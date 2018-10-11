Cyclone Titli Latest updates: According to Odisha chief secretary A Padhi, the government has managed to adhere to its goal of zero casualties in the face of the natural calamity. After chairing a meeting of state officials, Padhi said that Ganjam has seen the most damage and an exact assessment can be made only after strong winds subside.
Cyclone Titli uprooted trees and electric poles and damaged hutments in Odisha's Ganjam and Gajapati districts after making landfall early Thursday morning, but no loss of life was reported from any part of the state, officials said.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to take a review of the overall damage caused by Cyclone Titli. Patnaik, accompanied by Chief Secretary AP Padhi, is likely to discuss the matter with concerned departments. It is likely that he may announce relief measures and some compensations as per reports of damage.
Cyclone Titli, which is now crossing over from Andhra Pradesh to West Bengal, has caused a whopping 142 mm of rain in West Bengal's Digha. Weathermen warn of more hefty showers ahead in the region.
Cyclone Titli is moving at a speed of 140-150 kilometre per hour. Odisha's Gopalpur reported 102 kmph wind velocity and Andhra Pradesh's Kalingapatnam reported 56 kmph surface wind speed.
As per latest reports, Cyclone Titli has made a landfall in south-west coast of Gopalpur near Palasa-Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh state. Wind speed of the cyclone was reported to be 150 kmph during landfall.
The Odisha weather department in its early morning bulletin has said that strong surface wind is likely to bash 16 districts of Odisha from 4am to 8am today. The wind velocity in Gopalpur peaked over 126 kmph.
The process of landfall of the very severe cyclone Titli started early Thursday with surface wind reaching speeds of 126 kmph at Gopalpur in Odisha's Ganjam district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
With the very severe cyclonic storm Titli gaining strength in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological (MeT) department Wednesday warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Gangetic West Bengal until Friday.
"Under the impact of the cyclone, coastal and over-land areas of East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, South and North 24 Parganas districts in Bengal will experience squally wind, with speed reaching up to 60 kmph from Wednesday evening onwards," the weatherman said.
Tourists at seaside resort towns of Digha, Sankarpur, Mandarmani and other places along the coast in the state have been advised "not to undergo any seawater-bound activities during this period," the MeT department said.
The weatherman warned fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the coasts of West Bengal, Odisha, deep sea areas of North Bay and Central Bay of Bengal till 12 October.
Following the forecast, the Indian Railways decided to halt train services between Khurda Road in Odisha and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh.
SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said, "It has been decided not to allow train services between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram from both directions after 10 pm Wednesday till further advice."
"Long distance trains slated to pass through East Coast Railway jurisdiction between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram on Howrah-Chennai main line may be diverted via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Nagpur-Balharshah-Vijayawada route," he said.
The 12841 Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, 12863 Howrah-Yesvantpur Express, 12504 Agartala-Bengaluru Cant Humsafar Express have been diverted via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Rayagada-Vizianagaram route.
Wednesday's 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail has been rescheduled to leave Howrah at 8 am Thursday, while 12660 Gurudev Express of Wednesday will leave Shalimar at 8.15 am the next day.
The weatherman said cyclone Titli lay centred about 730 km south-southwest of Kolkata at 8.30 am Wednesday and is likely to cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam by Thursday morning.
"Following its landfall, the severe cyclonic storm is very likely to re-curve northeastwards, move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually," the Met department said.
It said that gale wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph, gusting to 125 kmph, is prevailing over deep sea areas of west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal and will gradually increase to 120 to 130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, from Wednesday evening to Thursday forenoon.
Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 13:00 PM
Highlights
Disaster relief personnel work on clearing roads in Odisha
Rescue and relief personnel from Odisha government work towards removing trees which earlier in the morning were uprooted due to the high speed winds Titli in the Raygada district of Odisha.
By Manish Kumar/101reporters
Cyclone Titli likely to cause massive damage to crops, thatched houses
According to the latest IMD report, damages are expected over districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri districts of Odisha:
Cyclonic storm claims 2 lives in Andhra's Srikakulam, one person injured; no casualties in Odisha
South Eastern Railways reschedule trains due to Cyclone Titli
Odisha authorities discharge water from two reservoirs, says will coordinate with Andhra for Vansdhara water discharge, says Odisha
Odisha Water Resources Secretary PK Jena said that he has been keeping a watch over the downpour and will take measures accordingly in the light of cyclone Titli.
"Some amount of water have been discharged from two reservoirs in the Gajapati district. In other areas till now we didn't feel the need to do so. As far as the Vansadhara is concerned, we will coordinate with Andhra to take a decision on that depending upon the situation," said Jena.
By Sonali Singh/101Reporters
Odisha Chief Secretary A Padhi says Gajapati worst-hit district in storm-battered Odisha
After chairing the third review meeting of the situation in state, Odisha chief secretary A Padhi said, “We have come to know that Gajapati district has been the worst affected due to the cyclone. Roads have been blocked in many areas and obstructions are reported also from the entire district. Power supply is also been affected in the Gajapati. In Ganjam, comparatively lesser devastation than expected while in the Raygada district road obstruction and uprooting of trees have been reported.”
By Sonali Singh/101reporters
Cyclone Titli wreaks havoc in Puri, Ganjam district worst hit
Disruption in power supply and telephone links along with snapping of road communication in many parts of Odisha was reported. The cyclone also triggered heavy rainfall in at least three districts and caused minor damage to power and communication. However, Ganjam was reportedly the worst-hit district with electricity and water supplies hit and several road routes blocked due to fallen trees.
Cyclone Titli to dissipate into deep depression by Friday morning
It is likely to move northwestwards for next 12 hours and re-curve northeastwards towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha. It is likely to weaken gradually becoming severe cyclonic storm around noon, cyclonic storm around evening and a deep depression by morning of 12 October, IMD has predicted.
Storm likely to weaken by evening but will maintain cyclone status, says SkymetWeather
Odisha Chief Secretary A Padhi chairs meeting on Cyclone Titli
Odisha Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi is holding a meeting with state government officials in the secretariat office in Bhubaneswar, to take stock of the damage level. Several officials entrusted with the responsibility to monitor and handle the situation are reportedly apprising him about the developments. Padhi is expected to comments on the whole situation after the meeting.
By Sonali Singh/101Reporters
Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam recieves heavy rainfall after Cyclone Titli makes landfall
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan says situation will be handled with everyone's support
Electricity, telephone lines and roads affected in parts of Odisha
Cyclone Titli uprooted trees and electric poles and damaged hutments in Odisha's Ganjam and Gajapati districts after making landfall early Thursday morning, but no loss of life was reported from any part of the state, officials said.
Gajapati district worst affected in Odisha
Odisha's Gajapati district is the most affected with road communication cut off from district headquarter town of Paralakhemundi. Other affected districts are Ganjam, Balasore, Kendrapara and Khurda but no casualty has been reported so far, Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner said, as reported by Hindustan Times.
Naveen Patnaik to review damage caused by Cyclone Titli, likely to announce relief measures
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to take a review of the overall damage caused by Cyclone Titli. Patnaik, accompanied by Chief Secretary AP Padhi, is likely to discuss the matter with concerned departments. It is likely that he may announce relief measures and some compensations as per reports of damage.
Bibhuti Mohapatra/101reporters
Disaster Relief personnel clear blocked roads, rescue people stranded in low-lying areas of Odisha
In this picture, the relief personnel are working to clear a road at the Patrapur Block of Ganjam district which was encroached by asbestos sheets thrown out onto the road by strong winds. The rescue operations have been scaled up in the state since yesterday. Over three lack people were evacuated and shifted to relief camps even before the cyclone made landfall. Even today, NDRF and ODRF personnel are helping clear roads and reinstating basic facilities across state.
Input by Manish Kumar/101Reporter
Indian Coast Guards rescue 12 distressed fishermen off Odisha coast
The Indian Coastguard rescued eight distressed fishermen in Paradip and Gopalpur amidst strong winds and heavy rains. Five more fishermen were later rescued by the personnel after their boat capsized at Gopalpur owing to severe cyclonic storm.
Cyclone Titli may continue to impact Odisha till evening; heavy rainfall expected in parts of state
Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said that the impact of the Cyclone Titli will continue till evening in Odisha, and heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected in the coastal and southern parts of the state. He also said that damage has been reported from the Ganjam district of Odisha due to cyclone Titli
Input and video by Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
Rainfal red alert for Odisha, north coastal Andra Pradesh; yellow warning for West bengal
Odisha Fire Service personnel clear roads blocked by fallen trees
The Odisha Fire Services department Thursday morning swung into action to clear the Berhampur-Gopalpur road which was earlier choked when a tree uprooted, the Director General of Odisha Fire Services, Bijay Kumar Sharma said. The state authorities have been working round the clock to ensure preparedness for the calamity. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered that water and electrical supply should be restored within 24 hours of suspension so that residents don't face much problems.
With inputs from Manish Kumar/101Reporters
Cyclone Titli causes heavy downpour in West Bengal
Cyclone Titli, which is now crossing over from Andhra Pradesh to West Bengal, has caused a whopping 142 mm of rain in West Bengal's Digha. Weathermen warn of more hefty showers ahead in the region. Meanwhile, IMD has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea. A warning has also been sounded in neighbouring Bangladesh, even as IMD expects Cyclone Titli to weaken by tonight.
Pregnant woman rescued from Odisha delivers baby, names her Titli after severe cyclonic storm
Two pregnant women have been shifted to Aska Community Health Centre in the Ganjam district of Odisha from a shelter camp, in light of the heavy winds and rains that are lashing the district. One of the two women has also reportedly delivered a baby girl at 6.10 am and she has decided to name the child Titli, after the severe cyclonic storm that hit the state today morning.
By Bibhuti Mohapatra/101reporters
Cyclone affects road routes in parts of Odisha
Several parts of the coastal Odisha has been witnessing strong winds, which has led to uprooting of trees from. The fallen branches and tree trunks are obstructing the roads and streets at several places in the coastal district. These are also followed by regular spells of rains.
Disaster management teams on alert
Of the 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 13 have been deployed along with the Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) at vulnerable places. The state's chief secretary AP Padhi said NDRF and ODRAF personnel have been positioned in vulnerable districts and the state government was in touch with the Centre to rope in the army's help, if need be.
Prices of food items reportedly shoot up, govt vows to keep hoarding in check
Odisha food supplies and consumer welfare minister Surya Narayan Patro said the state ia keeping a vigil on the overall situation.
"It is unfortunate that due to cyclone Titili,some unscruplus business merchants in the name of cyclone started hoarding of food supply and mainly potato and onion. All district collectors have been asked to keep an eye on traders and control the supply for potato and onion. Drastic increase in prices will be kept in check and the collectors have been asked to raid the shops which were selling food items at a higher price," Patro said
By Manish Kumar/101reporters
IMD warns of 140-150 kmph wind speed in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh
Gale wind speed reaching 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph very likely over westcentral and adjoining north Bay of Bengal and along and off south Odisha and adjoining districts of north Andhra Pradesh coasts till forenoon of 11 October 2018. Squally wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph very likely along and off north Odisha and remaining districts of north Andhra Pradesh coasts during the same period.
Squally winds speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting 80 kmph very likely along & off West Bengal coast from tonight onwards.
Odisha officials burn midnight oil to ensure state's preparedness for Cyclone Titli
Officials at the Odisha State Emergency Centre in the office of Special Relief Commissioner keeping a watch on the overall development of the cyclone Titli in Odisha and keeping the different stakeholders updated. Many have been working overnight to be alert on the developments.
By Sonali Singh/101reporters
State govt says ready to tackle Cyclone Titli
The state government has said that the administration is ready to tackle any emergency situation that may arise due to Cyclone Titli. In its latest release to the media, the Odisha government said that 30 District Emergency Operation Centres have been activated to track and respond the Very Severe Cyclone Storm effectively, 300 Power boats of Special Relief Organisation kept ready with crew for relief works, 879 mult-purpose cyclone shelter kept in readiness, all government officials asked to not take leave.
By Sonali Singh/101reporters
Strong winds keep away from public areas in Ganjam
The strong winds and heavy rains are forcing the people in the Ganjam dstrict to remain indoor as the adverse climate is making it tough for the citizens to venture out and undertake their daily chores of works. Several parts of the area are now affected. This videos is from the Gundra village in the Ganjam district of Odisha. The district was earlier declared as one of the vulnerable districts on the cyclone day.
By-Sonali Singh/101reporters
Visuals from Odisha when Cyclone Titli hit coast
Very severe cyclone Titli will completely cross the Odisha coast in one or two hours
The weather department in their 6 am bulletin claims that the landfall process is likely to continue till 8 am to 9 am today as the wall cloud in the rear sector of the cyclone is yet to enter completely into the land. Centre of the cyclone now lies over the land. It is reported to have crossed the south Odisha coast today. The Gopalpur coast of Odisha reported the gusting wind speed of 102 kmph. The current speed of the cyclone is said to be 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph.
Input by Sonali Singh/101reporters
Image courtesy: Skymet Weather
Ganjam city hit by storm
The streets of Ganjam city are now witnessing the impact of cyclone Titli which recently made landfall and is now hovering over the coastal districts of Odisha. Heavy rains and strong winds welcomed the Gajam residents today morning.
By Bibhuti Mohapatra/101reporters
Strong winds lash Gopalpur
A red alert has been issued in all districts of Odisha with wind velocity peaking at around 126 kilometre per hour. The long standing palm trees are bending over due to the strong gusty winds. In its advisory, the NDMA has warned people against venturing out and has asked them to keep
By Bibhuti Mohapatra/101reporters
Damages now visible in Odisha
Cyclone Titlli made landfall an hour ago but the damages caused by the very severe cyclonic storm are now becoming visible as the many roads are now reported to be blocked in Odisha due to the uprooting of trees. This picture is from the Ganjam district where a road is seemed to be blocked by the impact of the storm.
By Bibhuti Mohapatra/101reporters
Strong winds in 16 Odisha districts till 8am, says Met Department
The Odisha weather department in its early morning bulletin has said that strong surface wind is likely to bash 16 districts of Odisha from 4am to 8am today. The bulletin said, "The latest doppler weather radar and satellite images indicate that moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, intense rainfall and strong surface winds are very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Anugul and Raygda districts of Odisha.”
By-Manish Kumar/101reporters
Rain lashes Bhubaneswar, surface winds accompanied
Bhubaneswar has been receiving downpour since last night. Since the dawn, the state capital is receiving rains along with strong winds. Odisha's coastline adjoining Puri district is merely 65 kilometres away from the state's capital. The electricity department has also cut down the electricity in many parts to ensure no untoward incident takes places in the city in the wake of the Cyclone Titli.
By Manish Kumar/101reporters
Visuals from Gopalpur in Odisha, where 'very severe cyclonic storm' made landfall
Nearly 3 lakh people evacuated in Odisha
As many as 3 lakh people had been evacuated in Odisha till Wednesday night in view of severe cyclonic storm Titli, which hit the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday morning. The people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Khordha districts.
IANS
Coastal districts face strong winds, heavy rainfall as Titli makes landfall
Cyclone Titli hits Odisha coast, gusty winds lash coastal districts
The process of landfall of the very severe cyclone Titli started early Thursday with surface wind reaching speeds of 126 kmph at Gopalpur in Odisha's Ganjam district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
12:58 (IST)
Disaster relief personnel work on clearing roads in Odisha
Rescue and relief personnel from Odisha government work towards removing trees which earlier in the morning were uprooted due to the high speed winds Titli in the Raygada district of Odisha.
By Manish Kumar/101reporters
12:50 (IST)
Cyclone Titli likely to cause massive damage to crops, thatched houses
According to the latest IMD report, damages are expected over districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri districts of Odisha:
12:44 (IST)
Cyclonic storm claims 2 lives in Andhra's Srikakulam, one person injured; no casualties in Odisha
12:40 (IST)
South Eastern Railways reschedule trains due to Cyclone Titli
12:21 (IST)
Odisha authorities discharge water from two reservoirs, says will coordinate with Andhra for Vansdhara water discharge, says Odisha
Odisha Water Resources Secretary PK Jena said that he has been keeping a watch over the downpour and will take measures accordingly in the light of cyclone Titli.
"Some amount of water have been discharged from two reservoirs in the Gajapati district. In other areas till now we didn't feel the need to do so. As far as the Vansadhara is concerned, we will coordinate with Andhra to take a decision on that depending upon the situation," said Jena.
By Sonali Singh/101Reporters
12:03 (IST)
NDMA warns citizens against entering damaged structures
12:00 (IST)
Odisha Chief Secretary A Padhi says Gajapati worst-hit district in storm-battered Odisha
After chairing the third review meeting of the situation in state, Odisha chief secretary A Padhi said, “We have come to know that Gajapati district has been the worst affected due to the cyclone. Roads have been blocked in many areas and obstructions are reported also from the entire district. Power supply is also been affected in the Gajapati. In Ganjam, comparatively lesser devastation than expected while in the Raygada district road obstruction and uprooting of trees have been reported.”
By Sonali Singh/101reporters
11:55 (IST)
No loss of life reported from Odisha, says Chief Secretary A Padhi
Odisha Chief Secretary after chairing a review meeting on the damages due to cyclone Titli claimed there has not been a single reported case of loss of life due to the cyclone in Odisha. He was addressing to the media post meeting.
“Till now there have been no reports of loss of any life. However by the end of today evening we can give a better picture of the overall damage. In Gajapati district the strong winds with 80kmph-100kmph is still reported. After the strong wind subsides, more actions will be taken there. Collectors have been given the task to take appropriate steps as per the local conditions. In the morning some BSNL lines were down which has been taken care of,” Padhi said.
By-Sonali Singh/101reporters
11:53 (IST)
Cyclone Titli wreaks havoc in Puri, Ganjam district worst hit
Disruption in power supply and telephone links along with snapping of road communication in many parts of Odisha was reported. The cyclone also triggered heavy rainfall in at least three districts and caused minor damage to power and communication. However, Ganjam was reportedly the worst-hit district with electricity and water supplies hit and several road routes blocked due to fallen trees.
11:42 (IST)
Cyclone Titli to dissipate into deep depression by Friday morning
It is likely to move northwestwards for next 12 hours and re-curve northeastwards towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha. It is likely to weaken gradually becoming severe cyclonic storm around noon, cyclonic storm around evening and a deep depression by morning of 12 October, IMD has predicted.
11:33 (IST)
Storm likely to weaken by evening but will maintain cyclone status, says SkymetWeather
11:33 (IST)
Odisha Chief Secretary A Padhi chairs meeting on Cyclone Titli
Odisha Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi is holding a meeting with state government officials in the secretariat office in Bhubaneswar, to take stock of the damage level. Several officials entrusted with the responsibility to monitor and handle the situation are reportedly apprising him about the developments. Padhi is expected to comments on the whole situation after the meeting.
By Sonali Singh/101Reporters
11:24 (IST)
11:09 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam recieves heavy rainfall after Cyclone Titli makes landfall
11:01 (IST)
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan says situation will be handled with everyone's support
10:58 (IST)
Electricity, telephone lines and roads affected in parts of Odisha
Cyclone Titli uprooted trees and electric poles and damaged hutments in Odisha's Ganjam and Gajapati districts after making landfall early Thursday morning, but no loss of life was reported from any part of the state, officials said.
10:41 (IST)
Balasore received the highest rainfall
The met department in Bhubaneswar said that Balasore city has received the highest rainfall in the state, followed by Paradip. The data is said to be provisional now and more collection of data is underway.
Sonali Singh/101Reporters
10:35 (IST)
Gajapati district worst affected in Odisha
Odisha's Gajapati district is the most affected with road communication cut off from district headquarter town of Paralakhemundi. Other affected districts are Ganjam, Balasore, Kendrapara and Khurda but no casualty has been reported so far, Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner said, as reported by Hindustan Times.
10:26 (IST)
Naveen Patnaik to review damage caused by Cyclone Titli, likely to announce relief measures
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to take a review of the overall damage caused by Cyclone Titli. Patnaik, accompanied by Chief Secretary AP Padhi, is likely to discuss the matter with concerned departments. It is likely that he may announce relief measures and some compensations as per reports of damage.
Bibhuti Mohapatra/101reporters
10:17 (IST)
Disaster Relief personnel clear blocked roads, rescue people stranded in low-lying areas of Odisha
In this picture, the relief personnel are working to clear a road at the Patrapur Block of Ganjam district which was encroached by asbestos sheets thrown out onto the road by strong winds. The rescue operations have been scaled up in the state since yesterday. Over three lack people were evacuated and shifted to relief camps even before the cyclone made landfall. Even today, NDRF and ODRF personnel are helping clear roads and reinstating basic facilities across state.
Input by Manish Kumar/101Reporter
10:06 (IST)
Indian Coast Guards rescue 12 distressed fishermen off Odisha coast
The Indian Coastguard rescued eight distressed fishermen in Paradip and Gopalpur amidst strong winds and heavy rains. Five more fishermen were later rescued by the personnel after their boat capsized at Gopalpur owing to severe cyclonic storm.
10:02 (IST)
Cyclone Titli may continue to impact Odisha till evening; heavy rainfall expected in parts of state
Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said that the impact of the Cyclone Titli will continue till evening in Odisha, and heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected in the coastal and southern parts of the state. He also said that damage has been reported from the Ganjam district of Odisha due to cyclone Titli
Input and video by Bibhuti Mohapatra/101Reporters
09:54 (IST)
Rainfal red alert for Odisha, north coastal Andra Pradesh; yellow warning for West bengal
09:40 (IST)
Odisha Fire Service personnel clear roads blocked by fallen trees
The Odisha Fire Services department Thursday morning swung into action to clear the Berhampur-Gopalpur road which was earlier choked when a tree uprooted, the Director General of Odisha Fire Services, Bijay Kumar Sharma said. The state authorities have been working round the clock to ensure preparedness for the calamity. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered that water and electrical supply should be restored within 24 hours of suspension so that residents don't face much problems.
With inputs from Manish Kumar/101Reporters
09:34 (IST)
Cyclone Titli causes heavy downpour in West Bengal
Cyclone Titli, which is now crossing over from Andhra Pradesh to West Bengal, has caused a whopping 142 mm of rain in West Bengal's Digha. Weathermen warn of more hefty showers ahead in the region. Meanwhile, IMD has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea. A warning has also been sounded in neighbouring Bangladesh, even as IMD expects Cyclone Titli to weaken by tonight.
09:21 (IST)
Pregnant woman rescued from Odisha delivers baby, names her Titli after severe cyclonic storm
Two pregnant women have been shifted to Aska Community Health Centre in the Ganjam district of Odisha from a shelter camp, in light of the heavy winds and rains that are lashing the district. One of the two women has also reportedly delivered a baby girl at 6.10 am and she has decided to name the child Titli, after the severe cyclonic storm that hit the state today morning.
By Bibhuti Mohapatra/101reporters
09:16 (IST)
09:00 (IST)
Odisha Police rescues 8 people at Berhampur in Odisha
"All our units at the cyclone-hit places are extremely vigilant and determined to help people get to safety during this precarious weather conditions. We rescued 8 persons from Berhampur in Odisha to safer zone in the wee hours of Thursday," the Odisha Police said today.
By Manish Kumar/101reporters
08:56 (IST)
Cyclone affects road routes in parts of Odisha
Several parts of the coastal Odisha has been witnessing strong winds, which has led to uprooting of trees from. The fallen branches and tree trunks are obstructing the roads and streets at several places in the coastal district. These are also followed by regular spells of rains.
08:52 (IST)
Disaster management teams on alert
Of the 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 13 have been deployed along with the Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) at vulnerable places. The state's chief secretary AP Padhi said NDRF and ODRAF personnel have been positioned in vulnerable districts and the state government was in touch with the Centre to rope in the army's help, if need be.
08:48 (IST)
NDMA issues list of do's and don'ts for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh residents
08:37 (IST)
Prices of food items reportedly shoot up, govt vows to keep hoarding in check
Odisha food supplies and consumer welfare minister Surya Narayan Patro said the state ia keeping a vigil on the overall situation.
"It is unfortunate that due to cyclone Titili,some unscruplus business merchants in the name of cyclone started hoarding of food supply and mainly potato and onion. All district collectors have been asked to keep an eye on traders and control the supply for potato and onion. Drastic increase in prices will be kept in check and the collectors have been asked to raid the shops which were selling food items at a higher price," Patro said
By Manish Kumar/101reporters
08:29 (IST)
IMD warns of 140-150 kmph wind speed in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh
Gale wind speed reaching 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph very likely over westcentral and adjoining north Bay of Bengal and along and off south Odisha and adjoining districts of north Andhra Pradesh coasts till forenoon of 11 October 2018. Squally wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph very likely along and off north Odisha and remaining districts of north Andhra Pradesh coasts during the same period.
Squally winds speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting 80 kmph very likely along & off West Bengal coast from tonight onwards.
08:22 (IST)
Odisha officials burn midnight oil to ensure state's preparedness for Cyclone Titli
Officials at the Odisha State Emergency Centre in the office of Special Relief Commissioner keeping a watch on the overall development of the cyclone Titli in Odisha and keeping the different stakeholders updated. Many have been working overnight to be alert on the developments.
By Sonali Singh/101reporters
08:19 (IST)
State govt says ready to tackle Cyclone Titli
The state government has said that the administration is ready to tackle any emergency situation that may arise due to Cyclone Titli. In its latest release to the media, the Odisha government said that 30 District Emergency Operation Centres have been activated to track and respond the Very Severe Cyclone Storm effectively, 300 Power boats of Special Relief Organisation kept ready with crew for relief works, 879 mult-purpose cyclone shelter kept in readiness, all government officials asked to not take leave.
By Sonali Singh/101reporters
08:07 (IST)
Strong winds keep away from public areas in Ganjam
The strong winds and heavy rains are forcing the people in the Ganjam dstrict to remain indoor as the adverse climate is making it tough for the citizens to venture out and undertake their daily chores of works. Several parts of the area are now affected. This videos is from the Gundra village in the Ganjam district of Odisha. The district was earlier declared as one of the vulnerable districts on the cyclone day.
By-Sonali Singh/101reporters
08:05 (IST)
Visuals from Odisha when Cyclone Titli hit coast
08:03 (IST)
Very severe cyclone Titli will completely cross the Odisha coast in one or two hours
The weather department in their 6 am bulletin claims that the landfall process is likely to continue till 8 am to 9 am today as the wall cloud in the rear sector of the cyclone is yet to enter completely into the land. Centre of the cyclone now lies over the land. It is reported to have crossed the south Odisha coast today. The Gopalpur coast of Odisha reported the gusting wind speed of 102 kmph. The current speed of the cyclone is said to be 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph.
Input by Sonali Singh/101reporters
Image courtesy: Skymet Weather
07:52 (IST)
Ganjam city hit by storm
The streets of Ganjam city are now witnessing the impact of cyclone Titli which recently made landfall and is now hovering over the coastal districts of Odisha. Heavy rains and strong winds welcomed the Gajam residents today morning.
By Bibhuti Mohapatra/101reporters
07:47 (IST)
'Very severe cyclonic storm' makes landfall near Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh
07:43 (IST)
Strong winds lash Gopalpur
A red alert has been issued in all districts of Odisha with wind velocity peaking at around 126 kilometre per hour. The long standing palm trees are bending over due to the strong gusty winds. In its advisory, the NDMA has warned people against venturing out and has asked them to keep
By Bibhuti Mohapatra/101reporters
07:25 (IST)
Damages now visible in Odisha
Cyclone Titlli made landfall an hour ago but the damages caused by the very severe cyclonic storm are now becoming visible as the many roads are now reported to be blocked in Odisha due to the uprooting of trees. This picture is from the Ganjam district where a road is seemed to be blocked by the impact of the storm.
By Bibhuti Mohapatra/101reporters
07:20 (IST)
Strong winds in 16 Odisha districts till 8am, says Met Department
The Odisha weather department in its early morning bulletin has said that strong surface wind is likely to bash 16 districts of Odisha from 4am to 8am today. The bulletin said, "The latest doppler weather radar and satellite images indicate that moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, intense rainfall and strong surface winds are very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Anugul and Raygda districts of Odisha.”
By-Manish Kumar/101reporters
07:19 (IST)
Rain lashes Bhubaneswar, surface winds accompanied
Bhubaneswar has been receiving downpour since last night. Since the dawn, the state capital is receiving rains along with strong winds. Odisha's coastline adjoining Puri district is merely 65 kilometres away from the state's capital. The electricity department has also cut down the electricity in many parts to ensure no untoward incident takes places in the city in the wake of the Cyclone Titli.
By Manish Kumar/101reporters
07:14 (IST)
Visuals from Gopalpur in Odisha, where 'very severe cyclonic storm' made landfall
07:13 (IST)
Nearly 3 lakh people evacuated in Odisha
As many as 3 lakh people had been evacuated in Odisha till Wednesday night in view of severe cyclonic storm Titli, which hit the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday morning. The people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Khordha districts.
IANS
07:09 (IST)
Coastal districts face strong winds, heavy rainfall as Titli makes landfall
07:04 (IST)
Cyclone Titli hits Odisha coast, gusty winds lash coastal districts
The process of landfall of the very severe cyclone Titli started early Thursday with surface wind reaching speeds of 126 kmph at Gopalpur in Odisha's Ganjam district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.