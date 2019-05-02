Sponsored by

Cyclone Fani Latest updates: Women in advanced stages of pregnancy shifted to hospitals in Odisha; Modi's Chaibasa rally postponed

India FP Staff May 02, 2019 23:12:06 IST
  • 23:07 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    IMD says Cyclone Fani lay 275 km south-southwest of Puri as of 9.30 pm. It will move north-northeastwards to make a landfall between Gopalpur and Chandbali on 3 May.

  • 23:05 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    Indian Navy releases photos of a warship deployed in the Bay of Bengal

  • 23:03 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha

    Over 1000 women in advanced stages of pregnancy shifted to hospitals

    The Odisha government issued instructions to shift women in their advanced stage of pregnancy to nearby hospitals, as part of its evacuation drive in the coastal areas.

    "More than 1000 pregnant women have been admitted in different hospitals. As Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had given specific instruction to take care of women, children and elderly persons during the storm, we shifted the pregnant women to hospitals on a priority basis," Sangram Mohapatra, the spokesperson at the special relief commissioner's office (SRC), said.

    PTI

  • 22:57 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from Jharkhand

    Narendra Modi's Chaibasa rally postponed

    The election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chaibasa on 5 May has been deferred by a day due to impending impact of the approaching cyclone Fani. (PTI)

  • 22:56 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update in Odisha

    Control rooms opened

    As the 'extremely severe' cyclone Fani is all set to hit Odisha coast in the next few hours, the Odisha Government has opened a round-the-clock control room in all districts and at the state level too. For any kind of help, people can all on these numbers.
     

    Departmental helpline numbers:

    State EOD – 2534177/1070
    Industries – 2535670
    CE FC & BM LMB WR – 2395951/2395953
    RD 2390921
    F&ARD – 2531771
    W&CD&MS – 2394810
    ST&SC – 2536672/2322757
    Home – 2322511
    School&Mass Education – 2393531
    BMC – 2431253
    A&FRD – 2394907
    Energy - 2391399

    Districtwise control room numbers

    Angul – 06764-230980
    Balasore – 06782-262286/262647
    Baragarh – 06646-232112
    Bhadrak – 06784-251881
    Bolangir – 06652-232452/230969
    Boudh – 06841-222023
    Cuttack – 0671-2507842, 9337419494
    Deogarh – 06641-226843
    Dhenkanal – 96762-226507,221376
    Gajapati – 06815-222943
    Ganjam – 06811-263978
    Jagatsinghpur – 06724-220368
    Jajpur – 06728-222648
    Jharsuguda – 06645-272902/271692
    Kalahandi – 06670-230455
    Kandhamal – 06842-253650/255602
    Kendrapara – 06727-232803
    Keonjhar – 06766-255437
    Khurda – 06755-220002
    Koraput – 06852-251381
    Malkangiri – 06861-230442/231372
    Mayurbhanj – 06792-252759
    Nawarangapur – 06858-222434
    Nayagarh – 06753-252978
    Naupada – 06678-225357
    Puri – 06752-223237
    Rayagada – 06856-224062,224082
    Sambalpur – 0663-2412407
    Subarnapur – 06654-220362
    Sundargarh – 06622-272233

    Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro

  • 22:37 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha

    Rayagada CDMO suspended

    Odisha Government on Thursday suspended Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Rayagada Siva Prasad Padhi for dereliction of duty. The Health and Family Welfare Department has issued an order in this regard.

    The government had cancelled holidays of all employees serving for emergency duty and asked employees who are in leave to join duty immediacy.

    However, Padhi did not follow the order as a result he has been suspended, sources said. Padhi has been asked to stay at Rayagada headquarters.

    Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro

  • 22:34 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    IMD cautions not to be deceived by cyclone's 'calm' eye

    IMD has cautioned people to not lower guard after the first arm of Cyclone Fani hits the east coast and moves forward, bringing the eye of the storm into the focus which is very calm. As the eye inches forward, the very calmness brings further destruction as the second arm of the cyclone is equally violent.
     
    An eye is the centre of a cyclone, which is calm, while the strong winds that circle it are known as the arms of the storm.
     
    "There is a tendency to be complacent after the first arm of the cyclone moves ahead. The first arm brings destruction. The eye, which covers an area of 30-40 kilometres, is usually calm. But as the eye moves forward it is replaced by the second arm of the cyclone which is equally destructive," Mritunjay Mohapatra, head of the cyclone warning division and additional director general of the India Meteorological Department, told PTI.

  • 22:30 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha

    Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviews preparedness ahead of cyclone

  • 22:30 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha

    Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviews preparedness ahead of cyclone

  • 22:28 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    223 trains cancelled along Kolkata-Chennai route

    As many as 223 trains along the Odisha coastline in the Kolkata-Chennai route have been cancelled in view of cyclone Fani which is likely to hit the eastern state by 3 May. These include 140 Mail/Express trains and 83 passenger trains.

    PTI

  • 22:26 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha

    Villagers of Chandrabhaga fishing village arrive to take shelter at a government run school building after they were evacuated by the authorities in Puri district in Odisha.

    Image courtesy: AP

  • 22:19 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal

    Administration asked to ensure tourists leave vulnerable areas

    Purba Medinipur District Administration directs Sub Divisional Officer of Contai to take immediate measures to ensure that all tourists leave Digha, Mandarmani, Sankarpur, Tajpur and other tourist spots to avoid any untoward incident due to Cyclone Fani.

    ANI

  • 22:14 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update in Odisha

    Odisha Special Relief Commissioner issues list of damages expected following cyclone

    1. Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, some damage to old badly managed pucca structures. Potential threat from flying objects.
    2. Extensive uprooting of communication and power poles.
    3. Disruption of rail/ road link at several places.
    4. Extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards.
    5. Blowing down of palm and coconut trees.
    6. Uprooting of large bushy trees.
    7. Large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings.

    Input by Bibhuti Mohapatro

  • 22:11 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha

    Around 10,000 villages, 52 towns to be hit by storm

    An estimated 10,000 villages and 52 towns in Odisha will be hit by the 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm Fani. A total of 11.5 lakh people in Odisha will have to be moved to safer areas. Of them about 3.3 lakh people have already been shifted.

    The storm is likely to impact Odisha's coastal districts Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore. In West Bengal, it will affect districts of Kolkata, East and West Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogly, Jhargram. In Andhra Pradesh, the cyclone is likely to hit Srikakulam, Vijayanagram and Visakhapatnam districts.

    IMD has warned of storm surge of about 1.5 metre height which may inundate low-lying coastal areas of Ganjam, Khurda, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha.

    PTI

  • 21:47 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal

    Cricket Association of Bengal postpones matches between 3 to 6 May

    The Cricket Association of Bengal postponed all the local matches till Monday following the Cyclone Fani alert.  "This is to inform all concerned that cricket matches of this Association scheduled to be held from 3 to 6 May are hereby postponed owing to cyclonic storm 'Fani' as forecasted by the Metrological department, Kolkata. The revised dates of such postponed matches would be intimated in due course," read a statement from the CAB accessed any PTI.

    This will mean that CAB U-18 club, first and second division championship playoff games, one-day knockout, women's T20 semifinals and university matches will be deferred. The matches will resume after the Monday which is an election day, CAB joint-secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

  • 21:37 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from Andhra Pradesh

    Two rehabilitation centres set up in Srirakulam; CM asks officials to act on lines of orders passed during Cyclone Titli

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting with the officials in view of the cyclone. He asked officials to take all precautionary steps to prevent both human and property loss during the period of cyclone landfall.

    Naidu said, "The GOs issued during Titli cyclone is enough to carry out relief operations. People should not be inconvenienced at any cost. The state government acted effectively during Titli cyclone using satellite services. The power supply was restored in record time by erecting nearly 40,000 electric poles," Naidu added.

    The state government set up two rehabilitation centres in the coastal areas of Srikakulam district, which is on red alert. Two rehabilitation centres have been set up in Iddivanipeta, a coastal village in Kaviti mandala. Almost 4000 villagers are provided shelter in these two centres.

    ANI

  • 21:27 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    Coast Guard units in Odisha, West Bengal on alert

    “All coast guard units in Odisha and West Bengal are fully prepared for the situation arising out of the landfall of Cyclone Fani. Disaster relief teams have been formed along the Odisha and West Bengal coast which would be providing relief assistance,” Rajan Bargotra, Commander, Coast Guard Region (NE) told ANI.

  • 21:05 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    The Ministry of Railways has released helpline numbers at eight places for people affected by Cyclone Fani

  • 20:58 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update
     
    Bangladesh orders mass evacuation in 19 coastal districts as cyclone 'Fani' moves closer
     
    The Bangladesh government on Thursday issued mass evacuation orders in 19 coastal districts to prevent casualties as meteorologists predicted cyclonic storm 'Fani' to make landfall on Friday after hitting Indian coastlines.
     
    The armed forces were also kept ready for disaster operations.
     
    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified 'Fani' as an "extremely severe cyclonic storm".
     
    "Directives have been issued asking the administrations of 19 districts in the coastlines to start evacuating people to safe shelters from 10 am tomorrow (Friday)," disaster management ministry's senior secretary Shah Kamal told a news briefing.
     
    Residents from the 19 districts will be shifted to over 4,000 shelters erected along the coastlines, while the local authorities took possession of safe installations like schools to be used as shelters, if required, he said.
     
    PTI

  • 20:54 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    Storm is 160 km east of Vizag, says Navy

    According to the official handle of the Navy Spokesperson, the Cyclone Fani is 160 km East of Vizag, and "has moved in a NNE direction with a speed of 08 kn in last two hours."

  • 20:19 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    Indian Navy deploys seven warships in Bay of Bengal; helicopters, fixed wing aircraft kept on standby

    The Indian Navy has deployed seven warships – three following the eye of the storm and four off the Tamil Nadu coast – and seven helicopters on standby at the INS Dega Vizag along with divers, rubberised crafts, medical teams and Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR) material. Six fixed wing aircraft have also been kept ready to be pressed into service, if required, the Navy Spokesperson tweeted.

  • 20:11 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    Indian Navy shares a video of the cyclonic storm system on their Twitter account

  • 19:56 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha

    Massive evacuation on in Odisha as cyclone Fani nears coast

    A massive exodus was under way in coastal Odisha as hundreds of thousands of people left their homes in probably the largest evacuation ahead of the Cyclone Fani. Over 11.5 lakh people in vulnerable, low lying areas of 13 districts are being shifted to cyclone shelters and other safe houses, in arguably the largest evacuation ever before an impending natural calamity, officials told PTI.

    Nearly 3.5 lakh people have already been evacuated to safety, official sources said. "Evacuation is in progress on a war-footing. Around 30 per cent of the targeted people have so far been moved to safe places," said a senior official.

    Arrangements have been made to start free kitchens to provide cooked food to the evacuees. Over one lakh dry food packets have been kept ready for air dropping, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) BP Sethi said.

  • 19:46 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal

    No flight will depart or arrive at Kolkata airport between 9.30 pm on 3 May and 6 pm on 4 May, reported PTI.

  • 19:41 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha

    Air India announced on Twitter that no penalties for "re-issuance, date change, no-show, cancellation and refund" would be charged if the passenger is travelling to and from Bhubaneswar and Vishakhapatnam between 3 and 5 May. 

  • 19:35 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    Around 102 trains cancelled in view of Cyclone Fani

    The Railways said around 102 trains have been cancelled in the last two days in view of Cyclone Fani. 81 trains were cancelled till Wednesday. The trains which have been cancelled include the Howrah-Chennai Central Coromandal Express, Patna-Eranakulam Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express and the Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram Express.

    The New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Puri Nandan Kanan Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and the New Delhi-Puri Purushottam Express which had to begin their journeys Thursday have been cancelled as well. The Railways has also cancelled six more trains which were to begin on Friday, including the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and the Puri-New Delhi Nandan Kanan Express.

    PTI

  • 19:27 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    • Airport authorities suspended 11 flight services operating via Visakhapatnam.
    • Railways cancelled 73 train services passing through Srikakulam, Railway officials said.
    • Model code cast a shadow over Fani relief operations. AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said he was not allowed by the Election Commission to take up official reviews on cyclone relief measures.


    Inputs from Gali Nagaraja

  • 19:23 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from West Bengal

    Yellow alert in West Bengal; several trains cancelled

    IMD issued a "Yellow Alert " warning for Odisha, West Bengal and in three districts of Andhra Pradesh. In a special bulletin issued today, the weather department has predicted total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to kutcha (mud) houses and some damage to pucca (permanent) houses. There is also a potential threat from flying objects.

    The entire state of West Bengal, especially the coastal regions of Medinipur district which faces the Bay of Bengal is under threat. Several trains have been cancelled as very heavy rainfall is expected. East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata are under high alert.

    ANI

  • 19:17 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from Andhra Pradesh

    Red alert in Srirakulam till Friday, very to very heavy rainfall warning continues

    The red alert sounded in Srikakulam district will continue till Friday as gales with a velocity of 140 kmph are expected. The adjoining Vizianagaram district is expected to witness gales with a speed of 90-100 kmph, the release said. The very heavy to heavy rainfall warning in these two districts also remained, according to the RTGC that is closely tracking Fani's movement, reported PTI.

    On the instructions of the Central government, the Andhra Pradesh government was dispatching water sachets and chlorine tablets in large quantities to Odisha to meet emergency requirements, it said.

  • 19:00 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani update from Odisha

    No flights will take off from midnight today for the next 24 hours from the Bhubaneswar airport.

  • 18:57 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    81 teams NDRF comprising over 4,000 personnel deployed

    Over 4,000 specialised personnel as part of 81 NDRF teams have been deployed to deal with the 'extremely severe' cyclone Fani which is likely to affect Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal upon its landfall on Friday.​

    NDRF chief SN Pradhan told PTI that about 50 teams have been pre-positioned in the coastal areas of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal while another 31 teams have been kept on standby. Twenty-eight fully equipped teams have been deployed in and around Puri. NDRF teams have also been kept on alert in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

    Similarly, 12 teams have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh and six in West Bengal. The rest of the teams, that comprise about 50 personnel each, have been kept on standby in these states. The teams have been equipped with additional boats, satellite phones, medical equipment, medicines, tree cutters, pickup and common mobility vehicles, and other gadgets, he said. A round-the-clock control room has been established.

    The NDRF teams have doctors, paramedics, engineers, deep divers and are equipped with boats, buoys, life jackets, scuba sets and latest communication equipment.

    PTI

  • 18:51 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said, “All airlines are requested to offer all assistance for rescue and relief operations in view of Cyclone Fani. All relief material should be airlifted to be delivered to officially designated agencies. A control room is being set up for this purpose.”

    ANI

  • 18:50 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update in Andhra Pradesh​

    Chandrababu Naidu seeks poll code exemption in state ahead of cyclone​

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that he would visit the cyclone-affected regions in the state, if necessary. He has sought exemption from the Model Code of Conduct in the state to monitor the situation during Cyclone Fani, ANI reported.

  • 18:37 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha

    Volunteers and workers are preparing relief material packets at Red Cross Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

  • 18:20 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    Cyclone's landing process to continue till afternoon; storm to enter Bangladesh on 4 May

    Cyclone Fani will make a landfall around Puri during forenoon on 3 May with a speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph. Landing process is likely to continue till afternoon, the NDMA said through a Twitter post.

    The storm is likely to enter West Bengal as a ‘Severe Cyclonic Storm’ of 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph. It is likely to emerge into Bangladesh on the evening of 4 May evening as a ‘Cyclonic Storm’ with a wind speed 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph.

    Earlier, Sangram Mohapatra, spokesperson of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority, had told ANI that the Fani’s landfall is now expected between 12 noon and 2 pm, instead of the earlier estimate of 5.30 pm. “All colleges and soft business establishments will be closed tomorrow,” he said

  • 17:58 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    NASA'a Aqua, Terra satellites track Cyclone Fani; capture visible image of storm

    NASA’s satellites Aqua and Terra tracked Cyclone Fani as it continued to move northward along the eastern coast of India. The satellites have been providing infrared, microwave and visible imagery of Fani.

    On 30 April at 3:35 am EDT, the Aqua satellite found cloud top temperatures of strongest thunderstorms as cold as or colder than minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 degrees Celsius) circling the centre and in a large band east of the centre. Cloud top temperatures indicate strong storms that have the capability to create heavy rain.

    On 1 May, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard Terra provided a visible image of Fani. Fani's center appeared to have an eye obscured by high clouds. Infrared imagery revealed that ragged eye and microwave imagery showed curved bands of thunderstorms wrapping into the eye.

  • 17:36 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    GoAir waives off cancellation fee for flights to and from Kolkata, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar

    GoAir said it will not charge any fee for a rescheduling or cancellations for its flights to and from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Ranchi between 2 and 5 May, due to the cyclone Fani.

  • 17:17 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    Indian Railways announces three special trains to ferry passengers from affected areas

    A special train has been started from Puri at 12 noon, going towards Shalimar in Kolkata. The train has reserved as well as unreserved accommodation. It will stop at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendujhar Road, Bhadrak, Baleswar and Kharagpur. The other two special trains will ferry passengers from Puri to Howrah.

    The national carrier was also directed to make available dry food items, 'janata khana' and water bottles in sufficient quantity at catering stalls of all major stations

  • 17:15 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    Indigo, GoAir cancel flights

    Indigo cancels flights to and from Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar on Thursday. All GoAir flights to and from from Bhubaneswar will remain cancelled on 3 May.

  • 17:01 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    NDRF stations teams along coast, flood prone areas of seven states

    National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-positioned 54 of its rescue and relief teams along the coast and in flood-prone areas of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, reported ANI.

  • 16:57 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    NDRF teams carried acitivties to spread awareness at Jhargram and Purb Medinipur in West Bengal. Meanwhile, evacuation and awareness drills were carried out at Sariapalli, Mandal, Palasa in Orissa

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update

    AAI issues alert to all coastal airports, directs that precautions, SOPs be put in place

    The Airport authority of India (AAI) has issue alerts to all coastal airports, asking that all precautions and standard operating procedures be put into place immediately in view of Cyclone Fani. "Situation will be monitored at the highest level. Airlines and all others to be fully ready," tweeted Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu. He also said that all concerned authorities are on alert.

  • 16:07 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha

    Announcements were made warning people at Puri Beach against venturing into the sea as Cyclone Fani is set to make landfall on 3 May

  • 15:42 (IST)

    'Prepared to provide all central assistance': PM reviews preparedness before Odisha's second most dangerous cyclone in two decades makes landfall

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meet before Odisha's second most dangerous cyclone in two decades makes landfall. He assured all states expected to get affected to complete assistance. 

  • 15:30 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani raises safety concerns about spotted deer in Balukhand sanctuary

    Concerns have been raised by a senior wildlife official on the safety of spotted deer in​ Balukhand sanctuary, in view of the likely landfall of Cyclone​ Fani close to the place on Friday. 
     
     
    The sanctuary is located along the Bay of Bengal coast, between the towns of Puri and Konark in Odisha. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) AK​ Mohapatra told PTI, the fate of about 3,000 spotted deer in the sanctuary has become uncertain as wild animals cannot be shifted to safe places like human beings.

  • 15:03 (IST)

    Narendra Modi chairs high level meet, reviews preparedness before cyclonic storm makes landfall

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone Fani. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the prime minister, Additional Principal Secretary to the PM, the Home Secretary and other senior officials from IMD, NDRF, NDMA and PMO.

  • 14:58 (IST)

    Air Vistara waives off cancellation and change fee for flights to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar 

    Premium airline Vistara is offering change and cancellation fee for Bhubaneswar and Kolkata flights for travel between 2 May, 2019, and 5 May, 2018.

  • 14:47 (IST)

    ONGC evacuates nearly 500 employees

    India's biggest oil and gas producer ONGC has evacuated close to 500 of its employees from offshore installations in the Bay of Bengal and moved drilling rigs to safer locations ahead of an impending cyclone that is expected to make landfall on Friday.

    India's eastern coast is dotted with oil and gas installations including three refineries and numerous rigs and offshore platforms that are used to explore and produce oil and gas.

    Sources privy to the development said while operations at Paradip port in Odisha and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh have been shut and ships have been ordered to move out to sea to avoid damage, the refineries are operating but with all precautions in place.

  • 14:20 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha

    State engaged in preparations at a war footing; salient points at a glance

    • 25,425 people have been evacuated to safest place by 11 am
    • 3001 cyclone shelter homes have been arranged.
    • Total 7.5 lakh people will be evacuated by evening.
    • 70 top officials have been engaged for the situation in 9 districts.
    • Food, water and health assistance will be available in shelter homes.
    • 18 ODRAF and 525 fire teams are ready to combat the situation.
    • 25 NDRF teams have been engaged.
    • Wind Speed will be between 170 to 200 kmph in Ganjam, Jagatsingpur, Puri and Kendrapada
    • Wind Speed will be between 90 to 115 Kmph in Gajapati, Khurdha, Cutack, Bhubaneswar, Jajpur, Bjhadrak, and Balsore
    • Heavy rain likely in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapda 

  • 14:20 (IST)

    Cyclone Fani latest update from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

     

    Flood risk highest in Srikakulam, Brahmapur

    The flood risk is highest in Srikakulam (AP) and Brahmapur (Odisha), and is also relatively high in Visakhapatnam (AP), Rayagada, Bhanjanagar, Phulabani, Angul, Bhuban, Bhubaneshwar, and Paradwip (Odisha), Weather.com reported.

Cyclone in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal LATEST news and updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone Fani. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the prime minister, Additional Principal Secretary to the PM, the Home Secretary and other senior officials from IMD, NDRF, NDMA and PMO.

Two more special trains will start from Puri at 3 pm and 6 pm today for Howrah, South Eastern Railway said. The trains will halt at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendujhar road, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forewarned of heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Odisha. Andhra's Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram and Srikakulam towns are most likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Bracing up for the impending storm. the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri replaced the 15-feet-long Patitapabana Bana, or holy flag atop the temple with a four-feet-long variant to signify that the state should prepare for the cyclone. For Puri in Odisha, it was among the first signs of the town bracing for Cyclone Fani, which is expected to make landfall Friday.

A special train with reserved and unreserved berths will start from Puri at 12 pm today and go towards Shalimar. It will halt at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendujhar road, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur stations. The train will reach Bhubaneswar at about 1:30 pm. The Odisha government has advised tourists to leave the seaside pilgrim town of Puri by Thursday, a senior official said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Wednesday requested the Election Commission of India to relax the Model Code of Conduct in four coastal districts to enable the state take steps in view of the cyclone threat.

The storm will make a landfall between Gopalpur and Chandbali, leading to heavy rains are very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Railways has cancelled 81 trains and diverted two more in view of the cyclone. Meanwhile, a red alert has been sounded in Srikakulam district of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall has been predicted in adjoining Vizianagaram district.

The average rainfall in several areas will be up to 20 cm and the impact of Fani will be much more severe than 'Titli' which had hit the coast last year. At least 60 people had been killed when cyclone Titli struck Odisha in October 2018. Gusty wind with speed 40-50 km per hour is expected at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Odisha government advised tourists to leave the pilgrim town of Puri and ordered closure of all educational institutions in the state between 2 and 4 May. Mass evacuation of people from vulnerable and low-lying areas has begun.

All the 880 cyclone centres have been equipped with modern facilities and trained manpower have been readied for the purpose. Each centre can accommodate around 1000 people, Chief Secretary AP Padhi said. 335 units of fire services have also been kept ready in the state.

A total of 47 flood rescue and relief teams have been pre-positioned in 25 vulnerable/coastal areas of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala to meet any eventuality arising due to the cyclone.

Navy and Coast Guard ships and helicopters, relief teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in strategic locations, while Army and Air Force units have been put on standby as the cyclonic storm is approaching the coast, officials said. The NDRF has deployed 41 teams in Andhra Pradesh (8), Odisha (28) and West Bengal (5) and it is keeping on standby 13 teams in West Bengal and 10 in Andhra Pradesh, an official said.

The Odisha government has cancelled all leaves of doctors and health staff up to 15 May to deal with any possible situation. The central government has released advance financial assistance of Rs 1,086 crore to assist states in undertaking preventive and relief measures. Of the sanctioned amount, Odisha will receive Rs 340.87 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 309.37 crore, West Bengal Rs 235.50 crore and Andhra Pradesh will get Rs 200.25 crore.

While Odisha braces for the “extremely severe cyclonic storm”, which will sustain a wind speed of 175-185 kmph, gusting up to 205 kmph, the Election Commission lifted the Model Conduct in 11 coastal districts.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 23:12:06 IST

