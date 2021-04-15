CUSAT CAT 2021: Cochin University to close registration today; details at cusat.ac.in

The exam will be held between 12-14 June in a Computer Based Test mode

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will close the application window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) today, 15 April. Candidates, who have not yet registered, can apply for the entrance examination by visiting the official website -- admissions.cusat.ac.in. They have to pay Rs. 100 as a late fee.

The exam will be held between 12-14 June in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. After completing registration, candidates will be allowed to make changes in their application form, however, editing name, email ID, and mobile number will not be allowed.

Applicants who have a valid GATE score for MTech courses will be preferred. While those who do not have a GATE score will be given admission based on their performance in the Department Admission Test (DAT). According to the CUSAT website, the department Admission Test (DAT) will be conducted by the Departments concerned.

“Candidate, those who applied for MTech, can edit GATE score from their profile,” reads a statement on the university website. Also, for admission to MBA programmes, KMAT, CMAT, or CAT scores will be accepted. “Candidate, those who applied for MBA, can edit KMAT/CMAT/IIM CAT score from their profile,” the statement further stated.

Applicants need to collect an application form from the respective departments, for admissions to MPhil, PhD, and Diploma courses.

Below is the step-by-step process on how to register for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the official site, admissions

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all necessary details like name, email ID, contact number and click on the ‘Register’ button

Step 4: After registration, login credentials will be sent to your registered email id

Step 5: Log in to the account by submitting your user ID and password

Step 6: Fill the application form and upload the documents in the required format

Step 7: Pay the examination fee via credit card, debit card, or net banking

Step 8: Submit the application form

Step 9: Download a copy and keep it for future reference