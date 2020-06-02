You are here:
Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks people to stay alert, says next two days crucial for coastal areas

India Press Trust of India Jun 02, 2020 21:43:57 IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked people to stay alert in view of the impending cyclonic storm `Nisarga'.

He had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the storm and Modi assured all necessary help from the Union government, he said.

In a televised address, Thackeray asked people to stay alert as the storm is expected to hit the state's coastal belt on Wednesday afternoon, and shared a list of `do's and dont's' in the situation.

"The cyclone could be more severe than the ones the state has faced till now....Tomorrow and the day after are crucial in coastal areas," he said.

"Activities which had resumed (as part of easing of lockdown to contain coronavirus) will be kept shut there for the next two days in view of the cyclone...people should remain alert, Thackeray said.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 21:43:57 IST



