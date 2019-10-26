Cyclone Kyarr likely to intensify into extremely severe storm in next 24 hours, to bring rains, thundershowers to Saurashtra, south Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra are likely to receive light to moderate rains and thundershowers over the next four days with cyclonic storm "Kyarr" hovering over the Arabian Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The met department said the sea will become "rough to very rough" along and off the south Gujarat coast during the next 24 hours until Sunday afternoon. The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into south Gujarat coast for the period due to the prevailing sea condition.

"Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off south Gujarat coast during the next twenty four hours. Sea will be rough to very rough along and off south Gujarat coast during next 24 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into south Gujarat coast during the next 24 hours," the IMD bulletin said.

The met department said a few places in South Gujarat districts like Dangs, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Valsad and Navsari, and Amreli, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Junagadh in Saurashtra and Union Territory of Daman and Diu will receive "light to moderate rain/ thundershowers", mainly due to the impact of the cyclone, till Tuesday.

The met department further said "very severe cyclonic storm" "Kyarr" over east-central Arabian Sea moved west- north-westwards with a speed of 14 kmph.

At 11.30 am on Saturday, it lay centred about 350 kilometres (km) west-southwest of Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), 410 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 1690 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman).

"It is very likely to move west-north-westwards towards Oman coast during the next five days. It is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours," as per IMD.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .