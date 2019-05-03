Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: Meghalaya govt seeks deployment of NDRF as hurricane heads towards West Bengal

Cyclone Fani in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, LATEST News and updates | Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the Election Commission of having scuttled his plans on cyclone rescue and relief operations.

A special notice from the West Bengal government says, "Every primary and high school in the districts should be prepared for any sort of emergency. The keys should be handed over to either local people or the teachers. No flood victim or evacuated villager should wait for shelter."

At a press conference, Sanjeev Bandhopadhyay, Deputy DGM, Indian Meteorological Department, said, “Cyclone Fani has weakened to a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and is now 200 kilometres southwest from the coastal area of Digha in East Midnapore district and 340 kilometres southwest of Kolkata. The cyclone is expected to weaken further in the next nine hours. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in West Bengal at a speed of 80-115 kmph at midnight. There is a possibility of the cyclone entering earlier in the evening."

At a press conference, BJP’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia said, “Eight districts in West Bengal will be affected due to cyclone Fani. All political programmes remain cancelled from the BJP. We request all to stay in their districts. We pray this doesn’t create much damage. BJP will keep politics aside. If the state government needs any assistance from us, our party workers are ready to help in rescue and relief. We are standing by the CM.”

A 32-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl at the Railway Hospital in Bhubaneswar at 11:03 am, just as Cyclone Fani was passing through Odisha. The baby was named after the cyclonic storm, Fani, reported ANI.

The woman is a railway employee and works as a helper at at the Coach Repair Workshop at Mancheswar. Both the mother and the child are fine. The cyclone had put a lot of pregnant women in danger, it was reported on Thursday.

Bhubaneswar has borne some of the worst brunt of Cyclone Fani with widespread damage at not just the city airport but across the city. The city now stares at one of the most extensive reconstruction efforts.

Sanjeev Bandhopadhyay, Deputy DGM Meteorological Department has held a press conference to announce that the "extremely severe cyclonic storm" had crossed Puri from 8 am to 10 am, the eye of the storm is now on land and that it has weakened to a "severe cyclonic storm." On 4 May, the storm will enter Bangladesh and from 5 May onwards things will be normalised, he said.

News reports have said that six people have died in Kendrapada and Nayapalli in Odisha in what are the very first reports of casualty from the state. The Odisha government has not confirmed any deaths yet.

With the cyclonic storm showing the very first signs of letting up in Odisha, National Disaster Response Force teams have already begun work in Balasore district of Odisha and Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department has said that Fani looks to weaken in the next three hours. At his rally in Rajasthan's Hindaun, Narendra Modi promised a Rs 1,000 crore relief package for Cyclone Fani. "I conducted a meeting on the level of preparedness," the prime minister said on Friday.

The concrete ghats of old and new Digha sea beach gave away at around 11 am on Friday, as the cyclone hit Bengal. The West Bengal government has been evacuating tourists on a war footing. So far, 70,000 families have been evacuated from the coastal belt of Bengal already and further evacuation efforts are underway.

Indian Navy's P-8I and Dornier are being scheduled to be launched on Friday afternoon to undertake aerial survey to assess the extent of impact and devastation after Cyclone Fani crossed the Odisha coast. Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra Pradesh, confirmed India Met Department. Speaking to ANI, Mrityunjay Mohapatra from IMD, Delhi said, "So, we have issued a de-warning. Three districts in Andhra Pradesh were impacted by heavy rainfall."

Kolkata airport is functional, however, airport authorities have asked airlines to cancel both domestic and international flights from 3:00 pm on Friday till 8:30 am on Saturday in the wake of cyclone Fani. Technicians and engineers along with emergency systems have been put on standby at Kolkata airport.

North coastal Andhra Pradesh is facing a flood threat as Cyclone Fani has crossed the Indian coast 15 kilometres off Gopalpur in Odisha. Rivers originating from Odisha are expected to be in spate, Srikakulam collector, J Nivas said.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the impact is likely to reduce and Cyclone Fani is likely to move towards the West Bengal coast. The system is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, weaken gradually and emerge into Gangetic West Bengal as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph by early Saturday.

Fani is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, close to Puri before 11 am with a maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph. After the landfall., the system is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, weaken gradually and emerge into Gangetic West Bengal as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph by early Saturday.

It is very likely to continue to move further north-northeastwards and emerge into Bangladesh on 4 May evening as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph.

Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at 8 am. Part of the eye lies over land at 8.30 am. The entire process of eye entering into the land will be completed in next two hours. Current wind speed of the storm is 175 to 185 kmph in Puri gusting to 195 kmph. Puri reported maximum sustained windspeed of 142 km/h gusting to 174 km/h at 7:30 am today.

Reports said that even with a wind speed of 175 kmph gusting up to 200 kmph, that is not just the worry with Cyclone Fani. The tidal surge, which experts have predicted could go up to 30 feet, that will submerge several coastal and low lying areas.

The India Met Department has confirmed the impact of the landfall process has begun already in Odisha. The wind speed of the storm is 175 kmph. The eye of the storm will hit the landmass at point of time now, said Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi. Speaking to reporters, IMD chief HR Biswas said, "The impact of landfall process has started. Fani will make a landfall between 8-11 am. In the morning at 6:31 am it was 70 km south-southwest of Puri, it is moving now."

Cyclone Fani is making landfall right now near Puri in Odisha as a Category 4 storm. Meteorologists have dubbed the extremely severe storm as one of the strongest landfalling cyclones in the country's recorded history.

Cyclone Fani has reached close to Odisha coast near Puri. The wind speed of the storm is 175 kmph. The eye of the storm will hit the landmass at point of time now, said Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi.

Cyclone Fani is very likely to cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of Puri during 3 May forenoon with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph. Landfall process is very likely to continue till noon of Friday.

Being touted as India's worst cyclone in the past 20 years, Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall on the coast of Odisha near Puri around noon today. Reports, however, have conflicting time regarding the landfall. While some said the landfall process will start from 8 am, other reports said the landfall can be around noon or even later even in the day.

The Indian Meteorological Department's morning bulletin states that the extremely severe Cyclone Fani law centered about 80 kilometres south-southwest of Puri, 65 kilometres southeast of Gopalpur and 280 kilometres east-northeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast near to Puri in between 8 to 10 am with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph. The landfall process is very likely to continue till noon/afternoon of 3rd May.

The ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm Fani is expected to make a landfall near the pilgrim town of Puri in Odisha on Friday early afternoon. The state government has issued a safety advisory and asked people to remain indoors.

The landfall is expected to last for a period of four to five hours and over 11 lakh people have been evacuated all over Odisha from vulnerable and low-lying areas. The most vulnerable districts are Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Naygarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore. Around 4,000 shelters, including 880 specially designed cyclone centres, are housing the evacuees.

All shops, business establishments, private and government offices except those associated with relief and rescue operations will remain closed. Chief Secretary AP Padhi said, "There may be a lull before the storm, but it will be the most dangerous phase and people should be extremely careful and keep indoor.”

Fani, according to sources, has gathered speed and is rolling dangerously towards the coast clocking 17 km per hour and lay 275 km south-southwest of Puri around 9.30 pm on 2 May. Navy, Air Force, Army and Coast Guard have already been put on high alert and personnel of National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and fire service have also been deployed in vulnerable areas.

Leave of all doctors and health officials and police personnel have been cancelled. The Railways said a large number trains have been cancelled as a precautionary measure. The East Coast Railway has cancelled over 147 trains till 4 May, an ECoR official said in Bhubaneswar. Three special trains were run from Puri to Howrah and Shalimar in West Bengal on Thursday to facilitate the evacuation of tourists.

Flight operations from Bhubaneswar airport are also suspended for 24 hours from Thursday midnight. India's biggest oil and gas producer ONGC has removed close to 500 of its employees from offshore installations in the Bay of Bengal and moved drilling rigs to safer locations.

After crossing Odisha, the cyclone is likely to move towards West Bengal and is still likely to impact parts of the northeast, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. There is forecast of massive tides that could surge up to 1.5 metres during the landfall. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea.

With inputs from PTI

