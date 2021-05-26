live

Cyclone Yaas LIVE updates: Cyclone makes landfall in Odisha; Balasore, Bhadrak to face maximum impact

Cyclone Yaas LIVE updates: Cyclone Yaas intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening, the IMD's Director General M Mohapatra said

May 26, 2021
Cyclone Yaas LIVE updates: Cyclone makes landfall in Odisha; Balasore, Bhadrak to face maximum impact

Representational image. PTI

May 26, 2021 - 09:34 (IST)

Cyclone Yaas Updates

Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in Odisha

According to an official statement, the landfall process for Cyclone Yaas started at about 9 am between north of Dhamra and south of Balasore close around Bahanaga block coast. The process will take  3-4 hours to complete. The maximum impact will be in Balasore and Bhadrak 

May 26, 2021 - 09:29 (IST)

Cyclone Yaas Updates

IMD issues red-coded warning to Odisha, Bengal

The IMD has issued a red-coded warning alert to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts in view of Cyclone Yaas, PTI reported.

Cyclone Yaas LIVE updates: Cyclone Yaas intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening, India Meteorological Department Director General M Mohapatra said.

The IMD has also issued a red-coded warning alert to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

"The severe cyclonic storm ''Yaas'' (pronounced as ''Yass'') over northwest and Bay of Bengal intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm," Mohapatra said.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Odisha coast close to Dhamra port by the early morning of Wednesday.

"It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during noon of Wednesday, 26 May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm," the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

The cyclone is being tracked by Doppler Weather Radar at Paradip, it added.

With inputs from PTI

