielded high-profile candidates — while the EC also appeared disappointed at the low polling figure even after its enhanced efforts to draw the voters to polling booths.

EVM glitches were reported in Delhi and in constituencies in other states, however, poll officials said the voting machines were replaced. Over 1,200 VVPAT machines were changed across the National Capital, delaying the polling process.

Supreme Court to hear plea for voting to start at 5.30 am for Phase 7

The Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea seeking a direction to the EC to advance the poll timing to 5.30 am from 7 am for the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls due to heatwave conditions and the ongoing holy month of Ramzan.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna which said it would be heard by a vacation bench on 13 May. 2 On May, the top court had asked the poll panel to pass "necessary orders" on a representation seeking advancing of the voting timing from 7 am for the remaining phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The EC had rejected the representation in this regard.

Mayawati hits out at Narendra Modi after accusations over Alwar gangrape

Hitting back at the prime minister for his charge that she was "shedding crocodile tears" over the Alwar gang-rape incident, BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday accused him of indulging in "dirty politics" and demanded his resignation for incidents of Dalit atrocities in the past.

Hours after Modi's remarks at election rallies in Kushinagar and Deoria earlier in the day, Mayawati said, "In the wake of this incident, Modi is doing dirty politics."

On the prime minister's challenge to her to withdraw support to the Congress government in Rajasthan, she said, "The BSP will for sure take an appropriate political decision in the absence of stringent and proper legal action in the case."

In a press note, Mayawati also demanded Modi's resignation over cases pertaining to Dalit atrocities such as the Una flogging incident and the Rohit Vemulla case taking moral responsibility.

On 26 April, the woman was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle when the accused stopped them and took them to an isolated place off the road. They allegedly beat the husband and raped her in front of him, threatening them of dire consequences.

Facebook replies to Chris Hughes

Social media giant Facebook has responded to co-founders Chris Hughes who had earlier said that Facebook should be broken up into three fragments.

As per a report by The New York Times, Facebook said that it will be concentrating on four areas which are "reducing the amount of harmful content that people post; protecting democratic elections; supporting unified rules for data privacy, and giving individuals more ability to easily move their data."

ThyssenKrupp to seek new steel partners after EU blocks JV with Tata Steel

ThyssenKrupp will still seek partners for its steel operations after abandoning a European merger with Tata Steel, Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff said in comments published on Sunday.

Kerkhoff ditched a restructuring plan on Friday, in which the merger was a key part, and resolved instead to transform the steel-to-submarines group into a holding company and list its profitable elevators business.

He has since agreed on a way forward with labour unions for his new strategy, which foresees 6,000 job cuts, about 4 percent of the ThyssenKrupp workforce. The blueprint will go to a supervisory board vote on 21 May.

