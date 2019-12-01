Daily Bulletin: 3 cops suspended over delay in filing FIR in Hyderabad rape and murder case; Maha Assembly to elect Speaker; Islamic State claims London attack; day's top stories

Hyderabad rape and murder: Three cops suspended for delay in filing FIR

Telangana Police suspended three policemen over a delay in filing an FIR in the case of the rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinary doctor, whose charred remains were found on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The woman was raped and killed allegedly by four men, all lorry workers. The four accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

A lot of time was wasted because the police were fighting over jurisdiction that in which police station the case should be registered, National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma claimed. She also slammed Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali's remarks on the victim, saying such people do not deserve the position and they need to be sensitised.

Maharashtra Assembly to elect Speaker

The Maharashtra Assembly speaker will be elected on Sunday, followed by a motion of thanks on the governor's address in the House. The ruling alliance has fielded Nana Patole of the Congress for the Speaker's post, while the BJP has put up Kisan Kathore for the post.

The Assembly proceedings will begin at 11 am.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance passed the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday. Altogether 169 MLAs voted in favour of the motion of confidence after the BJP, which has 105 MLAs, staged a walkout before the head count began in the 288-member House.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government after the Thackeray-led party fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post.

Pakistan minister says Kartarpur corridor was General Bajwa's brainchild to hurt India

Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday claimed that Kartarpur corridor was a brainchild of Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and its opening would "hit India" forever.

"India will remember forever the kind of wound inflicted on it by General Bajwa by opening Kartarpur corridor. General Bajwa has strongly hit India by opening the corridor. Through this project, Pakistan has created a new environment of peace and won itself love of the Sikh community," Rashid has been quoted by local media as saying.

Soon after New Delhi announced abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August, he claimed that there would be a full-blown war between India and Pakistan in the coming two months.

Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed to be prosecuted in Lahore court

Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks Hafiz Saeed will be prosecuted on terror financing charges by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore next month. An Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore held a hearing against Saeed and his accomplices on terror financing. The court fixed 7 December as the date for indictment of the JuD chief.

Four arrested in rape case of minor girl out to celebrate birthday

A minor girl out with her male friend in a park here to celebrate her birthday was allegedly raped by six men, four of whom have been arrested, police said.

The 11th standard student had gone to a park with her male friend on 26 November and were returning home at around 9 pm when the gang accosted them, assaulted the man, dragged her to a secluded place and raped her. They also videographed the incident, police said

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to address rallies in Jharkhand

Ahead of the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls on 7 December, union ministers Amit Ahah and Rajnath Singh will be addressing rallies in the state.

While Shah will be addressing rallies in Sisai and Simdega, Singh will speak at gatherings in Ramgarh and Saraikela.

An estimated 64.72 per cent votes were cast in 13 Assembly constituencies of Jharkhand, where the first phase of polling was held on Saturday, Election Commission (EC) officials said. The 13 constituencies are in six Maoist-hit districts and polling was held amidst a tight security.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeking a second straight win under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, contested 12 seats in the first phase and supported an Independent candidate. The AJSU, an NDA constituent, contested on its own.

The next four phases of polling for the 81-member Assembly will be held on 7, 12, 16 and 20 December. Counting of votes is scheduled on 23 December.

Met department issues orange alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two days as heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur.

A 70-year-old man died when a portion of a wall of his house collapsed in Thanjavur district on Saturday. Regional Meteorological Centre, Area Cyclone Warning Centre director N Puviarasan said rainfall is likely to occur across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next 24-48 hours due to presence of "upper air circulation."

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, five districts in Tamil Nadu witnessed very heavy rainfall while eight districts recorded heavy rainfall, he said. For Chennai and its neighbourhood, he said there may be moderate to heavy rain at one or two places over the next two days.

Islamic State group claims London attack

The Islamic State group on Saturday claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in central London the previous day that killed two people. "The person who carried out the London attack was a fighter from the Islamic State, and did so in response to calls to target citizens of coalition countries," IS said, referring to a multi-country alliance against the group.

Iraqi PM formally submits resignation amid more violence

Three anti-government protesters were shot dead and at least 58 wounded in Baghdad and southern Iraq on Saturday, security and medical officials said, as Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi formally submitted his resignation to parliament. Lawmakers were expected to either vote or accept outright Abdul-Mahdi's resignation letter in a parliamentary session Sunday, two members of parliament said.

The prime minister announced Thursday he would hand parliament his resignation on Friday amid mounting pressure from mass anti-government protests, a day after more than 40 demonstrators were killed by security forces in Baghdad and southern Iraq.

At least 400 people have died since the leaderless uprising shook Iraq with thousands of Iraqis taking to the streets in Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite southern Iraq decrying corruption, poor services, lack of jobs and calling for an end to the post-2003 political system.

Facebook made to add corrective notice in post under Singapore fake news law

Under a user's post, Facebook had to issue a correction label at the request of the Singapore government. This is to comply with the city-state's new 'fake news' law. Facebook was instructed to make additions to a post that had accusations about the arrest of a supposed whistleblower, and alleged election rigging.

Mercedes’ Hamilton to start from pole in season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will begin Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi from the pole position, the race bringing down the curtains on the 2019 Formula One season with the British racer having already secured his sixth career title. With the second spot in the drivers’ championship also locked out by Hamilton’s Mercedes’ teammate Valtteri Bottas, the spotlight will be on the battle for the third place between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who are on 260 and 249 points respectively. The race, which starts at 5.10 pm local time (6.40 pm IST), will also witness Nico Hulkenberg and Robert Kubica enter their final races for Renault and Williams respectively.

Leonardo DiCaprio denies Jair Bolsonaro accusation of link to Amazon fires

Acotr Leonardo DiCaprio denied a claim by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that he had helped fund groups allegedly linked to fires in the Amazon rain forest. "While worthy of support," the 45-year-old DiCaprio said in a statement on his Instagram account, "we did not fund the organisations targeted."

In his weekly broadcast Thursday, Bolsonaro accused DiCaprio of "collaborating with the fires in the Amazon" by donating USD 500,000 to a group he said had started fires in the ecologically sensitive forest in order to attract donations.

DiCaprio, long an environmental activist, said in his denial that "the future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake, and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them". He offered praise for those in Brazil who work "to save their natural and cultural heritage."

Since 2018, the Alter do Chao volunteer fire brigade has helped firefighters combat huge blazes in northern Para state, including a recent fire in the Alter do Chao region that destroyed the equivalent of 1,600 soccer fields.

