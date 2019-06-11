Cyclone Vayu: NDRF on high alert, mobilises 36 teams for pre-positioning in Gujarat, Daman and Diu

In view of Cyclone Vayu, which is likely to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday morning, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been kept on high alert. In a statement, the NDRF said that it is closely monitoring the development of the cyclonic storm currently formed over the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep.

"The force has mobilised its resources to assist the local administration in case of any adverse situation. As of now, 36 teams have been mobilised by NDRF for pre-positioning in the vulnerable locations of Gujarat and Daman and Diu in consultation with state/Union Territory government," it said.

"Thirty-four teams are being pre-positioned at Morbi, Rajkot, Dwarka, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Junagarh, Jamnagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kutch, Vadodara and Ahmedabad districts in Gujarat, and two teams in Diu for prompt response. Six teams are being airlifted from NDRF base Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) and four teams form NDRF base Pune to Gujarat and shall be deployed on reaching," it added.

According to the NDRF, the teams are fully equipped with various types of cutting, flood rescue equipment, V-SAT and satellite communication equipment for rescue and relief operations.

NDRF battalions stationed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have also been kept on standby. "The force is in constant touch with the state government to chalk out the response strategies in case of any eventuality during the cyclonic storm," the force said.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin that Cyclone Vayu is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours.

"It is very likely to move nearly northward and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 110-120 kilometres per hour gusting to 135 kilometres per hour during early morning of 13 June," the bulletin said.

In its forecast for 13 June, the IMD said,"Gale wind speed of the order of 110-120 kilometres per hour gusting to 135 kilometres per hour very likely over north Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast in morning hours and decrease gradually thereafter. It is very likely to be 50-60 kilometres per hour gusting to 70 kilometres per hour over north Maharashtra coasts and northern parts of eastcentral Arabian Sea."

The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains and high winds at a speed of over 110 kilometres per hour on 13 and 14 June and in the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.

The Gujarat government is on high alert. It has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea in the next few days, while ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.

With inputs from PTI

