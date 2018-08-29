Daily bulletin: 3 activists arrested in Bhima-Koregaon probe to be presented in court today, Asian Games, Day 11; day's top stories

3 of 5 activists arrested in the Bhima Koregaon violence probe to be presented in a Pune court today: Three of the five activists arrested in the Bhima-Koregaon violence probe will be presented in a Pune court on Wednesday. Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha who were arrested in Delhi are not to be moved to Pune as their transit remand was rejected. Multi-city raids were carried out on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the violence between Dalits and upper-caste members in Bhima Koregaon village near Pune after the Elgaar Parishad on 31 December. Near-simultaneous searches were carried out at the homes of prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Farreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad and civil liberties activist and journalist Gautam Navalakha in New Delhi. Subsequently, Rao, Bhardwaj, Farreira, Gonzalves, and Navalakha were arrested under Section 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code, which relates to promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and committing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, a senior official said.

A number of noted lawyers, academics, authors, human rights defenders and opposition leaders Tuesday termed the action as a 'virtual declaration of emergency' in the run-up to elections.

Amarinder Singh announces SIT to probe into sacrilege cases: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that a special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police for the time-bound investigation into the Bargari and other sacrilege cases as well as the firing incidents of Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura. Winding up the discussion on the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report on sacrilege incidents on the last day of the Assembly session, he said his government would take immediate action as per the findings and recommendations of the SIT to ensure that justice is meted out to innocent victims.

Kochi airport re-opens: Kochi airport is set to resume full-scale operations on Wednesday, more than a week after it was completely closed due to flooding. The airport, the seventh busiest in the country, had been rendered non-functional since 14 August after the floods that devastated the state between 8 and 22 August. The floods had forced the government to allow commercial flights from the Naval facility in the heart of the city from 20 August. As rehabilitation work continued in affected areas of the state, around 70,000 people have volunteered in a massive clean-up drive in Kuttanad, known as Kerala's rice bowl, to remove the slit and debris dumped by the flood.

SC considers re-verification of 10 percent of names included in Assam NRC: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it could consider a re-verification of 10 percent of the people who were recently included in Assam's draft National Register of Citizens (NRC), an exercise that could be carried out by an independent team. The top court termed the issue as "human problem with great magnitude" and asked the state NRC coordinator to submit a report in a sealed cover on the ramification of allowing the claimants to file new sets of legacy documents. In a bid to satisfy itself that the NRC exercise is error-free, a bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R F Nariman said the re-verification of the population included from the draft NRC will be like a sample survey, which may be done by a team of officials of NRC Seva Kendras (NSK) who will be from the adjoining districts.

Asian Games 2018, Day 11: The 11th day of the event will witness Dutee Chand compete in the women's 200 m final. Rakesh Babu Arayan Veettil and Arpinder Singh will represent India in the men's triple jump final. While Indian women's hockey team face China in the semi-final. Boxers Amit, Dheeraj, Vikas Krishan and Sarjubala Devi will look to advance to the semi-final and assure themselves of a medal.

Poco F1 goes on sale today: The Poco F1 is going on sale at 12 pm today. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart and mi.com. Four versions of the phone will be available on sale today. Prices start at Rs 20,999 for the 6/64 GB base model, going all the way up to Rs 29,999 the top specced 8/256 GB model. Launched last week, the Poco F1 is important for one thing and one thing alone, it redefines the term “value for money.” Despite packing in a Snapdragon 845 chip, 6 GB RAM, 64 GB of storage and a 4,000 mAh battery, Xiaomi sub-brand Pocophone is selling at a mere Rs 20,000. To put it another way, you’re getting flagship performance from a phone in the mid-range price bracket.

Guru Randhawa becomes the most viewed singer on YouTube: T-Series artiste Guru Randhawa has surpassed three billion views across all official channels on YouTube, making him the most viewed Indian singer on the digital platform, says a statement from the label. "I am thankful to everybody for their love and support. I feel it is for the first time in Indian history that an independent artiste has acquired three billion views. I feel honoured and blessed for all the support from listeners worldwide who have supported my music," Guru said in a statement to IANS.