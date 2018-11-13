Cyclone Gaja likely to become 'marginally severe' in next 24 hours; parts of Tamil Nadu may receive heavy rainfall tomorrow

Delhi: Head of national weather forecasting centre at Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) K Sathi Devi on Tuesday said that there is a possibility of Gaja becoming a marginally severe cyclonic storm.

"At present, Gaja Cyclone is maintaining the intensity of a cyclonic storm. However, there is a slight possibility of it becoming a marginal severe cyclonic storm. We are expecting it to happen within the next 24 hours".

She also added that extremely heavy rainfall is expected in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, "From tomorrow evening, there may be an increase in isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh. On 15 November, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu".

Chennai's meteorological department Director S Balachandran warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till 15 November.

Balachandran said, "Cyclone Gaja is lying about 790 kilometres northeast of Nagapattinam. It is expected to move in south-southwest direction and cross between Pamban and Cuddalore by the afternoon of 15 November. As the system crosses from some districts, wind speed of 80 to 90 km/hr is expected to blow over this region. In few places, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected. The fishermen are advised not to enter sea till 15 November".

"Heavy rainfall is expected to hit north coastal Tamil Nadu from the evening of 14 November and is likely to continue till 16 November. South Tamil Nadu will also experience heavy rainfall on 15 November, and isolated areas to experience rainfall on 16 November. Heavy rainfall is also expected in the south coastal region of Andhra Pradesh during the course of three days, from 14 November evening to 16 November. Kerala will also receive rainfall on 15-16 November," the Indian Meteorological Department has said.

In the wake of the cyclonic situation, a red alert has been issued for the administration in parts of Tamil Nadu to keep the government authorities ready to mobilise resources to meet any eventuality.