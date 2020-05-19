Cyclone Amphan: Evaluation of Odisha SSLC exam answer sheets postponed as cyclonic storm set to lash state tonight

The evaluation of answer sheets of Odisha Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2020 examination has been postponed again by the state government due to Cyclone Amphan.

The announcement of deferment of evaluation of Odisha matric exam 2020 or Odisha Board Class 10 exam 2020 answer sheets was made by the state School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

Kalinga TV.com reported that the evaluation was scheduled to commence from 21 May. The process had initially begun in March but was cancelled after two days due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Dash has said now the evaluation process will resume after issuance of fresh date.

Cyclone Amphan has been intensifying over the Bay of Bengal. Around 200-250 mm of rain in expected to lash Odisha and West Bengal between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.

IMD has stated that Cyclone Amphan is very likely to move north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatia Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening hours on 20 May.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Odisha and West Bengal have been moving families to more than 1,000 shelters in government offices and educational centres and were converting Covid-19 quarantine centres into cyclone shelters.

Orissa Post reported that the state's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said the state government has made arrangements for evacuating over 11 lakh people as a precautionary measure.

This would be the first super cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal since the 1999 cyclone that hit the Odisha coast, killing more than 9,000 people.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for the cyclone and directed immediate assistance to West Bengal and Odisha, which are expected to hit by the storm.