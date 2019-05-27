Daily Bulletin: After winning Varanasi by margin of over 4 lakh votes, Narendra Modi to visit home constituency today; Rajeev Kumar summoned by CBI; day's top stories

Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to thank the people for "reposing faith" in him and offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. After reaching Varanasi, Modi will travel by road to the Bansphatak area, with his cavalcade passing through various parts of the city. He will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple this morning and later address a gathering of workers of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier on Saturday, Modi had tweeted, "Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me." District Magistrate Surendra Singh said heavy security has been put in place for the prime minister's visit.

Security, paramilitary and Special Protection Group personnel have been deployed in several places in the city. This will be Modi's first visit to his constituency after he won the Lok Sabha 2019 election by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes. Modi not only retained his seat but also saw his victory margin increase by nearly 1 lakh votes as compared to the 2014 general elections.

On Sunday, Modi visited Gujarat with BJP president Amit Shah and met his mother Heeraben Modi. Modi and Shah were also felicitated by state party workers for the landslide win in the polls. At the event, Modi said that the people's mandate in the Lok Sabha election has given an opportunity to the country to "regain its lost position" in the world order.

"I can see that the next five years will be very crucial, both in the context of India and the world. And fortunately, we are now having a full majority government, that too having the support of strong NDA allies," he said. Modi and the new Union Cabinet part of the 17th Lok Sabha will take the oath of office on 30 May.

Ex-Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar summoned by CBI today

The CBI has summoned former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Monday for questioning in connection with the Saradha chit fund case. The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI's) move came shortly after the West Bengal government reinstated Kumar as the additional director general of the CID.

A four-member CBI team visited Kumar's residence in Kolkata on Sunday evening to serve the notice after repeated efforts to contact him over phone failed, reports said. The 1989-batch IPS officer has been asked to be present at the Salt Lake office of the agency by Monday 10 am, PTI reported.

The CBI has also issued a lookout notice against Kumar. All the airports and immigration authorities have been alerted to prevent him from leaving the country and intimate the agency about any possible move.

The agency wants custodial interrogation of Kumar in connection with the chit fund scam as he was heading the special investigation team (SIT) of the West Bengal police to probe the case before the CBI took over, the officials said.

The CBI had told the Supreme Court that custodial interrogation of Kumar was necessary, saying he was not co-operating in the probe and he was "evasive" and "arrogant" in answering the queries put to him during questioning.

Robert Vadra case to come up in Delhi court

The Delhi High Court will Monday hear the plea of the ED seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to businessman Robert Vadra in a money-laundering case. The ED's plea, filed on May 24, is listed for hearing before Justice Chander Shekhar.

The agency has sought quashing of the trial court's 1 April order by which Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, was granted anticipatory bail, saying the special judge had failed to consider the settled position of law that bail should not be "granted in a routine manner".

Smriti Irani's aide shot dead in Amethi

In the first incident of post-poll violence in Uttar Pradesh, a close aide of newly-elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani was shot dead by two unidentified men, with police lodging an FIR against five persons and not ruling out the possibility of it being a "political murder".

Irani asked party workers to exercise restraint, even as she targeted Rahul Gandhi over his "take care of Amethi with love" remark, saying she had got the message "loud and clear".

Surendra Singh (50), a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 kilometres from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on Saturday. Singh was referred to a Lucknow hospital, but succumbed during treatment.

Australia lock horns with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan face hosts England on fourth day of ICC World Cup warm-ups

Aaron Finch-led Australia will lock horns with Sri Lanka in first of the two ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up matches at Southampton on Monday. Australia beat England by 12 runs in their first warm-up match courtesy of Steve Smith’s century whereas Sri Lanka suffered an 87-run defeat at the hands of South Africa.

In the other match, hosts England face Afghanistan at London’s Kennington Oval. Afghanistan are coming into this match on the back of a morale-boosting three-wicket win against Pakistan in their first warm-up.

Eleven Indians get notices as Switzerland steps up process to share bank account-related information with India

Since March, at least 25 notices have been issued by the Swiss authorities to Indian clients of Switzerland-based banks in which they have been given one last chance to appeal against sharing of their details with India.

At least 11 such notices were issued to Indian nationals on 21 May itself, though the gazette notifications of the Swiss government has redacted full names for several of them while making public only their initials besides the nationality and the dates of birth.

In these notices, the individuals or their authorised representatives have been asked to file their appeals, if any, within 30 days with necessary documentary proof to support their case against providing 'administrative assistance' to India, which broadly means sharing of their banking and other financial details.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 to launch today in India

Xiaomi is set to unveil its first gaming smartphone called the Black Shark in India. The device has already been announced in China in March and as the rise of PUBG Mobile grips the nation, the Chinese smartphone maker has decided that the time is ripe to enter into the Indian gaming mobile market. Stay tuned to our liveblog for more updates.

