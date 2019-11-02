Cyclone Maha likely to intensify into 'very severe' cyclonic storm by today evening; moderately heavy rains predicted over Gujarat, Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep and parts of Gujarat experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday as Cyclone Maha, which was earlier predicted to spare the archipelago and pass without making landfall, is now expected to rechart its course in the east-northeast direction. It is highly likely that the cyclone might intensify into a 'very severe' cyclone by Saturday evening, weatherman said.

The India Meteorological Department in Gujarat has predicted that the severe cyclonic storm Maha is likely to intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' within the next 12 hours.

At present, Cyclone Maha is moving in the northwest direction over the west-central Arabian Sea, and it will continue to move in the same direction until 4 November. However, it is highly likely that the storm may recurve in east-northeast direction towards Gujarat coast by 5 November, SkymetWeather reported. The storm, according to IMD, currently lies centered near 13.5°N/55.0°E. However, after the re-curvature, it is very likely to weaken gradually while moving east-northeastwards.

Speaking to ANI, Jayant Sarkar, Director of IMD Gujarat, said: "The movement of the cyclone MAHA over the east-central Arabian Sea is northwestwards, and it is later likely to recurve north eastwards towards Gujarat and intensify into a very severe cyclone." Sarkar also stated that southern parts of Gujarat are likely to receive heavy rainfall on 6 and 7 November, with the possibility of a thunderstorm on 2 November.

IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall at most places on the western coast with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Saurashtra and Gujarat region from 6 November evening to 8 November morning. North central Maharashtra and north Konkan belt may also witness thunderstorms and moderate showers.

Earlier on Friday, IMD predicted that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds, and moderate to heavy rainfall will occur in the districts of Pune, Raigad and Nashik in Maharashtra during the next 4 hours. The sea condition is high to very high over the east-central Arabian Sea and will likely become phenomenal from the evening and rough to very rough over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.

Fishermen are advised not to venture along in the areas near Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra Coasts and the east-central Arabian Sea.

The Navy on Thursday had directed the Naval officer-in-charge (NOIC) Lakshadweep and Minicoy (L&M) and INS Dweeprakshak at Kavaratti to take all precautions in coordinating with the Union Territory of Lakshadweep (UTL) administration to ensure the safety of men and materials.

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba had reviewed the preparedness of the island administration through video conference on Wednesday.

With inputs from agencies

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.