Cyclone Titli in Odisha: Minister SN Patro warns people not to 'panic buy' essential commodities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's food supplies and consumer welfare minister SN Patro Wednesday appealed to the people not to go for panic buying of essential commodities as the very severe cyclone 'Titli' approaches the state's coast.

The people are not only buying extra provisions in view of the cyclone but also queuing up at petrol pumps to stock up on fuel.

Cyclone 'Titli' over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is likely to make a landfall between Gopalpur in Odisha and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh early Thursday morning at a speed of 145 kmph.

The minister said he has instructed all district collectors to keep a tab on the market as a section of traders are allegedly attempting to hoard essential items.

The government will take stringent action against the hoaders, he said. "There are sufficient food materials in the state and the people should not go for panic buying in view of the cyclone," Patro said.

There is no need to procure more and people should purchase the required quantity of provisions, he added.

Meanwhile, the apex body of traders in the state 'Odisha Byabasayi Mahasangha' spokesman Sudhakar Panda said "The market has enough food items in store. There should be no panic buying."

He said the traders have been asked not to sell items like potatoes, onions and other items at high prices. "The people are requested to inform the Mahasangha if anyone charges more price on commodities," Panda said adding that the people may also lodge complaint with the district collectors.

People, specially in the coastal areas of the state were seen buying extra quantities of vegetables and other food items and even fuel in view of the cyclone. They are also demanding additional diesel for the generators to operate water pumps.

Commodities like candles and torches are also in high demand.