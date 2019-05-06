Cyclone Fani aftermath: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel announces financial assistance of Rs 11 cr for Odisha

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 11 crore from the Chief Minister Relief Fund for cyclone-hit Odisha. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu chief ministers announced financial assistance of Rs 10 crores each for the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami made the contribution from their respective state relief funds to help people affected by cyclone Fani that hit the state on Friday. On 3 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Central government released Rs 1,000 crores in advance to Odisha and other states to deal with the devastation caused by cyclone Fani.

"I am in regular touch with these states. Rs 1,000 crore for relief work has been released as advance to deal with the situation. I want to assure that the whole nation and the Centre is with all those families and governments," Modi had said while addressing an election rally.

The severe cyclonic storm Fani with a wind speed touching nearly 200 kmph made landfall at Puri coast on 3 May wreaking havoc in Odisha. Rescue and relief operations have been mounted on a massive scale in Odisha in the aftermath of the devastation caused by the cyclone.

