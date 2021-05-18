Currently, all the 13 sate run universities are conducting online examinations for students

Amid the damage caused by the cyclone Tauktae in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to allow final year undergraduate students to appear for final year exams again. The chance will be given to only those students who could not appear in the exams due to the cyclone. All the arrangements will be done by the respective colleges. Hence, students have been advised to contact their colleges for the new schedule.

The announcement was made by Uday Samant, the Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra on social media. He took to Twitter to reassure students that those who have missed the exams need not worry.

चक्रीवादळाच्या आपत्तीमुळे ज्या विद्यार्थ्यांच्या पदवीच्या अंतिम वर्षाच्या परीक्षा होऊ शकल्या नाहीत, अशा विद्यार्थ्यांनी काळजी करू नये. संबंधित विद्यार्थ्यांनी आपल्या महाविद्यालयाशी संपर्क साधावा. संबंधित महाविद्यालय विद्यार्थ्यांच्या राहिलेल्या परीक्षेचे वेळापत्रक जाहीर करेल. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) May 17, 2021

Currently, all the 13 sate run universities are conducting online examinations for students.

The cyclone Tauktae has now modified itself into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm”.

At least six people have died and 17 injured even as it has swept the coastal regions of the state. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the preparations done to ensure the safety of the people.

On Monday, wind speeds hit 114 kilometres per hour in Mumbai and it was the "highest ever for Mumbai in any recent records”. The information was provided by state minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Today’s cyclone hit windspeeds of 114 kmph, highest ever for Mumbai in any recent records. This is a climatic pattern that we have started studying, along with its maximum impact points, water logging areas and types of trees that are damaged.

(3/5) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 17, 2021

As a precautionary measure, the Mumbai airport was shut down and even the Bandra-Worli sea link and the monorail services were suspended.

Waterlogging has been reported from low-lying areas of the city such as Mahalaxmi, Andheri, Hindmata, and King's Circle. There have been reports that at least two people have drowned. There were two deaths in Thane and three deaths were reported in neighbouring Raigad.