Cyclone Titli: Narendra Modi assures Andhra Pradesh, Odisha chief ministers of 'all possible help' from Centre

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and assured them all possible help to deal with the aftermath of Cyclone Titli.

The prime minister tweeted that he spoke to Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik "regarding the situation arising due to cyclone-related conditions" in parts of their respective states.

"Assured all possible help from the Centre," Modi said in the tweet.

He also prayed for the safety and wellbeing of those affected by the cyclone.

The cyclone packing winds of up to 150 kilometres per hour and widespread rains hit eastern India Thursday, killing eight people in Andhra Pradesh and one in Odisha, damaging homes, uprooting trees and power lines in the two states.