Custodial death of Kashmir school teacher: Shutdown called by separatist group disrupts normal life in Valley

Srinagar: Normal life in Kashmir was affected on Wednesday due to a strike called by separatists to protest against the custodial death of a youth.

Schools, colleges and universities remained closed due to the strike called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), an amalgam of separatist groups, to protest against the death of Rizwan Pandit in police custody on the intervening night of 18 and 19 March, officials said.

Shops and other business establishments also remained closed while public transport remained off the roads but a few private vehicles could be seen plying on the city roads, they said.

The state administration has ordered a magisterial probe into Pandit's death while police have ordered a separate inquiry into the matter.

