Cyclone Titli: Chandrababu Naidu appeals to Narendra Modi to release Rs 1,200 cr on war footing for rehabilitaion work

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday wrote to the Centre a second time since 13 October, requesting a release of Rs 1,200 crore on a war footing to undertake rehabilitation work in cyclone Titli-hit Srikakulam district.

The cyclonic storm caused damage of over Rs 3,435 crore in Srikakulam district on 11 October. "The district has been pushed backwards by 20 years because of Titli. Coconut and cashew nut plantations were completely destroyed. The scars left over by Titli could be found everywhere in the district," Naidu said in the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The chief minister wrote the second letter with deep agony that the Centre did not respond to his first letter written on 13 October," the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a release late in the night. "The chief minister requested that the centre immediately release Rs 1,200 crore as relief on a war footing to take up restoration works," the CMO added.