Cyclone Titli claims two lives, injures one in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha averts casualties; cyclonic storm likely to weaken by night

Cyclone Titli, which made landfall early Thursday morning, caused the death of two people in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam while one person was injured. There was no loss of life reported in the state of Odisha where the storm made landfall at 5.30 am near Gopalpur district.

The 'very severe cyclonic storm' uprooted trees and electric poles and damaged hutments in Odisha's Ganjam and Gajapati districts, but no reports of human loss of life or injury were reported, officials said. The cyclone also triggered heavy rainfall in at least three districts and caused minor damage to power and communication.

Odisha

"There has been no major damage or report of casualty received from any part of the state so far. Some destruction was reported from Ganjam and Gajapati districts," Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) BP Sethi said.

Power supply and telephone links got disrupted and road communication snapped due to uprooted trees at many places of Gajapati district which was reportedly the worst-hit in the state.

Efforts are on to clear roads blocked by uprooted trees and restore power supply in affected areas at the earliest, he said. In all, eight districts — Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore — have been affected by "very severe cyclone Titli", he said.

Cyclone Titli triggered heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ganjam, Gajapati and Puri districts of Odisha while the damage of hutments and asbestos-roofed houses, street lights, road blockade due to uprooted trees were reported from Ganjam.

Road communication between Paralakhemundi and Mohana and some other block headquarters in Gajapati had been disrupted under the impact of the cyclone, he said.

The Odisha government managed to avoid human casualties by evacuating at least 3 lakh people from low-lying areas in the five coastal districts before the cyclone made a landfall. They were accommodated in 1,112 cyclone shelters. Altogether, 105 pregnant women in Ganjam district and 18 in Jagatsinghpur have been shifted to hospitals, the SRC said.

Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, scores of trees and power poles were uprooted as heavy rains lashed Srikakulam district under the influence of the storm, the SDMA said. Rainfall ranging from 2 cm to 26 cm was recorded in several mandals of the district even as road communication network was vastly affected. The State Road Transport Corporation suspended its bus services as uprooted trees caused roadblocks at several places.

Transport Minister K Atchannaidu, who hails from Srikakulam, visited the affected mandals and is monitoring the situation. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a tele-conference with district authorities and instructed them to remain on high alert. "Every hour from now on is very crucial. The focus should be on relief measures and restoration of the communication network. Care should be taken to prevent the spread of communicable diseases," Naidu said.

NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in Srikakulam and neighbouring Vizianagaram districts to take up rescue and relief operations. The SDMA has set up a toll-free telephone no. 18004250101 at its Emergency Operations Centre to assist people in distress while control rooms have been opened in the three north coastal districts.

Cyclone Titli likely to weaken into a deep depression by Friday

The latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) report said cyclone Titli made the landfall between 4.30 and 5.30 am in the southwest coast of Gopalpur near Palasa in Andhra Pradesh with an estimated maximum sustained surface wind speed of 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph. The landfall process has been completed and "the centre of eye of cyclone Titli lies over the land", the IMD said.

Director of Meteorological (MeT) Centre Bhubaneswar HR Biswas said the "very severe cyclonic storm" (VSCS) is being monitored by the coastal Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam, Gopalpur and Paradip.

The system is now moving northeastwards towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and it will weaken gradually, it said. It is likely to weaken gradually becoming severe cyclonic storm around noon, cyclonic storm around evening and a deep depression by the morning of 12 October, IMD has predicted.

An East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said train services remained suspended between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram from both directions since 10 pm on Wednesday. He said the Palasa station in Andhra Pradesh was damaged and railway officials will reach there shortly. However, the train traffic is likely to resume regular operations after 6 pm on Thursday.

With inputs from PTI