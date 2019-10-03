Daily Bulletin: Aaditya Thackeray to file nomination from Mumbai's Worli today; Amit Shah to flag off New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express; day's top stories

Aaditya Thackeray to file his nomination for Maharashtra Assembly elections today

Shive Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray will be filing his nomination for contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Thursday. The entire Thackeray family is expected to be with Aaditya while he will be submitting his nomination papers, say reports.

The Shiv Sena, on 30 September, had announced that Aaditya , son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, will contest the Maharashtra Assembly polls from the Worli seat in Mumbai and allowed its incumbent MLAs to file their nominations.

Thackeray’s rally will start from Lower Parel’s Shivalay shakha office at Senapati Bapat Marg. He will walk to the Dr E Moses road via Ganpat Rao Kadam Marg and will later file his nomination at the Worli hub BMC office at 11 am following the roadshow.

Twenty-nine-year-old Aaditya Thackeray will be the youngest and the first Thackeray in the family to take a plunge into electoral politics.

Aaditya is being projected as the party's pick for the post of deputy chief minister if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance returns to power for a second consecutive term. The Election Commission announced that Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on 21 October.

Amit Shah to flag off Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi-Katra today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Katra in Jammu, which is the base point for the hike to the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi. The event will take place at 9 am at the New Delhi Railway Station, read a post on the official Twitter handle of Home Minister's Office.

Last month, Indian Railways Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train trials have been finished.

"It will be a gift to the pilgrims and it will begin plying from Navratras. We are trying to upgrade our busy routes. Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah will be ready by December 2021," Yadav said.

"40 Vande Bharat trains will come out by 2022. New specifications are being worked on. There would be transparency, it will be a 'Make in India' project," Yadav further said.

Indian Army to begin recruitment rallies for 2,780 vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment today

Indian Army to kickstart recruitment rallies to select recruits for 2,780 vacant posts in the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) regiment on Thursday. The drive is for two days: 3 to 4 October.

Rallies are scheduled to be conducted by the Army Recruiting Office (ARO) at Jammu and Srinagar and at the JAK LI regimental centre to select the recruits. SL Sharma, Commandant of the JAK LI Recruitment centre in Srinagar said, "ARO Jammu, ARO Srinagar and JAK LI regimental centre will conduct rallies to select recruits."

"At JAK LI regimental centre, the Unit Headquarters Quota (UHQ) recruitment rally will be conducted. Individuals who are blood relations of ex-servicemen and serving soldiers are eligible for the rally. It is scheduled on 3 and 4 October," said Sharma.

Further, Indian Army is mentoring the youth of Jammu and Kashmir by organising a Startup weekend at SMVD University, Katra from 20-22 September in association with Tech Stars (Bengaluru based startup seed accelerator).

In the programme, the youth would be encouraged to pitch ideas, workshops would be organised on minimum viable products and prototype creation and also on the legal implication of startups.

INX Media case: P Chidambaram to be produced in court today on expiry of judicial custody

Former finance minister P Chidambaram will be produced in the court today as his judicial custody to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ends today. Moreover, Chidambaram on Tuesday moved an application in a Delhi court seeking home-cooked food in Tihar Jail where he is lodged in connection with the INX Media case. The court is slated to hear the plea on 3 October. The CBI had arrested Chidambaram on 21 August following which he was sent to judicial custody till 3 October by the court.

While CBI is probing the corruption allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into money laundering allegations against him in the case.

Chidambaram is facing probe for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.

India vs South Africa: India look to build on strong start

Rohit Sharma scored a century in his Test debut as an opener as India reached 202-0 at stumps with rain preventing any play in the final session on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday. Sharma was unbeaten on 115 — his fourth Test century — with 12 fours and five sixes when bad light and thunder stopped play five minutes before tea, with heavy rain shortly afterwards. He was assisted by Mayank Agarwal, who scored 84 runs with 11 fours and two sixes. India will hope to build on their strong start to the Test match on the second day, but with overcast skies predicted on Thursday, they might be made to wait.

Bharat-22 ETF's 4th tranche to open today; govt expects to raise Rs 8,000 cr

The government will launch the fourth instalment of Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) today (Thursday), which is expected to help the exchequer garner up to Rs 8,000 crore from investors.

The issue will open for anchor investors today and for other institutional and retail investors, the next day, according to the scheme information document filed by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, which manages Bharat-22 ETF. The investors would get a 3 percent discount over the issue price.

"The offer is likely to have a base issue size of Rs 2,000 crore, with a greenshoe option to retain another Rs 6,000 crore, taking the total amount to Rs 8,000 crore," a source privy to the development said.

The decision has been taken after receiving a robust response for earlier stake sale by the government in the product. The government has so far raised around Rs 35,900 crore through Bharat-22 ETF—Rs 14,500 crore was garnered in November 2017, another Rs 8,400 crore was mopped up in June 2018 and Rs 13,000 crore in February this year.

Proceeds from the ETF will help the government meet its disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current financial year.