Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Chennai airport resumes operation; cyclonic storm to further weaken over next hrs but IMD exercises caution

Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Operations at Chennai airport had been suspended from 7 pm on Wednesday to 9 am on Thursday owing to adverse weather conditions in Chennai

Nivar is the second cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this year

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had initially predicted that Cyclone Nivar was likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' but has now estimated that it will intensify further.

Cyclone Nivar is expected to intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the late evening of 25 November, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for several districts, including Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri for 26 November.

Hyderabad is expected to experience heavy rainfall on 26-27 November in wake of cyclone Nivar, which will make landfall on the Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday, reported the Times of India .

NDRF chief SN Pradhan also said they are prepared for a "high level of intensity and the worst form" of the cyclonic storm as it surges from the Bay of Bengal towards the southern coastline.

Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby in view of cyclone Nivar, the "very severe cyclonic storm" which is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening.

According to IMD, Cyclone Nivar is very likely to intensify further into a "very severe cyclonic storm' by Wednesday evening. It is expected to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during 25 November late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

Due to cyclone Nivar, district collector of Nellore has issued instructions to close all schools for three days from Wednesday till 27 November, according to Nellore DEO.

"People from low lying areas evacuated. They will be provided with food, water, hand sanitisers and face masks. The fishermen advised not to venture into the sea," Narayanasamy said.

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy said today that the central control room operating from State Disaster Management Control Room would provide help to the public.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been coordinating with the Meteorological Department, National Disaster Response Force and State government officials as well.

Twelve departure and arrival flights from and to Chennai airport have been cancelled so far due to Cyclone Nivar, accprding to media reports.

Nine districts of Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rains due to the impact of cyclone Nivar, according to the Indian Express.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has set up a control room in every zone and one at Ripon Buildings, its headquarters. Apart from this, 1913 toll-free number can be called in case of any emergency.

The water level is expected to touch 22 feet around noon. The state government has ordered the PWD to release water once the level reaches 22 feet. The reservoir's total capacity is 24 feet.

PWD officials said they would release water from the Chembarambakkam reservoir at the rate of 1,000 cusecs by noon on Wednesday as Chennai and surrounding areas received heavy rains since Tuesday night due to cyclone Nivar.

It is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by afternoon.

According to India Meteorological Department, the severe cyclonic storm Nivar has moved west-northwestwards and lay centered over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 290 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 300 km east southeast of Puducherry and 350 km south southeast of Chennai.

Here is a list of emergency helplines released by the government:

The IMD has sounded a red alert in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts, reported The New Indian Express.

Strong winds and rough seas are being witnessed at Mamallapuram ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Nivar between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during midnight today and early hours of 26 November, reported ANI.

Seven gates out of the 19 of Chembarambakkam Lake in Chennai have been opened. For the first time in around five years, the gates of the reservoir has been opened. Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami visited the area as the gates were being opened

The shutters of the Chembarambakkam reservoir in Chennai were opened up earlier to let out 1,000 cusecs of water amid heavy rainfall in Chennai. Cyclone Nivar is set to make landfall later tonight or on early Thursday morning.

Mohapatra adds: “There will be strong winds and heavy rain. The most impact will be in Puducherry and Karaikal.”

IMD Director General of Meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told ANI that the maximum impact of the cyclone will be felt in Puducherry. “Cyclone Nivar is gradually intensifying,” he says. “It could cause structural damage, uprooting of trees, damage to thatched/tin houses and damage to banana and paddy crops.”

Ahead of the Cyclone Nivar's landfall, two trains have been fully cancelled for today, three for tomorrow and one for 28 November, as per the Southern Railways, reports ANI. A total of five trains partially cancelled.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday for 13 districts tomorrow (26 November), local news reports suggest. These districts includes Chennai. More details awaited.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan says the party has cancelled programmes under the “Vetrivel Yatra” in Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and two other places in the state due to Cyclone Nivar, reports ANI. The tour, which started on 6 November, will now culminate on 5 December at Thiruchendur, said Murugan.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visits Chembarambakkam reservoir, whose shutters were released at noon today, to review the situation.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours," the IMD said.

In its latest bulletin on Wednesday, the IMD said NIVAR over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs of today at about 290 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 300 km east southeast of Puducherry and 350 km south southeast of Chennai.

Severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours and cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Wednesday midnight or early Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

For the trains fully cancelled by Railways in view of cycone nivar, full refund of fare will be granted on ticket cancellations. The time limit for availing refunds has also been extended to six months from the date of journey, the Indian Express reported.

The Southern Railway has announced cancellation of several special train services to destinations that are likely to be affected by cyclone Nivar and to other destinations due to operational difficulties

"The Army is ready to assist the government and civil administration in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, maintaining communication with concerned officials", a defence press release said

The Indian Army is ready to deploy 12 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) teams and two Engineer Task Force units during Cyclone Nivar.

The cyclone is expected to take more time to make landfall as it is moving slower than usual. A report by The Times of India has quoted a former IMD official as saying that cyclones usually move at 10-20 kmph but Nivar is moving at an average speed of 5-6 kmph.

"About more than 30,000 people have been evacuated from Tamil Nadu and 7,000 people have been evacuated from Puducherry. Central, state and local governments are working in tandem. All efforts are being made to minimise damage," said NDRF chief SN Pradhan on Wednesday.

In a video message, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi appealed to the residents to stay indoors. She also asked people to move to safer places wherever there is a need.

The Puducherry government has said the administrative machinery is fully geared up to meet any exigency arising out of the situation. The union territory has been experiencing intermittent moderate rain influenced by the cyclonic storm.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has said that a severe thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur over Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Puducherry, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai districts of Tamil Nadu within the next three hours.

Due to Cyclone Nivar aircraft operations at AAI Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1900hrs of 25.11.2020 (today) to 0700hrs of 26.11.2020 (tomorrow), reports ANI. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of approching Cyclone.

Chennai Metro Rail has said that the last Metro Train Services today (25.11.2020) from all terminals will leave at 07.00 pm so as to end the train operations at 08.00 pm. Train service will resume tomorrow depending on the weather conditions.

"The company is also ready to meet the requirements of safety of the people in neighbouring villages besides extending support to the district administration," he said.

Individual teams have been set up to monitor and tackle the situation. A control room, which will function round the clock, has also been set up to coordinate with government authorities, an official told PTI.

NLC India Ltd on Wednesday said it has taken all precautionary measures at its facilities and ensured preparedness in sectors, including mining and power generation, in view of cyclone Nivar all set to cross the Eastern coast.

'Nivar would intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and it is likely to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before dawn on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Gusty winds and rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday leaving several areas inundated and authorities have housed over one lakh people in shelters as severe cyclone 'Nivar' hurtled towards the coast.

Cyclone Nivar has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and lay centered about 90 km east-southeast of Cuddalore and 150 km east-southeast of Puducherry, according to IMD.

"Cyclone Nivar may make landfall after 2 am on 26 November. Over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated in Puducherry," said NDRF chief SN Pradhan

Over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated in Puducherry, says NDRF Director-General SN Pradhan

Already, Wednesday was a public holiday. With the cyclonic weather continuing, the administration declared Thursday too as a public holiday for departments and educational institutions. The holiday is declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The territorial administration declared on Thursday a public holiday for all departments and educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, reports The Hindu.

"At the moment, we do not foresee any delay for fulfilling our existing order book," he said.

"Our Chennai plant is closed due to the cyclone as a precautionary measure. We expect to resume operations from November 27....as per the emergency protocols all preventive measures for the cyclone are in place," he said in a statement.

The city-based heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer expects to resume operations at the facility from November 27, company President-Human Resources, NV Balachandar said.

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has closed the Chennai plant as a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Nivar which is expected to cross the coast later tonight, a company official said on Wednesday.

NDRF chief SN Pradhan says all preparations have been done to “tide over the worst challenge that is put up by the cyclone”.

Meanwhile, 20 teams have been kept on standby at Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh, Cuttack in Odisha and Thrissur in Kerala.

The National Disaster Response Force has deployed 30 teams on the ground in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh as the cyclone moves ahead from the Bay of Bengal towards the coastal areas, reports PTI.

For the trains fully cancelled by Railways in view of Cyclone NIVAR, full refund of fare will be granted on ticket cancellations. The time limit for availing refunds has also been extended to six months from the date of journey, the Railways said.

Owing to the onset of Cyclone NIVAR, Southern Railway has announced cancellation of several special train services to destinations that are likely to be affected by unprecedented rains/cyclonic landfall and to other destinations due to operational difficulties.

'Nivar' is forecast intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and is likely to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before dawn on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The Railways has cancelled over a dozen special trains on 25 and 26 November scheduled to either originate from and terminate in the southern states of the country in view of the impending cyclone Nivar, and offered full refund, reports PTI.

Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours on Thursday, bringing heavy rains to the Union Territory and neighbouring Tamil Nadu, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Puducherry continued to receive rainfall as cyclone Nivar made landfall on Wednesday morning. Cyclone will now move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during the next three hours, says India Meteorological Department (IMD)

According to the IMD, Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu received 246 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am Wednesday and 2.30 am Thursday while Puducherry received 237 mm, Chennai 89 mm, Karaikal 86 mm, and Nagapatnam 63 mm during the same period.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in 16 districts on Thursday. These include Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet.

The official Twitter handle of AAI Chennai Airport said "The closure of Chennaiairport due to cyclone Nivar stands extended till 9.00 hrs of 26.11.2020, on assessing the prevailing climatic conditions and taking passenger safety as top priority. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

Officials at the Chennai International Airport have announced that flight operations will continue to remain suspended till 9 am on Thursday, keeping in mind the safety of the traveller amid the prevailing weather.

Officials at the Chennai International Airport have resumed flights services to and from the city. Operations at Chennai airport had been suspended from 7 pm on Wednesday to 9 am on Thursday owing to adverse weather conditions in Chennai.

The intensity of the cyclone will decrease after 3 am but rainfall is expected to continue tomorrow, news agency ANI quotes S Balachandran, IMD Chennai as saying.

Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 40 km east southeast of Puducherry.Landfall process commence.Centre of cyclone to cross coast near puducherry within next 3 hours. visit https://t.co/XZd6NinWQK pic.twitter.com/aDT1MZJYbZ

As per the IMD's 10.30 pm bulletin, Nivar touched the coast and has started the landfall process. "Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 40 km east southeast of Puducherry. .Centre of cyclone to cross coast near Puducherry within next 3 hours," it said

Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 40 km east southeast of Puducherry.LANDFALL PROCESS CONTINUES.CENTRE OF CYCLONE TO CROSS COAST NEAR PUDUCHERRY WITHIN NEXT 3 HOURS WITH WIND SPEED OF 120-130 KMPH GUSTING TO 145 KMPH. pic.twitter.com/5SJTQexHcT

With the owners one after the other parking their vehicles, the bridge was lined up with swanky cars on both sides of the overpass presenting a never before seen spectacle, civic workers said.

Before the very severe cyclonic storm NIvar made landfall, residents of one of the worst hit areas during the 2015 deluge in Chennai found a flyover the safer place to park their cars to avert their vehicles from getting submerged. Determined to avoid a repeat of the 2015 scenario when scores of four-wheelers were filled with flood waters, several residents of Madipakkam in the southern part of the city left their vehicles on the margins of the bridge overlooking the Mass Rapid Transit System railway station in nearby Velacherry.

Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours on Thursday, bringing heavy rains to the Union Territory and neighbouring Tamil Nadu, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Puducherry continued to receive rainfall as cyclone Nivar made landfall on Wednesday morning. Cyclone will now move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during the next three hours, says India Meteorological Department (IMD)

According to the IMD, Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu received 246 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am Wednesday and 2.30 am Thursday while Puducherry received 237 mm, Chennai 89 mm, Karaikal 86 mm, and Nagapatnam 63 mm during the same period.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in 16 districts on Thursday. These include Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet.

The official Twitter handle of AAI Chennai Airport said "The closure of Chennaiairport due to cyclone Nivar stands extended till 9.00 hrs of 26.11.2020, on assessing the prevailing climatic conditions and taking passenger safety as top priority. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

Officials at the Chennai International Airport have announced that flight operations will continue to remain suspended till 9 am on Thursday, keeping in mind the safety of the traveller amid the prevailing weather.

Officials at the Chennai International Airport have resumed flights services to and from the city. Operations at Chennai airport had been suspended from 7 pm on Wednesday to 9 am on Thursday owing to adverse weather conditions in Chennai.

Officials at the Chennai International Airport have announced that flight operations will continue to remain suspended till 9 am on Thursday, keeping in mind the safety of the traveller amid the prevailing weather.

The 'very severe cyclonic storm' Nivar has now weakened into a 'severe cyclonic storm', according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The landfall process of very severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' has commenced and it would cross the coast soon, the Indian Meteorological Department said late Wednesday night.

The IMD, on its twitter handle said, "Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 km east-southeast ofCuddalore, about 40 km east southeast of Puducherry. Landfall process commence [sic]. Centre of cyclone to cross coast nearpuducherry within next 3 hours."

Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have taken a slew of measures to handle the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm, which has led to heavy rainfall in several regions.

Over one lakh people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in order to "tide over the worst challenge" put up by Cyclone Nivar, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief said on Wednesday.

The National Disaster Response Force has earmarked a total of 50 teams ―with 30 being deployed on the ground in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh ― in view of the cyclone moving ahead from the Bay of Bengal towards the coastal areas.

Twenty teams have been kept on standby at Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh), Cuttack (Odisha) and Thrissur (Kerala). SN Pradhan, the director general of the federal disaster response force, said all preparations have been done to "tide over the worst challenge that is put up by the cyclone".

"As per reports last received, the cyclone may make a landfall a little later than earlier predicted and it could be after 2 or 3 am on Thursday or on November 26," Pradhan said in a recorded audio-visual message. The speed is going to be that of a very severe cyclonic storm which is 130-145 kms per hour with gusting winds, he said.

The landfall is expected to take place between Mamallapuram and Karaikal. "As per latest reports, more than one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry about 1,000-2,000 people have been evacuated by the local authorities and the NDRF," he said.

He said there is "perfect coordination" between the state and central authorities which are monitoring the cyclone and the force is prepared with equipment such as \ cutters and boats to help rescue those trapped and ensure resumption of normal life. "A total of 25 NDRF teams are deployed on the likely affected coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh after consultation with state authorities.

"Out of these, 15 teams have been deployed in costal districts of Tamil Nadu. Six have been positioned at Cuddalore, three at Viluppuram, two teams each at Chennai and Chengalpattu, while one team each at Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts," an NDRF spokesperson said. Besides, three teams are deployed at Pondicherry and one team at Karaikal, he said.

Three NDRF teams have been deployed at Nellore district and one team at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, the spokesperson said. Sensing severity of the situation, five additional NDRF teams have also been kept on alert at Vijayawada and two teams at Vishakhapatnam for immediate backup, he said.

"In view of the current COVID-19 scenario, NDRF teams are equipped with appropriate PPE/special kits," he added.

Chennai airport shut

The Chennai international airport has been closed till 7 am on Thursday amid bad weather conditions caused by Cyclone Nivar, the civil aviation ministry said.

Gusty winds and rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, leaving several areas inundated. Authorities have housed over one lakh people in shelters as the severe cyclone hurtled towards the coast.

"As a measure of safety and precaution, the Chennai Airport has been temporarily closed from 1900 to 0700 hrs IST due to the bad weather conditions caused by Cyclone Nivar. Due coordination was done with all stakeholders," the ministry said on Twitter.

Naval ships, aircraft and rescue teams have been alerted and are kept on standby.

Nivar would intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and it is likely to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before dawn on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

With rains drenching parts of the state, authorities have evacuated over one lakh people and housed them in shelters besides disconnecting power supply in vulnerable areas as a precautionary measure.

While Chief Minister K Palaniswami declared Thursday a public holiday for 13 districts, a government order included three more districts considering the safety of people in view of the cyclone.

Revenue minister RB Udhayakumar said 1,03,291 people including children have been housed in 1,000 relief centres. Food, water and all other essentials including masks to help prevent coronavirus have been made available to them in the relief centres, he said.

A senior official said subsequently, the number has increased to 1,21,152.

According to the government, these people have been housed in shelters at Ariyalur, Chengelpet, Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, and Villupuram districts.

As a precautionary measure, electricity distribution was stopped to consumers in several regions falling under such districts and especially areas that have overhead power transmission lines witnessed power cut since noon.

Civic authorities meanwhile removed banners and hoardings in several districts including Chennai and Vellore expecting squally winds.

Police personnel placed barricades in arterial roads and important intersections in coastal districts to bar movement of vehicles and the government appealed to the people to stay indoors.

Southern Railway said eight trains including the Danapur-KSR Bengaluru Special were diverted skipping Chennai and 10 trains including the Chennai Central-Coimbatore Special were cancelled.

Under the influence of the cyclone, coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kariakal regions are likely to receive rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy showers at a few places and extremely heavy rains at isolated places.

Surplus water was released from Chembarambakkam lake, one of the key drinking water sources to the city, since it almost neared its full level, the government said.

PWD officials said 1,000 cusecs was released from the lake as the level stood at 22 feet of the total 24 feet.

Chennai and its suburbs, which received heavy overnight rains, continued to witness intermittent showers coupled with strong winds with low-lying areas getting inundated and water entering houses in such localities.

The government said it has nominated IAS official V Arun Roy to oversee relief activities in Chengelpet district.

Civic body officials said stagnant water was pumped out by deploying heavy duty motors and fallen trees were being removed immediately.

Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengelpet, Tiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Nagapattinam are the districts where the holiday is applicable tomorrow and Wednesday has already been declared a holiday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said all AAP volunteers should be ready to help wherever needed.

The AAP national convenor said he hopes the Central and state governments are equipped to handle the situation.

"My prayers for the safety of coastal people of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh from cyclone Nivar. Hope state govts and central govt are all equipped to handle this cyclone. All AAP volunteers should be ready to help wherever needed," Kejriwal tweeted.