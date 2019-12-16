Daily Bulletin: 50 detained during anti-Citizenship Act protests at Jamia Millia released; Mamata to address rally at 1 pm; day's top stories

Police releases 50 detained during Jamia protests; AMU closed till 5 Jan

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said.

Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near Jamia Millia Islamia, during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured. The police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob, but denied firing at them.

Hundreds of students reached the old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO late Sunday night to take part in an "emergency" protest against the police action at Jamia Millia University following violence during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act. Students from Jamia, Ambedkar University and others joined the protest called by the JNU Students' Union.

Hundreds of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act clashed with police on Sunday at a campus gate, leaving 60 injured. After the protest, the adminstration announced closure of the university till 5 January.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Registrar Abdul Hamid said the police entered the campus late Sunday night and clashes were reported from inside. "Hostels are being evacuated," he said.

Mamata Banerjee to address anti-CAA rally from 1 pm

Protests over the amended Citizenship Act rocked parts of West Bengal and the North East for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will join the protests from Monday. She will address a rally in North Kolkata at 1 pm.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday summoned the West Bengal chief secretary and the director general of police on Monday morning to brief him on the situation following violent protests in the state.

Ransacking of shops, blocking roads and rail tracks and damaging buses and other vehicles was witnessed in the state. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a satyagraha against the lawfrom 10 am onwards at Thiruvananthapuram’s Palayam.

Demanding exclusion of the Brahmaputra valley from the purview of the amended Citizenship Act, ruling BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad announced to challenge the law in the Supreme Court after the party faced the ire of a section of party leaders and grassroots-level workers. A delegation of AGP is to leave for Delhi to file the plea in the apex court as PILs seeking revocation of the Act were scheduled to be taken up for hearing on December 18.

Five persons, including four in firing by security forces, have lost their lives amid protests in Assam since Wednesday.

Polling in fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly poll begins

Polling for the fourth phase of the five-phased Jharkhand Assembly election began in 15 constituencies. The voting began at 7 am, Election Commission (EC) officials said. It will conclude at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi, while for the rest of the seats, the voting will continue till 5 pm, they added.

The seats going to the polls in this round are Deoghar (SC), Jamua (SC), Chandankiyari (SC), Madhupur, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara, spread across four districts. Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinay Kumar Choubey on Sunday said armed forces were deployed in the Naxal-hit areas.

A total of 47,85,009 voters, including 22,44,134 women and 81 third-gender voters, are eligible to decide the fate of 221 nominees, including 23 women candidates.

The key candidates in the fray are Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) and Labour Minister Raj Paliwar (BJP) from the Chandankiyari and Madhupur seats respectively.

Of the total 81 Assembly seats, polling has been held for 50 in the first three phases between 30 November and 12 December. The fifth and final phase of polling for 16 seats will be held on 20 December and the counting of votes will be taken up on 23 December.

First Maharashtra Assembly session under Maha Aghadi govt to commence

The first Assembly session for the new government under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey will be held in Nagpur, with all eyes on the portfolio to be allotted to NCP leader Ajit Pawar, in case of a Cabinet expansion.

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the state Assembly's winter session, set to begin from Monday, is a "farce" as the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has not completed allocation of portfolios to minsters.

The LoP alleged that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was spreading "misinformation" about the state's financial condition. He also demanded that the state government disburse Rs 23,000 crore to farmers for waiving their outstanding loans.

Tis Hazari court set to pronounce verdict in Unnao rape case

The Tis Hazari court will continue hearing the case of the alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017. The court is likely to pronounce the verdict at 10 am.

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders from today

Beginning the customary pre-Budget consultation exercise from Monday (today), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will seek inputs from various stakeholders including industry bodies, farmer organisations and economists for reviving consumption and boosting growth.

Sitharaman is likely to present her second Budget for the Modi 2.0 government in Parliament on 1 February. Sources said the pre-Budget consultations starting Monday will last till 23 December. They said the main focus of the Budget this time will be on boosting economic growth, which slowed to an over six-year low of 4.5 percent in the second quarter of 2019-20.

As per the finance ministry, Sitharaman will meet stakehokder groups of 'New Economy: Start-ups, Fintech and Digital Sector' on Monday morning, and financial sector and capital market representatives later in the day.

Industry sources said the government has sought their views on matters like ease of doing business, regulatory environment impacting private investment, export competitiveness, role of state (delayed payments, contract enforcement), and revival of private investment and growth, among others. The minister is likely to meet industry chambers on 19 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.